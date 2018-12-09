Nearly 50,000 students are also piloting new high school curriculum

set to launch in July 2019

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CCSSmath?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#CCSSmathlt;/agt;--In little over a year, Illustrative Mathematics (IM), the author and

developer of high-quality core mathematics curricula and professional

learning resources, has reached an impressive milestone. To date, more

than 200 districts and 300,000 students have implemented the core

program, the 6–8

Math curriculum authored by Illustrative Mathematics, and nearly

half of those districts have significant Title I populations.

“Beyond the numbers, it’s the changes we are seeing in the classroom

that are most exciting. Teachers are encouraged by the increased level

of engagement in the math and are inspired to see how this new

curriculum really showcases how capable students are,” said CEO Lisa

O’Masta. “We developed IM 6–8 Math and IM

Certified professional learning to support students and teachers

with the critical resources they have been seeking to not only meet the

standards, but create a world where ALL learners have the opportunity to

know, use, and enjoy mathematics.”

Since its launch in late 2017, 6–8 Math authored by Illustrative

Mathematics has been widely adopted across the United States, most

recently in districts in North Carolina, Florida, and California.

Currently being piloted with nearly 50,000 high school students, IM’s

Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2 Math sequence flows coherently from

the 6–8 Math curriculum and will be available from IM

Certified partners in time for district adoptions in 2019-20.

Educators whose districts have selected IM Certified curricula have the

assurance that IM Certified partners have committed to:



  • Actively collaborating with IM on their modifications to enhance the
    material without negatively impacting outcomes


  • The strategically aligned mission and goal of IM


  • Give back to the ongoing development of the curriculum and
    professional learning so that all learners benefit

In addition, Certified partners receive the latest curriculum updates

from the IM team.

In addition to the curricula, IM offers sustainable, scalable

professional learning to improve educators’ abilities to deliver

standards-aligned lessons and assessments, and to support the meaningful

practice shifts that lead to improved student outcomes. To date, more

than 3,000 educators have been supported with IM Certified professional

learning.

“As important as my own positive reaction to Illustrative Mathematics

6-8 Math was how pleased the middle school teachers with whom I was

working were to have access to free materials that were aligned with

their goals, easy to use, incredibly supportive in terms of resources,

questions and misconception discussions, and rich in possibilities for

supporting their daily work.” Steve Leinwand, Principal Research Analyst

AIR

Earlier this year, LearnZillion’s 6–8 Math authored by Illustrative

Mathematics became the highest-rated

middle school math curriculum on EdReports, meeting expectations

across all three review categories: focus and coherence, rigor and

mathematical practices, and usability.

Click

here to learn more about IM Certified math curricula for middle and high

school.

About Illustrative Mathematics

Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to

creating a world where learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. We

develop and deliver core mathematics curricula along with deeply

integrated professional learning experiences that ensure students

receive engaging, high-quality mathematics instruction. Learn more at www.illustrativemathematics.org.

Contacts

Leslie Eicher

314-965-1776

Leslie@EicherCommunications.com

