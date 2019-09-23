NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) today announced it will present at the Deutsche Bank 27th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. A copy of Griffon’s investor presentation, which will be used at the conference, will be available at the time of the conference in the investor relations section of Griffon’s website (www.griffon.com).
About Griffon Corporation
Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.
Griffon currently conducts its operations through two reportable segments:
Home & Building Products consists of two companies, The AMES Companies, Inc. (“AMES”) and Clopay Corporation (“Clopay”):
AMES, founded in 1774, is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions. In 2018, we acquired ClosetMaid, a leader in wood and wire closet organization, general living storage and wire garage storage products for homeowners and professionals.
Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Founded in 1964, Clopay sells residential and commercial sectional garage doors through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America. In 2018, we acquired CornellCookson, a U.S. manufacturer and marketer of rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use.
Defense Electronics consists of Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.
For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.
