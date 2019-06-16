Company Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Receives

Distinguished Judith Stitt Best Abstract Award for Data Presented at the

American Brachytherapy Society Annual Meeting

TEMPE, Ariz. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GT

Medical Technologies, Inc., a company dedicated to improving the

lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced the presentation of

clinical data from a prospective study of GammaTile® Therapy

in patients with previously irradiated intracranial neoplasms (brain

tumors) at the American Brachytherapy Society (ABS) 2019 Annual Meeting

in Miami. These data reinforce the safety profile of GammaTile Therapy,

a surgically targeted radiation therapy (STaRT) that is designed to

delay tumor regrowth for patients with recurrent intracranial neoplasms

(brain tumors).

The company also announced that David Brachman, M.D., co-founder and CTO

of GT MedTech, received the prestigious Judith Stitt Best Abstract Award

for his abstract Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy: Safety

Profile of Collagen Tile Brachytherapy in 79 Recurrent, Previously

Irradiated Intracranial Neoplasms on a Prospective Clinical Trial. Only

four abstracts every year – out of hundreds of submissions – are

selected by the ABS’s scientific committee for this recognition.

GammaTile is an FDA-cleared therapy for patients with recurrent

intracranial neoplasms (brain tumors) including primary (benign or

malignant) and metastatic tumors. Placed directly at the site of the

tumor cavity during the last few minutes of excision surgery, GammaTile

Therapy is a new approach that immediately begins targeting residual

tumor cells, before they can replicate. Designed to help protect healthy

brain tissue and facilitate rapid, accurate placement during the

procedure, the therapy features a bioresorbable, conformable,

3D-collagen tile and uniform radiation source.

The prospective, single-arm study evaluated the safety profile of

GammaTile Therapy in combination with tumor resection surgery in 79

recurrent brain tumors of various types, including gliomas, meningiomas,

and brain metastases. Results from the study showed that GammaTile

Therapy improves local tumor control compared to currently available

treatments. The study also showed a low rate of adverse events, with

wound infection occurring in 2.5% of tumors and radiation-related brain

changes occurring in 8% of treated patients during the follow-up period.

These findings suggest that GammaTile Therapy is a viable radiation

therapy option for the challenging cohort of patients with recurrent

brain tumors.

“These data further support the safety profile and efficacy of GammaTile

Therapy for patients with brain tumors,” said Dr. Brachman. “This

therapy is designed to meet a significant unmet need for patients who

may not be candidates for other forms of radiation therapy, or for whom

surgery is not a viable option without effective adjuvant therapy. We

are encouraged by these data, which build on our body of evidence

supporting the safety and efficacy of this therapy.”

GammaTile Therapy offers advantages over the most common treatment for

patients undergoing surgery for recurrent brain tumors: a course of

External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT), which requires daily treatments

for up to six weeks. Some patients may not be candidates for EBRT. Once

the disease has returned, many people with recurrent brain tumors have

already received levels of radiation therapy that make the risk of

additional external beam radiation outweigh the potential benefits.

Additionally, those patients who are potentially candidates for EBRT

typically have to wait two weeks or more for surgical wound healing

before beginning treatment, giving any residual tumor cells a chance to

replicate.

Initial data from this study were published this year in the Journal

of Neurosurgery (JNS) demonstrating that GammaTile therapy is a

safe and effective new option proven to delay tumor progression in

patients with previously treated, aggressive meningiomas, the most

common type of primary brain tumor. Additional data from this study

supporting the safety and efficacy of GammaTile Therapy for various

tumor types were presented in April at the American

Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Meeting, affirming that

this therapy could help expand options for brain tumors that are

challenging to treat.

About GammaTile Therapy

GammaTile Therapy is an FDA-cleared, surgically targeted radiation

therapy (STaRT) that is designed to delay tumor regrowth for patients

with brain tumors. Featuring a bioresorbable, conformable, 3D-collagen

tile and uniform radiation source, GammaTile Therapy is placed at the

end of excision surgery so that it immediately begins to target residual

tumor cells while limiting the impact of radiation on healthy brain

tissue. Because the therapy is implanted at the end of surgery, patients

treated with GammaTile Therapy require no additional trips to the

hospital or clinic for radiation therapy.

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to overcome the limitations of current treatments for recurrent

brain tumors and raise the standard of care, a team of brain tumor

specialists joined forces and formed GT Medical Technologies with a

purpose to prevent disease progression and improve quality of life for

patients with recurrent brain tumors. GammaTile Therapy received FDA

510(k) regulatory clearance for the treatment of all types of recurrent

brain tumors in July 2018 and has an established CMS code for Medicare

reimbursement. Extensive clinical expertise informed the design of

GammaTile Therapy, and deep medical device experience guides the

company. The company is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. For more

information, visit https://www.gtmedtech.com/

and follow @GTMedTech

on Twitter.

Contacts

Sierra Smith

Health+Commerce

sierra@healthandcommerce.com

408-540-4296

