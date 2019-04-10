Company to Present Positive New Data on GammaTile Therapy for Various
Brain Tumors
TEMPE, Ariz. & SAN DIEGO
Medical Technologies, Inc., a company dedicated to improving the
lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced that Peter Nakaji,
M.D., GT MedTech’s co-founder and director of the Neurosurgery Residency
Program at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, has been selected
by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS)/Congress of
Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Section on Tumors to receive the
Rosenblum-Mahaley Clinical Research Award. The award recognizes
established investigators in neuro-oncology who present the best
clinical study in the field and acknowledges innovative approaches that
lead to improved patient outcomes and quality of life. Previous winners
of this prestigious award include John Sampson, M.D., Ph.D., Frederick
Lang, M.D., Nader Sanai, M.D., and Jeffrey Bruce, M.D., among others.
Dr. Nakaji will receive this distinguished recognition at the AANS
Annual Scientific Meeting, held in San Diego from April 13 to 17.
The company also announced new preliminary clinical data from a
prospective basket study, examining the safety and efficacy of the
prototype predecessor to GammaTile® Therapy to treat 79
recurrent brain tumors, including gliomas, meningiomas, and brain
metastases. The study evaluates median treatment site local control,
overall survival, and safety among patients who received the prototype
GammaTile Therapy in combination with tumor resection surgery. Results
published in the abstract
are positive, demonstrating that tile brachytherapy improved local
control and survival compared to existing treatments, along with
comparable safety. This abstract has been selected as the best clinical
research abstract on brain tumors for this year’s AANS meeting, where it
will be presented by Dr. Nakaji.
“These data mark important progress in establishing GammaTile Therapy as
a clinically validated treatment option for many brain tumor types,”
said Dr. Nakaji. “I am encouraged to be able to offer this therapy to my
patients – an option that in our study enhanced local tumor progression
and extended overall survival among patients with a wide spectrum of
brain tumors.”
Presentation time and location:
Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy: A Prospective Trial in 79
Recurrent, Previously Irradiated Intracranial Neoplasms (Abstract #207)
Presented
by lead investigator Peter Nakaji, M.D.
Monday, April 15,
3:40-3:49 p.m., during Scientific Session I: Tumor
San Diego
Convention Center, Room 30CDE
Initial data from the study were published earlier this year in the Journal
of Neurosurgery (JNS), the official journal of the AANS,
demonstrating that GammaTile is a safe and effective new option proven
to delay tumor progression in patients with previously treated,
aggressive meningiomas, the most common type of primary brain tumor. Dr.
Nakaji’s presentation at AANS will be the first time the full clinical
data set – including high-grade gliomas, metastases, meningiomas, and
other tumor types – is presented in a scientific forum. GammaTile
Therapy received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration for the treatment of recurrent brain tumors in July 2018,
and the therapy also has an established CMS code for Medicare
reimbursement.
About GammaTile Therapy
GammaTile Therapy is an FDA-cleared, surgically targeted radiation
therapy (STaRT) that is designed to delay tumor regrowth for patients
with brain tumors. Featuring a bioresorbable, conformable, 3D-collagen
tile and uniform radiation source, GammaTile Therapy is placed at the
end of excision surgery so that it immediately begins to target residual
tumor cells while limiting the impact of radiation on healthy brain
tissue. GammaTile Therapy offers advantages over the most common
treatment for patients undergoing surgery for recurrent brain tumors: a
course of External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT), which requires daily
treatments for up to six weeks. Because the therapy is implanted at the
end of surgery, patients treated with GammaTile Therapy require no
additional trips to the hospital or clinic for radiation therapy.
About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.
Driven to overcome the limitations of current treatments for recurrent
brain tumors and raise the standard of care, a team of brain tumor
specialists joined forces and formed GT Medical Technologies with a
purpose to prevent disease progression and improve quality of life for
patients with recurrent brain tumors. GammaTile Therapy received FDA
510(k) regulatory clearance for the treatment of all types of recurrent
brain tumors in July 2018 and has an established CMS code for Medicare
reimbursement. Extensive clinical expertise informed the design of
GammaTile Therapy, and deep medical device experience guides the
company. The company is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. For more
information, visit https://www.gtmedtech.com/
and follow @GTMedTech
on Twitter.
