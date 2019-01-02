FDA-Cleared GammaTile Therapy Offers New Option for Patients with

Recurrent Meningiomas

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GT

Medical Technologies, Inc., a company dedicated to improving the

lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced positive results from

a clinical trial supporting the efficacy and safety profile of a new

treatment, GammaTile™ Therapy, for patients with recurrent, previously

treated brain tumors known as meningiomas. Meningiomas are the most

common type of primary brain tumor. They are usually non-cancerous but

can have a significant impact on patients’ lives, causing headaches,

seizures, cognitive decline, and other life-threatening symptoms.

Results were published in the Journal of Neurosurgery (JNS), the

official journal of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

In this single-arm, prospective study, 20 recurrent meningiomas were

treated with adjuvant GammaTile Therapy immediately following surgery.

The study found that in patients undergoing surgery followed by

GammaTile, there was a statistically significant improvement in

time-to-local disease progression (TTP) compared to the same patients’

prior rounds of treatment. At the time of the analysis, median TTP for

tumors treated with GammaTile had not been reached because less than

half of the patients had experienced tumor recurrence. Median TTP for

tumors treated with GammaTile is projected to be at least 29 months (95

percent confidence interval) – nearly a year longer than results for

prior rounds of treatment (18.3 months TTP, HR=0.17, p=0.02). At 18

months post-treatment, tumors had not recurred in 89 percent of patients

treated with GammaTile, compared to 50 percent for prior rounds of

treatment without GammaTile. Treatment with GammaTile was well tolerated.

GammaTile is an FDA-cleared, surgically targeted radiation therapy

(STaRT™) for patients with recurrent intracranial neoplasms (brain

tumors) including primary (benign or malignant) and metastatic tumors.

Placed directly at the site of the tumor cavity during the last few

minutes of excision surgery, GammaTile Therapy is a new approach that

immediately begins targeting residual tumor cells, before they can

replicate. Designed to help protect healthy brain tissue and facilitate

rapid, accurate placement during the procedure, the therapy features a

bioresorbable, conformable, 3D-collagen tile and uniform radiation

source.

GammaTile Therapy offers advantages over the most common treatment for

patients undergoing surgery for recurrent brain tumors: a course of

External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT), which requires daily treatments

for up to six weeks. Some patients may not be candidates for EBRT. Once

the disease has returned, many people with recurrent brain tumors have

already received levels of radiation therapy that make the risk of

additional external beam radiation outweigh the potential benefits.

Additionally, those patients who are potentially candidates for EBRT

typically have to wait two weeks or more for surgical wound healing

before beginning treatment, giving any residual tumor cells a chance to

replicate.

“In patients with recurrent meningiomas, treatment options are extremely

limited. Repeat surgery may not be a good option without an effective

adjuvant therapy. With GammaTile, we can now offer patients who

otherwise would not have been able to receive treatment or who would

likely be facing early recurrence another option – one proven to delay

local meningioma tumor progression out to two years,” said Peter Nakaji,

M.D., co-author of the study and GT MedTech’s co-founder and director of

the Neurosurgery Residency Program at Barrow Neurological Institute.

“Because it is delivered directly to the tumor bed, GammaTile offers the

benefits of radiation while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy

tissue from EBRT, and reduces the need for patients to return for daily

outpatient radiation treatments.”

Because the therapy is implanted at surgery, patients treated with

GammaTile Therapy require no additional trips to the hospital or clinic

for radiation therapy. The therapy is targeted, so patients receive

radiation only where it is needed and may receive a lower overall level

of exposure of normal tissue to radiation. GammaTile Therapy can emit

two-and-a-half times the radiation dose compared to the dose that can be

achieved from EBRT. This dose is delivered to a localized area and is

highly lethal to residual tumor cells.

Approximately 400,000 Americans are newly diagnosed with some type of

brain tumor each year.1 Despite the efforts of the most

skilled brain tumor specialists throughout the world, outcomes for

patients with brain tumors have improved little over the past 30 years.

Recurrence of brain tumors is common, and about half of all patients

treated for brain tumors have their disease recur within a year.

“As a treating physician, I have seen first-hand the need for better

options for our patients. We created GammaTile as a therapy designed to

be immediate, safe, predictable, and effective,” said GT MedTech’s

co-founder and chief technology officer David G. Brachman, M.D., lead

author of the study, who previously served as chairman and medical

director of Radiation Oncology at St. Joseph's Hospital and Barrow

Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Ariz. “These first published clinical

data on the technology demonstrate that GammaTile is an effective

therapy option that significantly delays the progression of this common

brain tumor type.”

GammaTile Therapy received FDA 510(k) regulatory clearance for the

treatment of all types of recurrent brain tumors in July 2018. The data

published in JNS

are the initial results of a larger basket-design study that looked at

the use of GammaTile in 108 patients with several kinds of recurrent

brain tumors, including gliomas and brain metastasis.

Dr. Brachman continued, “We are encouraged by these data in meningiomas

and look forward to sharing data on the use of this treatment in other

aggressive brain tumor types in the near future.”

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to overcome the limitations of current treatments for recurrent

brain tumors and raise the standard of care, a team of brain tumor

specialists joined forces and formed GT Medical Technologies with a

purpose to prevent disease progression and improve quality of life for

patients with recurrent brain tumors. Extensive clinical expertise

informed the design of GammaTile Therapy, and deep medical device

experience guides the company. The company is headquartered in Tempe,

Arizona. For more information, visit https://www.gtmedtech.com/.

1 http://www.cbtrus.org/factsheet/factsheet.html,

accessed December 27, 2018

