Company to Present Positive New Data on GammaTile Therapy for Various

Brain Tumors

TEMPE, Ariz. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GT

Medical Technologies, Inc., a company dedicated to improving the

lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced that Peter Nakaji,

M.D., GT MedTech’s co-founder and director of the Neurosurgery Residency

Program at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, has been selected

by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS)/Congress of

Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Section on Tumors to receive the

Rosenblum-Mahaley Clinical Research Award. The award recognizes

established investigators in neuro-oncology who present the best

clinical study in the field and acknowledges innovative approaches that

lead to improved patient outcomes and quality of life. Previous winners

of this prestigious award include John Sampson, M.D., Ph.D., Frederick

Lang, M.D., Nader Sanai, M.D., and Jeffrey Bruce, M.D., among others.

Dr. Nakaji will receive this distinguished recognition at the AANS

Annual Scientific Meeting, held in San Diego from April 13 to 17.

The company also announced new preliminary clinical data from a

prospective basket study, examining the safety and efficacy of the

prototype predecessor to GammaTile® Therapy to treat 79

recurrent brain tumors, including gliomas, meningiomas, and brain

metastases. The study evaluates median treatment site local control,

overall survival, and safety among patients who received the prototype

GammaTile Therapy in combination with tumor resection surgery. Results

published in the abstract

are positive, demonstrating that tile brachytherapy improved local

control and survival compared to existing treatments, along with

comparable safety. This abstract has been selected as the best clinical

research abstract on brain tumors for this year’s AANS meeting, where it

will be presented by Dr. Nakaji.

“These data mark important progress in establishing GammaTile Therapy as

a clinically validated treatment option for many brain tumor types,”

said Dr. Nakaji. “I am encouraged to be able to offer this therapy to my

patients – an option that in our study enhanced local tumor progression

and extended overall survival among patients with a wide spectrum of

brain tumors.”

Presentation time and location:



  • Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy: A Prospective Trial in 79
    Recurrent, Previously Irradiated Intracranial Neoplasms (Abstract #207)
    Presented
    by lead investigator Peter Nakaji, M.D.
    Monday, April 15,
    3:40-3:49 p.m., during Scientific Session I: Tumor
    San Diego
    Convention Center, Room 30CDE

Initial data from the study were published earlier this year in the Journal

of Neurosurgery (JNS), the official journal of the AANS,

demonstrating that GammaTile is a safe and effective new option proven

to delay tumor progression in patients with previously treated,

aggressive meningiomas, the most common type of primary brain tumor. Dr.

Nakaji’s presentation at AANS will be the first time the full clinical

data set – including high-grade gliomas, metastases, meningiomas, and

other tumor types – is presented in a scientific forum. GammaTile

Therapy received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug

Administration for the treatment of recurrent brain tumors in July 2018,

and the therapy also has an established CMS code for Medicare

reimbursement.

About GammaTile Therapy

GammaTile Therapy is an FDA-cleared, surgically targeted radiation

therapy (STaRT) that is designed to delay tumor regrowth for patients

with brain tumors. Featuring a bioresorbable, conformable, 3D-collagen

tile and uniform radiation source, GammaTile Therapy is placed at the

end of excision surgery so that it immediately begins to target residual

tumor cells while limiting the impact of radiation on healthy brain

tissue. GammaTile Therapy offers advantages over the most common

treatment for patients undergoing surgery for recurrent brain tumors: a

course of External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT), which requires daily

treatments for up to six weeks. Because the therapy is implanted at the

end of surgery, patients treated with GammaTile Therapy require no

additional trips to the hospital or clinic for radiation therapy.

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to overcome the limitations of current treatments for recurrent

brain tumors and raise the standard of care, a team of brain tumor

specialists joined forces and formed GT Medical Technologies with a

purpose to prevent disease progression and improve quality of life for

patients with recurrent brain tumors. GammaTile Therapy received FDA

510(k) regulatory clearance for the treatment of all types of recurrent

brain tumors in July 2018 and has an established CMS code for Medicare

reimbursement. Extensive clinical expertise informed the design of

GammaTile Therapy, and deep medical device experience guides the

company. The company is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. For more

information, visit https://www.gtmedtech.com/

and follow @GTMedTech

on Twitter.

