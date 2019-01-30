- Company is Focused on Slowing Brain Tumor Progression, Improving
Quality of Life for Patients and Caregivers
- Seasoned Life Science Industry Executives Prattipati Laxminarain
and Mara Aspinall Join Board of Directors
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GT
Medical Technologies, Inc., a company dedicated to improving the
lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced that it has raised
$10 million in a Series A financing led by MedTech Venture Partners with
participation from BlueStone Venture Partners. Funds from the round will
support the commercialization of GammaTile™ Therapy, an FDA-cleared,
surgically targeted radiation therapy (STaRT™) for patients with
recurrent intracranial neoplasms (brain tumors). The company recently
launched a limited market release of GammaTile Therapy and is making it
available at select medical centers in the United States.
“GT MedTech’s mission is in line with our investment goal of supporting
innovative technologies that address unmet needs in vital disease
areas,” said Radu Cautis, partner and managing director of MedTech
Venture Partners. “We are enthusiastic about the potential of GammaTile
Therapy to address the shortcomings of current treatments and elevate
the standard of care for patients with brain tumors.”
Approximately 400,000 Americans are newly diagnosed with some type of
brain tumor each year.1 Despite the efforts of the most
skilled brain tumor specialists throughout the world, outcomes for
patients with brain tumors have improved very little over the past 30
years. Recurrence of brain tumors is common, and about half of all
patients treated for brain tumors have their disease recur within a year.
GammaTile Therapy is placed directly at the site of the tumor after
excision is complete and immediately begins targeting residual tumor
cells before they can replicate. Designed to protect healthy brain
tissue and facilitate rapid, accurate placement during the procedure,
the therapy features a bioresorbable, conformable, 3D-collagen tile and
uniform radiation source. GammaTile Therapy is indicated for the
treatment of all types of recurrent brain tumors, including primary
(benign or malignant) and metastatic tumors.
Data supporting the efficacy and safety profile of the therapy for
patients with recurrent, previously-treated meningiomas were published
last month in the Journal of Neurosurgery (JNS), the official
journal of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. Additional
clinical data from other types of tumors will be presented at the AANS
Annual Scientific Meeting in April.
“GammaTile Therapy was developed by a team of brain tumor specialists
who were running out of options for their patients. Their urgency to
find a viable solution for these patients led to the creation of
GammaTile Therapy, which is designed to be immediate, safe, predictable,
and effective,” said Matthew Likens, president and CEO of GT MedTech.
“With this funding, in addition to adding seasoned industry executives
to our team, we look forward to building and expanding our
commercialization efforts so that we can offer this new option to
patients at brain tumor treatment centers across the United States.”
Company Announces Appointments of Seasoned Executives
GT Medical Technologies also announced that Prattipati
Laxminarain has joined the company’s Board of Directors, having
previously served as the worldwide president of Codman Neuro, a
neurosurgical medical device business recently acquired by Integra Life
Sciences from Johnson & Johnson for more than $1 billion. Laxminarain
had a 30-year career at Johnson & Johnson, spanning international
markets. He remains active in the healthcare sector as a board member of
the Global Neuro Foundation, Microbot Medical, Oculogica, Stratus Global
LLC, and the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.
In addition, Mara Aspinall, co-founder and managing director of
BlueStone Venture Partners, has been appointed as an observer to the
company’s Board of Directors. Formerly the president and CEO of Ventana
Medical Systems, which was acquired by Roche for $3.4 billion, Aspinall
brings more than 20 years of industry experience in medical device
development, biomedical diagnostics, personalized medicine, and digital
health. Aspinall also currently holds various board of director roles,
including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, OraSure Technologies,
Allscripts, and others.
“GT MedTech’s innovative technology has the potential to significantly
improve the lives of patients with brain tumors and their caregivers,”
said Aspinall. “By taking part in this funding round and working
alongside the Board of Directors, BlueStone Venture Partners hopes to
help further advance GT MedTech’s vital technology.”
About GammaTile™ Therapy
GammaTile Therapy is a FDA-cleared, surgically targeted radiation
therapy (STaRT) that is placed at the end of brain tumor excision
surgery and immediately begins targeting residual tumor cells. GammaTile
Therapy features a bioresorbable, conformable, 3D-collagen tile and
uniform radiation source. This therapy offers advantages over the most
common treatment for patients undergoing surgery for recurrent brain
tumors: a course of External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT), which
requires daily treatments for up to six weeks. Some patients may not be
candidates for EBRT, and those patients who are candidates typically
have to wait two weeks or more for surgical wound healing before
beginning treatment, giving any residual tumor cells a chance to
replicate. Patients treated with GammaTile Therapy require no additional
trips to the hospital or clinic for radiation therapy. Because the
therapy is targeted, patients receive radiation only where it is needed,
and may receive a lower overall level of exposure to radiation.
GammaTile Therapy received FDA 510(k) clearance in July 2018 for the
treatment of all types of recurrent brain tumors, including primary
(benign or malignant) and metastatic tumors, and has an established CMS
code for Medicare reimbursement.
About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.
Driven to overcome the limitations of current treatments for recurrent
brain tumors and raise the standard of care, a team of brain tumor
specialists joined forces and formed GT Medical Technologies with a
purpose to prevent disease progression and improve quality of life for
patients with recurrent brain tumors. Extensive clinical expertise
informed the design of GammaTile Therapy, and deep medical device
experience guides the company. The company is headquartered in Tempe,
Arizona. For more information, visit https://www.gtmedtech.com/.

