- Company is Focused on Slowing Brain Tumor Progression, Improving

Quality of Life for Patients and Caregivers

- Seasoned Life Science Industry Executives Prattipati Laxminarain

and Mara Aspinall Join Board of Directors

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GT

Medical Technologies, Inc., a company dedicated to improving the

lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced that it has raised

$10 million in a Series A financing led by MedTech Venture Partners with

participation from BlueStone Venture Partners. Funds from the round will

support the commercialization of GammaTile™ Therapy, an FDA-cleared,

surgically targeted radiation therapy (STaRT™) for patients with

recurrent intracranial neoplasms (brain tumors). The company recently

launched a limited market release of GammaTile Therapy and is making it

available at select medical centers in the United States.

“GT MedTech’s mission is in line with our investment goal of supporting

innovative technologies that address unmet needs in vital disease

areas,” said Radu Cautis, partner and managing director of MedTech

Venture Partners. “We are enthusiastic about the potential of GammaTile

Therapy to address the shortcomings of current treatments and elevate

the standard of care for patients with brain tumors.”

Approximately 400,000 Americans are newly diagnosed with some type of

brain tumor each year.1 Despite the efforts of the most

skilled brain tumor specialists throughout the world, outcomes for

patients with brain tumors have improved very little over the past 30

years. Recurrence of brain tumors is common, and about half of all

patients treated for brain tumors have their disease recur within a year.

GammaTile Therapy is placed directly at the site of the tumor after

excision is complete and immediately begins targeting residual tumor

cells before they can replicate. Designed to protect healthy brain

tissue and facilitate rapid, accurate placement during the procedure,

the therapy features a bioresorbable, conformable, 3D-collagen tile and

uniform radiation source. GammaTile Therapy is indicated for the

treatment of all types of recurrent brain tumors, including primary

(benign or malignant) and metastatic tumors.

Data supporting the efficacy and safety profile of the therapy for

patients with recurrent, previously-treated meningiomas were published

last month in the Journal of Neurosurgery (JNS), the official

journal of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. Additional

clinical data from other types of tumors will be presented at the AANS

Annual Scientific Meeting in April.

“GammaTile Therapy was developed by a team of brain tumor specialists

who were running out of options for their patients. Their urgency to

find a viable solution for these patients led to the creation of

GammaTile Therapy, which is designed to be immediate, safe, predictable,

and effective,” said Matthew Likens, president and CEO of GT MedTech.

“With this funding, in addition to adding seasoned industry executives

to our team, we look forward to building and expanding our

commercialization efforts so that we can offer this new option to

patients at brain tumor treatment centers across the United States.”

Company Announces Appointments of Seasoned Executives

GT Medical Technologies also announced that Prattipati

Laxminarain has joined the company’s Board of Directors, having

previously served as the worldwide president of Codman Neuro, a

neurosurgical medical device business recently acquired by Integra Life

Sciences from Johnson & Johnson for more than $1 billion. Laxminarain

had a 30-year career at Johnson & Johnson, spanning international

markets. He remains active in the healthcare sector as a board member of

the Global Neuro Foundation, Microbot Medical, Oculogica, Stratus Global

LLC, and the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.

In addition, Mara Aspinall, co-founder and managing director of

BlueStone Venture Partners, has been appointed as an observer to the

company’s Board of Directors. Formerly the president and CEO of Ventana

Medical Systems, which was acquired by Roche for $3.4 billion, Aspinall

brings more than 20 years of industry experience in medical device

development, biomedical diagnostics, personalized medicine, and digital

health. Aspinall also currently holds various board of director roles,

including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, OraSure Technologies,

Allscripts, and others.

“GT MedTech’s innovative technology has the potential to significantly

improve the lives of patients with brain tumors and their caregivers,”

said Aspinall. “By taking part in this funding round and working

alongside the Board of Directors, BlueStone Venture Partners hopes to

help further advance GT MedTech’s vital technology.”

About GammaTile™ Therapy

GammaTile Therapy is a FDA-cleared, surgically targeted radiation

therapy (STaRT) that is placed at the end of brain tumor excision

surgery and immediately begins targeting residual tumor cells. GammaTile

Therapy features a bioresorbable, conformable, 3D-collagen tile and

uniform radiation source. This therapy offers advantages over the most

common treatment for patients undergoing surgery for recurrent brain

tumors: a course of External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT), which

requires daily treatments for up to six weeks. Some patients may not be

candidates for EBRT, and those patients who are candidates typically

have to wait two weeks or more for surgical wound healing before

beginning treatment, giving any residual tumor cells a chance to

replicate. Patients treated with GammaTile Therapy require no additional

trips to the hospital or clinic for radiation therapy. Because the

therapy is targeted, patients receive radiation only where it is needed,

and may receive a lower overall level of exposure to radiation.

GammaTile Therapy received FDA 510(k) clearance in July 2018 for the

treatment of all types of recurrent brain tumors, including primary

(benign or malignant) and metastatic tumors, and has an established CMS

code for Medicare reimbursement.

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to overcome the limitations of current treatments for recurrent

brain tumors and raise the standard of care, a team of brain tumor

specialists joined forces and formed GT Medical Technologies with a

purpose to prevent disease progression and improve quality of life for

patients with recurrent brain tumors. Extensive clinical expertise

informed the design of GammaTile Therapy, and deep medical device

experience guides the company. The company is headquartered in Tempe,

Arizona. For more information, visit https://www.gtmedtech.com/.

1 http://www.cbtrus.org/factsheet/factsheet.html,

accessed January 23, 2019

Contacts

Jana Chow

Jana@healthandcommerce.com

925-324-9846

