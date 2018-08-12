BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PrivateEquity--H.I.G. Growth Partners ("H.I.G."), the dedicated growth capital

investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, has announced that one of its

affiliates has completed a strategic investment in Sage Hospice (“Sage”

or the “Company”), a leading provider of hospice and palliative care

services to patients in the Phoenix, AZ market. Sage will serve as the

platform to build a leading regional provider of hospice and palliative

care services. To execute on this strategy, H.I.G. is partnering with

two experienced hospice industry executives, Glen Cavallo and Jeff Lang.

Glen Cavallo, who will join Sage’s board of directors at closing, has

over 25 years of experience in the hospice and home care sectors. Jeff

Lang, who became Sage’s CEO at closing, has over 18 years of leadership

experience at large hospice organizations.

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Sage is the third largest hospice provider

(and largest for-profit hospice provider) in the Phoenix Metropolitan

area. Sage has been able to grow rapidly by focusing on providing a

level of care that goes above and beyond what is typical within the

industry, with 24/7 on-call services, lower patient to provider ratios,

and better education and communication with the patient’s family. Sage

also runs a successful palliative care program that, together with its

hospice program, provides a best-in-class continuum of care for end of

life clinical support and treatment.

Founder Tiana Zang said, “We are delighted to partner with Jeff and

H.I.G. to execute Sage’s next phase of growth. They share our vision to

provide compassionate, comprehensive and quality care to people with

life limiting illnesses and bring a successful track record of working

with multi-site healthcare service companies.”

Jeff Lang commented, “Tiana and her team at Sage have built a strong

platform with an excellent reputation in its community. I look forward

to working with the Sage team to build upon its legacy as the Company

expands into new markets.”

Mark Tricolli, a Managing Director with H.I.G., added, “We are very

excited to partner with Tiana and her dedicated team at Sage. The

Company has an excellent reputation for providing high quality care and

we look forward to working with the Sage team to capitalize on its many

future growth opportunities.”

About Sage

Sage is a leading provider of hospice and palliative care services to

patients in the Phoenix, AZ metro area. Sage focuses on providing a

level of care that goes above and beyond what is typical within the

industry, with 24/7 on-call services, lower patient to provider ratios,

and better education and communication with the patient’s family. Sage’s

mission is to provide the absolute most compassionate, comprehensive,

and qualified care to people with life limiting illnesses in order to

serve them through their individual journey with dignity, respect and

integrity. For more information, please refer to the Sage website at www.sagehospice.org.

About H.I.G. Growth Partners

H.I.G. Growth Partners is the dedicated growth capital investment

affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global private equity investment

firm with more than $25 billion of equity capital under management. We

seek to make both majority and minority investments in strong, growth

oriented businesses located throughout North America, South America and

Europe. We will invest $5 million to $30 million in equity in a given

company and target investments in profitable growth oriented businesses

with between $10 million and $100 million in revenues. We consider

investments across all industries, but focus on certain high-growth

sectors where H.I.G. has extensive in-house expertise such as

technology, healthcare, internet and media, consumer products and

technology-enabled financial and business services. Growth Partners

strives to work closely with our management teams to serve as an

experienced resource, providing broad-based strategic, operational,

recruiting, and financial management services from a vast in-house team

and a substantial network of third-party relationships. For more

information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.HIGgrowth.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and

affiliates.

Contacts

H.I.G. Growth Partners

Mark Tricolli, 617-262-8455

Managing

Director

mtricolli@HIGgrowth.com

www.HIGgrowth.com

