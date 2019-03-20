The Forced Physics Data Center Technology (DCT) Suite in Phoenix

Offers an Innovative HPC Data Center Design to Reduce Cooling Energy

Consumption by More Than 90%.

H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center

provider, today announced the completion of an HPC suite with Forced

Physics DCT at its Phoenix data center campus. Forced Physics DCT offers

a new data center cooling system that can drastically simplify the way

data centers are built and operated. Forced Physics DCT uses patented

JouleForce™ technology to transfer heat from computers into the outside

air, creating an eco-friendly system that reduces cooling energy by more

than 90% without using water or liquid.

“The demand for high-performance computing has grown rapidly with

emerging applications to support AI, medical research, aerospace

engineering, and DNA sequencing,” said Josh Simms, CEO of H5 Data

Centers. “To support these new technologies, mission-critical data

center providers must adapt to the changing landscape. Forced Physics

DCT offers a solution that can meet the needs of these innovative

sectors.”

H5 Data Centers’ Phoenix campus is a purpose-built, state-of-the-art

Tier III data center designed to provide industry-leading energy

efficiency and security. The data center is located in the Arizona

Technology Corridor and can total up to 180,000 square feet and 20 MWs.

The combination of Forced Physics DCT cooling and H5 Data Centers’

design can help to meet high-density compute requirements by eliminating

the need for raised floors, liquid cooling, server fans, cooling towers

and even air conditioners. The demo suite is equipped with 27 conductors

installed in a 32-kW standard OCP rack. Inside each JouleForce

Conductor, 3,000 patented fins create an accelerated molecular beam that

cools IT equipment.

“H5 Data Centers was the perfect partner for our first data center

installation,” said Scott Davis, Forced Physics DCT CEO and President.

“We are motivated to improve data center efficiency. The capability of

isolating the standard OCP rack allows Forced Physics DCT to showcase

energy savings and high-density IT cooling without the need to condition

the air.”

About Forced Physics DCT

Forced Physics DCT, based in Scottsdale, AZ, is a provider of innovative

IT cooling. Their newly released JouleForce cooling technology

significantly reduces the carbon footprint of data centers while

providing a cost savings to operators and end users. JouleForce

technology requires only filtered outside air to achieve the industry’s

lowest mPUE of 1.02 - in any climate. To learn more, visit www.forcedphysics-dct.com.

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center

operators in the United States with over 2 million square feet of data

center space under management. The company designs and engineers

flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core

infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers

operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte,

Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Antonio, San Jose,

San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.

Contacts

H5 Data Centers Media Contact

Jenna Baker

Jenna.Baker@H5DataCenters.com

(303)

714-7805

