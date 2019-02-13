Acquisition will substantially increase Harvest’s cultivation,
manufacturing and distribution capabilities in California, add a suite
of brands and augment Harvest’s management team
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest
Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:
HARV, OTCQX:
HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the
largest footprints in the U.S., announced a definitive agreement to
acquire Falcon International Corp. (“Falcon”), a California cannabis
company and leader in cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale distribution
and brand development, for a non-material undisclosed amount of stock.
“California is a critically important state for any national cannabis
company,” said Harvest Executive Chairman Jason Vedadi. “Our agreement
to acquire Falcon accelerates our expansion into the state and adds
brands that were successful in the most competitive market in the
country for product development.”
The acquisition will include:
Leadership Team: A management team comprised of business and
cannabis industry professionals with expertise managing high-growth
companies.
Licenses: 16 cannabis licenses spanning across the industry’s
cultivation, manufacturing and distribution verticals.
Distribution: Falcon is one of the state’s largest distribution
platforms providing Harvest with access to over 80 percent of the
California storefronts. Falcon’s strong distribution network gives
Harvest the ability to distribute its own high-quality brands to
dispensaries across California.
Manufacturing: Sophisticated automation and production
capabilities with capacity for over one million packaged units per
month. The company is currently expanding their facility to triple
capacity, which includes additional space for joint ventures or other
co-located manufacturing relationships.
Cultivation: Deep cultivation expertise and a robust supply
chain supporting indoor, greenhouse and outdoor flower brands.
Brands: A portfolio of top-selling California brands including:
Cru Cannabis™, Littles™ and High Garden™.
Harvest will use Falcon as the backbone of its California operations and
foundation for national brand distribution.
“The acquisition of Falcon provides a home for our manufacturing and
distribution businesses throughout California,” said Vedadi. “We look
forward to taking the brands acquired and leveraging our footprint to
quickly move them across the country.”
Pursuant to the merger agreement, Harvest will acquire Falcon for
equity. The transaction is subject to customary conditions of closing
and is expected to close in the first half of 2019.
About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.
Harvest
Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently profitable,
vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the largest
footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution includes
industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities,
construction, real estate, technology, operational, and brand building
expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along
with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The
company has more than 625 employees with proven experience, expertise
and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever
Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of
leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its
founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year, has been
ranked as the third largest cultivator in the U.S. and currently owns
licenses for more than 140 facilities across the U.S. Harvest shares
timely updates and releases as part of its regular course of business
with the media and the interested public. For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.
About Falcon
Falcon International Corp. is a vertically
integrated California cannabis company and leader in cannabis R&D and
brand development. The company’s statewide distribution platform and
house of brands currently serves over 80 percent of the dispensaries in
California.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains
statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the
meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding
the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with
respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is
often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will,"
"intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or
similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) expectations
regarding the size of the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the
Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for
expansion of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic,
business, and/or competitive factors.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based
on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's
expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or
events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management
considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although
Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking
information are reasonable, such information involves risks and
uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such
information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material
adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the
combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking
information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement
of a going public transaction on relationships, including with
regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;
changes in general economic, business and political conditions,
including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the
ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts
and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public
perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis
and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;
adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the
application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to
taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,
properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business
plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government
regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks
and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or
should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described
herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or
expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,
uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ
materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as
anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does
not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information
except as otherwise required by applicable law.
Contacts
Alex Howe
202-271-7997