Vehicle provides Harvest a potential new source of capital for
construction and development projects at preferential rates
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest
Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARV) (“Harvest”), a vertically
integrated public cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in
the U.S., announced it entered into an agreement to form Aina We Would,
LLC (“AWW”), a new captive real estate investment vehicle that plans to
provide funding for cannabis-related real estate asset acquisitions. In
addition to a Harvest subsidiary, AWW is comprised of two family
offices, Aina Advisors LLC (“Aina”) and Stadlen Family Holdings, LLC
(“Stadlen”). Aina and Stadlen have committed to fund or arrange up to
$100 million to fund AWW projects they approve. AWW, through the
participation of its members, plans to focus on serving clients in the
cannabis marketplace and combines deep family office private wealth
management advisory capabilities, cannabis-industry and real-estate
development expertise, and an extensive cannabis industry real-estate
footprint.
AWW plans to buy, develop and finance new construction projects, engage
in land purchases, capital improvements and sale-leasebacks to Harvest
and other operators in the cannabis industry. AWW plans to offer Harvest
lease rates below current market providers and then source permanent
financing for the properties it acquires. In addition to financing,
Harvest may use AWW for its construction and real-estate development
needs. In addition, Harvest has committed to lend AWW a minimum of up to
$30 million in short-term financing to permit AWW to seek out
acquisition projects, each of which is subject to the approval of AWW
and Harvest in their sole discretion. These funds will be replaced by
permanent financing provided or sourced by Stadlen and Aina.
“AWW gives Harvest an excellent funding option for the development of
cultivations, manufacturing facilities and dispensaries. This new
vehicle, combined with the approximate $290 million we raised in
conjunction with our recent debt and equity financing transactions,
affiliate roll-up, and recently completed acquisitions leading up to and
following our listing on the CSE, gives us one of the strongest balance
sheets in the industry,” said Harvest President Steve Gutterman. “To
create AWW, we brought together the perfect trifecta of real estate,
investment and cannabis experts.”
Harvest owns more than 40 cannabis licenses with a domestic footprint
that includes real estate, equipment and other assets in 11 states,
including Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland,
Massachusetts, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Selected
existing and new projects are expected to be folded into AWW.
“Real estate is the lifeblood of the cannabis economy and a huge piece
of any company’s bottom line,” said Harvest Executive Chairman Jason
Vedadi. “With this partnership, AWW has been structured to turn a
significant cost center into a potential profit driver and to become a
potentially attractive source of financing for Harvest’s expected
expansion.”
About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.
Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is one of the first consistently
profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the
largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution
includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail
facilities, construction, real estate, technology and operational
expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along
with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The
company has 425 employees with proven experience, expertise and
knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever
Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of
leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its
founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has
licenses in 11 states, with planned expansion into additional states by
2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular
course of business with the media and the interested public. For more
information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.
About We Would and Stadlen
We Would is the commercial real estate development arm of Stadlen
Family Holdings, LLC. Its principals have nearly 50 years’ combined
experience. We Would is a professionally managed organization with the
objective to develop and leaseback real estate. We Would exists to
profitably acquire, develop, lease, maintain and exit retail real estate
holdings for the cannabis industry. Its current portfolio includes
cultivation, processing and dispensary locations throughout Florida.
About AINA
Aina Advisors LLC is the capital markets subsidiary of a multifamily
office based in Coral Gables, FL and Honolulu, HI. AINA focuses on the
acquisition, financing, development, and sale of all conventional
property types, with a focus on cannabis investments including
cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities, triple net leased
assets, retail shopping centers, multifamily apartment complexes,
medical office buildings, and senior living facilities, as well as
conventional private equity investments. The key principals of AINA have
a combined 40+ years of transaction experience.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements which constitute
“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable
securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,
beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future
business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by
the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,”
“anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions and
include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding completion of
committed financing sources, (ii) the size of the U.S. cannabis market,
(iii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business
objectives, (iv) plans for expansion of Harvest, and (v) expectations
for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based
on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management’s
expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or
events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management
considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although
Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking
information are reasonable, such information involves risks and
uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such
information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material
adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the
combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking
information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement
of a going public transaction on relationships, including with
regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;
changes in general economic, business and political conditions,
including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the
ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts
and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public
perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis
and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;
adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the
application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to
taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,
properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company’s business
plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government
regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks
and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or
should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described
herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or
expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,
uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ
materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as
anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does
not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information
except as otherwise required by applicable law.
