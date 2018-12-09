Nearly 50,000 students are also piloting new high school curriculum
set to launch in July 2019
In little over a year, Illustrative Mathematics (IM), the author and
developer of high-quality core mathematics curricula and professional
learning resources, has reached an impressive milestone. To date, more
than 200 districts and 300,000 students have implemented the core
program, the 6–8
Math curriculum authored by Illustrative Mathematics, and nearly
half of those districts have significant Title I populations.
“Beyond the numbers, it’s the changes we are seeing in the classroom
that are most exciting. Teachers are encouraged by the increased level
of engagement in the math and are inspired to see how this new
curriculum really showcases how capable students are,” said CEO Lisa
O’Masta. “We developed IM 6–8 Math and IM
Certified professional learning to support students and teachers
with the critical resources they have been seeking to not only meet the
standards, but create a world where ALL learners have the opportunity to
know, use, and enjoy mathematics.”
Since its launch in late 2017, 6–8 Math authored by Illustrative
Mathematics has been widely adopted across the United States, most
recently in districts in North Carolina, Florida, and California.
Currently being piloted with nearly 50,000 high school students, IM’s
Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2 Math sequence flows coherently from
the 6–8 Math curriculum and will be available from IM
Certified partners in time for district adoptions in 2019-20.
Educators whose districts have selected IM Certified curricula have the
assurance that IM Certified partners have committed to:
Actively collaborating with IM on their modifications to enhance the
material without negatively impacting outcomes
The strategically aligned mission and goal of IM
Give back to the ongoing development of the curriculum and
professional learning so that all learners benefit
In addition, Certified partners receive the latest curriculum updates
from the IM team.
In addition to the curricula, IM offers sustainable, scalable
professional learning to improve educators’ abilities to deliver
standards-aligned lessons and assessments, and to support the meaningful
practice shifts that lead to improved student outcomes. To date, more
than 3,000 educators have been supported with IM Certified professional
learning.
“As important as my own positive reaction to Illustrative Mathematics
6-8 Math was how pleased the middle school teachers with whom I was
working were to have access to free materials that were aligned with
their goals, easy to use, incredibly supportive in terms of resources,
questions and misconception discussions, and rich in possibilities for
supporting their daily work.” Steve Leinwand, Principal Research Analyst
AIR
Earlier this year, LearnZillion’s 6–8 Math authored by Illustrative
Mathematics became the highest-rated
middle school math curriculum on EdReports, meeting expectations
across all three review categories: focus and coherence, rigor and
mathematical practices, and usability.
here to learn more about IM Certified math curricula for middle and high
school.
About Illustrative Mathematics
Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to
creating a world where learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. We
develop and deliver core mathematics curricula along with deeply
integrated professional learning experiences that ensure students
receive engaging, high-quality mathematics instruction. Learn more at www.illustrativemathematics.org.
