Harris Poll Finds Most Nurses Are Proud of the Work They Do and That Their Job Is More Important Than Ever Because of the Pandemic

“This has been a challenging year and nurses should take great pride in the care they gave,” said Kathleen Winston, Ph.D., RN, dean for the College of Nursing at University of Phoenix. “Often nurses are seeing people during the most vulnerable moments in their lives. In the pandemic, patients were even more vulnerable as they were isolated from loved ones. Those drawn to the nursing profession have a desire to serve others, and that mindset likely saw many of them through this difficult time.”

According to the survey findings, the majority of nurses do see their job as more than a vocation. When asked about their profession, 96% of nurses believed that nursing is not just a job, it is a calling. They also believe they made the right career choice with 86% saying if they had to do it all over again, they would likely choose the nursing profession again.