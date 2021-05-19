Harris Poll Accessibility Survey Finds One in Three Americans Say They Either Have or Had a Chronic Medical Condition or a Disability

“Experiencing a disability is something that can happen to any of us at some point in our lives,” said Kelly Hermann, vice president of accessibility, equity and inclusion at University of Phoenix. “Often we see disability as a medical condition rather than another facet of diversity. It is encouraging to know that Americans view disability through the lens of diversity, so that we can all be mindful to provide accommodations for equal access and opportunities.”

Over the past year, the world has become even more reliant on the internet thanks to the pandemic. More than half of American adults (52%) increased their participation in online activities due to COVID-19, with 59% of those with a disability increasing their online activity. In addition, 42% of employed adults, who typically went to a workplace, worked from home during the pandemic.