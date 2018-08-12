BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PrivateEquity--H.I.G. Growth Partners ("H.I.G."), the dedicated growth capital
investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, has announced that one of its
affiliates has completed a strategic investment in Sage Hospice (“Sage”
or the “Company”), a leading provider of hospice and palliative care
services to patients in the Phoenix, AZ market. Sage will serve as the
platform to build a leading regional provider of hospice and palliative
care services. To execute on this strategy, H.I.G. is partnering with
two experienced hospice industry executives, Glen Cavallo and Jeff Lang.
Glen Cavallo, who will join Sage’s board of directors at closing, has
over 25 years of experience in the hospice and home care sectors. Jeff
Lang, who became Sage’s CEO at closing, has over 18 years of leadership
experience at large hospice organizations.
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Sage is the third largest hospice provider
(and largest for-profit hospice provider) in the Phoenix Metropolitan
area. Sage has been able to grow rapidly by focusing on providing a
level of care that goes above and beyond what is typical within the
industry, with 24/7 on-call services, lower patient to provider ratios,
and better education and communication with the patient’s family. Sage
also runs a successful palliative care program that, together with its
hospice program, provides a best-in-class continuum of care for end of
life clinical support and treatment.
Founder Tiana Zang said, “We are delighted to partner with Jeff and
H.I.G. to execute Sage’s next phase of growth. They share our vision to
provide compassionate, comprehensive and quality care to people with
life limiting illnesses and bring a successful track record of working
with multi-site healthcare service companies.”
Jeff Lang commented, “Tiana and her team at Sage have built a strong
platform with an excellent reputation in its community. I look forward
to working with the Sage team to build upon its legacy as the Company
expands into new markets.”
Mark Tricolli, a Managing Director with H.I.G., added, “We are very
excited to partner with Tiana and her dedicated team at Sage. The
Company has an excellent reputation for providing high quality care and
we look forward to working with the Sage team to capitalize on its many
future growth opportunities.”
About Sage
Sage is a leading provider of hospice and palliative care services to
patients in the Phoenix, AZ metro area. Sage focuses on providing a
level of care that goes above and beyond what is typical within the
industry, with 24/7 on-call services, lower patient to provider ratios,
and better education and communication with the patient’s family. Sage’s
mission is to provide the absolute most compassionate, comprehensive,
and qualified care to people with life limiting illnesses in order to
serve them through their individual journey with dignity, respect and
integrity. For more information, please refer to the Sage website at www.sagehospice.org.
About H.I.G. Growth Partners
H.I.G. Growth Partners is the dedicated growth capital investment
affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global private equity investment
firm with more than $25 billion of equity capital under management. We
seek to make both majority and minority investments in strong, growth
oriented businesses located throughout North America, South America and
Europe. We will invest $5 million to $30 million in equity in a given
company and target investments in profitable growth oriented businesses
with between $10 million and $100 million in revenues. We consider
investments across all industries, but focus on certain high-growth
sectors where H.I.G. has extensive in-house expertise such as
technology, healthcare, internet and media, consumer products and
technology-enabled financial and business services. Growth Partners
strives to work closely with our management teams to serve as an
experienced resource, providing broad-based strategic, operational,
recruiting, and financial management services from a vast in-house team
and a substantial network of third-party relationships. For more
information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.HIGgrowth.com.
* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and
affiliates.
