Want a good excuse to eat a burger?
The Habit Burger Grill is teaming up with the Children's Cancer Network on Thursday, Feb. 21, in the battle against pediatric cancer.
From 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Habit Burger locations throughout the state including the two in Tucson will donate 20 percent of what you spend to the Run to Fight Children's Cancer, a race that benefits pediatric cancer research.
But you need this flyer with you at the time of purchase.
Some 15,270 adolescents and children 19 and younger were diagnosed with cancer in 2017, the National Cancer Institute reported. Around two-thirds of the 600,000 childhood cancer survivors face secondary chronic illnesses as a result of toxic cancer treatments.
Tucson has two Habit Burgers — 4874 S. Landing Way off West Irvington Road and 5721 E. Broadway.
If you forget to download the flyer onto your smartphone or print it out, no worries. Just mention the promotion when you order.