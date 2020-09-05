Hard-hit Tucson resorts look for pandemic control to revive meetings business

“Definitely, leisure (travel) has helped, but these hotels were all built for group business,” he said, adding that said he doesn’t see group business returning as it normally would this fall.

Stegen said he hopes the Westward Look can increase its leisure traffic by marketing to the region and the state. The resort has nearly completed a $10 million renovation project.

“Not a lot of us can travel any place, whether it’s cross-country or across borders or overseas,” he said. “We’re hoping that as the virus at least in Arizona is on a better track, that folks will get out and visit Arizona, because that’s the only viable travel option for most at this point.”

Among the other resorts that reported mass layoffs to the state, the JW Marriott Starr Pass on June 1 reported layoffs affecting 657 workers, close to the total number of employees Starr Pass has reported to Pima County in recent years.

Officials of Starr Pass, which remains open for business, would not comment on its filing.

Though it’s not clear, the resort may have included in its notice all of its employees, under part of the law that defines “affected employees” as those “who may reasonably be expected to experience an employment loss.”