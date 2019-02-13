Acquisition will substantially increase Harvest’s cultivation,

manufacturing and distribution capabilities in California, add a suite

of brands and augment Harvest’s management team

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest

Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:

HARV, OTCQX:

HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the

largest footprints in the U.S., announced a definitive agreement to

acquire Falcon International Corp. (“Falcon”), a California cannabis

company and leader in cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale distribution

and brand development, for a non-material undisclosed amount of stock.

“California is a critically important state for any national cannabis

company,” said Harvest Executive Chairman Jason Vedadi. “Our agreement

to acquire Falcon accelerates our expansion into the state and adds

brands that were successful in the most competitive market in the

country for product development.”

The acquisition will include:



  • Leadership Team: A management team comprised of business and
    cannabis industry professionals with expertise managing high-growth
    companies.


  • Licenses: 16 cannabis licenses spanning across the industry’s
    cultivation, manufacturing and distribution verticals.


  • Distribution: Falcon is one of the state’s largest distribution
    platforms providing Harvest with access to over 80 percent of the
    California storefronts. Falcon’s strong distribution network gives
    Harvest the ability to distribute its own high-quality brands to
    dispensaries across California.


  • Manufacturing: Sophisticated automation and production
    capabilities with capacity for over one million packaged units per
    month. The company is currently expanding their facility to triple
    capacity, which includes additional space for joint ventures or other
    co-located manufacturing relationships.


  • Cultivation: Deep cultivation expertise and a robust supply
    chain supporting indoor, greenhouse and outdoor flower brands.


  • Brands: A portfolio of top-selling California brands including:
    Cru Cannabis™, Littles™ and High Garden™.

Harvest will use Falcon as the backbone of its California operations and

foundation for national brand distribution.

“The acquisition of Falcon provides a home for our manufacturing and

distribution businesses throughout California,” said Vedadi. “We look

forward to taking the brands acquired and leveraging our footprint to

quickly move them across the country.”

Pursuant to the merger agreement, Harvest will acquire Falcon for

equity. The transaction is subject to customary conditions of closing

and is expected to close in the first half of 2019.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Harvest

Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently profitable,

vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the largest

footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution includes

industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities,

construction, real estate, technology, operational, and brand building

expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along

with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The

company has more than 625 employees with proven experience, expertise

and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever

Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of

leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its

founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year, has been

ranked as the third largest cultivator in the U.S. and currently owns

licenses for more than 140 facilities across the U.S. Harvest shares

timely updates and releases as part of its regular course of business

with the media and the interested public. For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

About Falcon

Falcon International Corp. is a vertically

integrated California cannabis company and leader in cannabis R&D and

brand development. The company’s statewide distribution platform and

house of brands currently serves over 80 percent of the dispensaries in

California.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains

statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the

meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding

the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with

respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is

often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will,"

"intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or

similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) expectations

regarding the size of the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the

Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for

expansion of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic,

business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based

on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's

expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or

events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management

considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although

Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

information are reasonable, such information involves risks and

uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such

information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material

adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the

combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results

to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement

of a going public transaction on relationships, including with

regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;

changes in general economic, business and political conditions,

including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the

ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts

and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public

perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis

and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;

adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the

application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to

taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,

properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business

plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government

regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks

and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or

should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,

uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ

materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as

anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information

except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Contacts

Alex Howe

202-271-7997

alex@powerplantstrategies.com

