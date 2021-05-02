Harris Poll finds 82% of parents have a greater appreciation for teachers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

Many people believe remote learning is here to stay, in some capacity and are wondering about the long-term effects of virtual learning. The survey asked parents of K-12 virtual learners both about the benefits of virtual learning and concerns. For many parents, virtual learning has been an effective resource with 46% saying they spend more time with their children, 44% have learned more about their child’s strengths and weaknesses, and 44% say they have a more flexible schedule.

While many believe virtual learning has been mostly effective and has some benefits, 60% of parents think their children may have fallen behind academically. Many parents also believe some benefits of in-person learning cannot be replicated in a virtual environment. The top concerns are the social aspects of learning (54%), establishing a sense of community with other children (47%), learning from and with other children (social learning (47%), one-on-one interaction with the teacher (46%), and access to social services provided in school (44%).