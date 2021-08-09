Guidant Expands Entertainment Practice, Opens Nashville Office

James Kuzmich’s extensive experience in contract negotiation ensures artists’ rights are protected
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With a growing client roster of musicians, singers, songwriters and entertainers in Nashville, Arizona-based Guidant Law Firm opened an office in Brentwood to help more industry professionals protect their work and interests.
Led by highly regarded entertainment attorney James Kuzmich, who represents big-ticket musicians, reality TV personalities and well-known YouTube influencers, Guidant’s Nashville office will help artists decipher and negotiate often-complex legal contracts, such as record deals; management, band, production, publishing and licensing agreements; trade name protection; and copyright registration and termination.
“Too often, talented artists relinquish their rights, royalties and other recurring revenues through poorly negotiated terms or one-sided contracts,” said Kuzmich, partner at Guidant Law. “Guidant is invested in their long-term success and makes their needs a priority. We look forward to protecting more Nashville artists with sound advice and actions to help their careers thrive.”
In addition to extensive experience in entertainment law, Kuzmich has represented professional athletes and previously served as in-house counsel and vice president to a mid-sized baseball agency, negotiating player contract salaries, endorsement contracts and salary arbitration.
To learn more about Guidant’s entertainment practice, visit guidant.law/entertainment-law or call 615-866-5125. The Nashville office is located at 9005 Overlook Road, Suite 224.
