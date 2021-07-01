Guardian Capital Partners Sells CIS Global to nVent Electric

Scott Evans, Founding Partner at Guardian, stated, “During Guardian’s ownership, the Company invested to expand beyond its server rack slides offering to include intelligent power distribution unit (“iPDU”) capabilities, becoming the largest independent provider of server rack power distribution units globally. The Company is well positioned to meet the increasing demand for data center products and solutions. I am proud of the exceptional performance of the management team and look forward to seeing the Company’s future success under the ownership of nVent.”

Gerald Birin, CEO of CIS Global, said, “With Guardian’s help, we achieved significant and diversified growth across all aspects of the business, expanding international operations, adding product capabilities, and further penetrating key customers. Because of the strategic partnership with Guardian and the execution of a high-quality executive team, we are a scalable, high performing business serving a growing data center market.”