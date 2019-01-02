— FDA-Cleared GammaTile Therapy Offers New Option for Patients with
Recurrent Meningiomas —
Medical Technologies, Inc., a company dedicated to improving the
lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced positive results from
a clinical trial supporting the efficacy and safety profile of a new
treatment, GammaTile™ Therapy, for patients with recurrent, previously
treated brain tumors known as meningiomas. Meningiomas are the most
common type of primary brain tumor. They are usually non-cancerous but
can have a significant impact on patients’ lives, causing headaches,
seizures, cognitive decline, and other life-threatening symptoms.
Results were published in the Journal of Neurosurgery (JNS), the
official journal of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.
In this single-arm, prospective study, 20 recurrent meningiomas were
treated with adjuvant GammaTile Therapy immediately following surgery.
The study found that in patients undergoing surgery followed by
GammaTile, there was a statistically significant improvement in
time-to-local disease progression (TTP) compared to the same patients’
prior rounds of treatment. At the time of the analysis, median TTP for
tumors treated with GammaTile had not been reached because less than
half of the patients had experienced tumor recurrence. Median TTP for
tumors treated with GammaTile is projected to be at least 29 months (95
percent confidence interval) – nearly a year longer than results for
prior rounds of treatment (18.3 months TTP, HR=0.17, p=0.02). At 18
months post-treatment, tumors had not recurred in 89 percent of patients
treated with GammaTile, compared to 50 percent for prior rounds of
treatment without GammaTile. Treatment with GammaTile was well tolerated.
GammaTile is an FDA-cleared, surgically targeted radiation therapy
(STaRT™) for patients with recurrent intracranial neoplasms (brain
tumors) including primary (benign or malignant) and metastatic tumors.
Placed directly at the site of the tumor cavity during the last few
minutes of excision surgery, GammaTile Therapy is a new approach that
immediately begins targeting residual tumor cells, before they can
replicate. Designed to help protect healthy brain tissue and facilitate
rapid, accurate placement during the procedure, the therapy features a
bioresorbable, conformable, 3D-collagen tile and uniform radiation
source.
GammaTile Therapy offers advantages over the most common treatment for
patients undergoing surgery for recurrent brain tumors: a course of
External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT), which requires daily treatments
for up to six weeks. Some patients may not be candidates for EBRT. Once
the disease has returned, many people with recurrent brain tumors have
already received levels of radiation therapy that make the risk of
additional external beam radiation outweigh the potential benefits.
Additionally, those patients who are potentially candidates for EBRT
typically have to wait two weeks or more for surgical wound healing
before beginning treatment, giving any residual tumor cells a chance to
replicate.
“In patients with recurrent meningiomas, treatment options are extremely
limited. Repeat surgery may not be a good option without an effective
adjuvant therapy. With GammaTile, we can now offer patients who
otherwise would not have been able to receive treatment or who would
likely be facing early recurrence another option – one proven to delay
local meningioma tumor progression out to two years,” said Peter Nakaji,
M.D., co-author of the study and GT MedTech’s co-founder and director of
the Neurosurgery Residency Program at Barrow Neurological Institute.
“Because it is delivered directly to the tumor bed, GammaTile offers the
benefits of radiation while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy
tissue from EBRT, and reduces the need for patients to return for daily
outpatient radiation treatments.”
Because the therapy is implanted at surgery, patients treated with
GammaTile Therapy require no additional trips to the hospital or clinic
for radiation therapy. The therapy is targeted, so patients receive
radiation only where it is needed and may receive a lower overall level
of exposure of normal tissue to radiation. GammaTile Therapy can emit
two-and-a-half times the radiation dose compared to the dose that can be
achieved from EBRT. This dose is delivered to a localized area and is
highly lethal to residual tumor cells.
Approximately 400,000 Americans are newly diagnosed with some type of
brain tumor each year.1 Despite the efforts of the most
skilled brain tumor specialists throughout the world, outcomes for
patients with brain tumors have improved little over the past 30 years.
Recurrence of brain tumors is common, and about half of all patients
treated for brain tumors have their disease recur within a year.
“As a treating physician, I have seen first-hand the need for better
options for our patients. We created GammaTile as a therapy designed to
be immediate, safe, predictable, and effective,” said GT MedTech’s
co-founder and chief technology officer David G. Brachman, M.D., lead
author of the study, who previously served as chairman and medical
director of Radiation Oncology at St. Joseph's Hospital and Barrow
Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Ariz. “These first published clinical
data on the technology demonstrate that GammaTile is an effective
therapy option that significantly delays the progression of this common
brain tumor type.”
GammaTile Therapy received FDA 510(k) regulatory clearance for the
treatment of all types of recurrent brain tumors in July 2018. The data
published in JNS
are the initial results of a larger basket-design study that looked at
the use of GammaTile in 108 patients with several kinds of recurrent
brain tumors, including gliomas and brain metastasis.
Dr. Brachman continued, “We are encouraged by these data in meningiomas
and look forward to sharing data on the use of this treatment in other
aggressive brain tumor types in the near future.”
