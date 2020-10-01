Harvard Investments Launches FirstStreet™ Rental Community Brand and Southwest Growth Plan

Developer’s Newest Asset Class Targets the Needs of Today’s Renters, Landlords, and Investors
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Real estate investment and development company Harvard Investments, announces the launch of FirstStreet™, a single-family rental community brand slated for growth in the Southwest.
FirstStreet™ communities offer a range of amenities including dog parks, trails, playgrounds, resort-style pools and fitness centers, all within a gated community. FirstStreet™ homes have doggy doors and private yards, eat-in kitchen islands, spacious and livable floorplans, optional garages, smart home technology and vehicle chargers. Homes are built with the highest quality construction, meeting Energy Star® standards, and are professionally managed.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with our latest concept as we continue to grow our presence in the single-family rental asset class,” states Craig Krumwiede, President and CEO of Harvard Investments. “FirstStreet™ communities are a ‘win-win’ opportunity for residents and investors. Harvard’s experience and skill sets in land acquisition, master planned residential communities, residential rentals, and single-family rental communities combined with its current pipeline of project sites makes for a competitive entry point with this new asset class. We are excited about launching the FirstStreet™ brand and its Southwest growth plan.”
FirstStreet™ communities offer the privacy and exclusivity of detached single homes while maintaining the service, amenities and flexibility found in Class A apartments. “The FirstStreet™ concept attracts residents from every market and demographic concentration,” said Mathew Avrhami, Vice President of Harvard Investments, who leads the company’s rental community development activities. “FirstStreet™ brings single-family homes for rent into a community with quality construction, amenities, and on-site services for residents.”
Currently, Harvard Investments has two joint venture single-family rental communities under construction, in Phoenix and Las Vegas. In addition, the company has six FirstStreet™ communities in the planning stages for the Phoenix, Austin and Albuquerque markets.
About FirstStreet™
Harvard Investments’ newest asset class is for adults and families of every age who appreciate stylish, flexible living within a true community environment. FirstStreet™ neighborhoods are designed with attractive, modern detached rental homes, spaciously settled within a walkable community where residents can easily interact. Living at FirstStreet™ means enjoying a true sense of neighborhood with none of the hassles associated with home ownership.
About Harvard Investments
Harvard Investments, Inc. is a real estate investment and development company with real estate holdings throughout the western United States. Harvard combines experience, integrity, and financial stability to create high quality, environmentally sensitive, profitable communities. Harvard’s Canadian parent, the Hill Companies, is a privately held diversified company involved in real estate development including construction and leasing of commercial office buildings and retail properties, oil and gas production and distribution, broadcasting, surety bonding, and insurance. In 2020, The Hill Companies celebrates its 117th year of continuous family ownership and operation. To learn more visit http://www.harvardinvestments.com/.
