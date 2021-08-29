Growth and Innovation Division at Magellan Health Announces New Appointments for Alisa Bahl, Ph.D. and Sean Gregory, Ph.D.

As chief of strategy and innovation, Dr. Bahl will advance strategies and align priorities across the Behavioral and Specialty Health and Federal business segments. She will also collaborate with key internal and external partners to further the development of products and services that address those most significantly impacted by chronic health and complex wellbeing challenges. Dr. Bahl earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Miami. Most recently, Dr. Bahl served as Magellan’s senior vice president of clinical alliances and as chief strategy officer for Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of Magellan Health.