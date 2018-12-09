Vehicle provides Harvest a potential new source of capital for

construction and development projects at preferential rates

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest

Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARV) (“Harvest”), a vertically

integrated public cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in

the U.S., announced it entered into an agreement to form Aina We Would,

LLC (“AWW”), a new captive real estate investment vehicle that plans to

provide funding for cannabis-related real estate asset acquisitions. In

addition to a Harvest subsidiary, AWW is comprised of two family

offices, Aina Advisors LLC (“Aina”) and Stadlen Family Holdings, LLC

(“Stadlen”). Aina and Stadlen have committed to fund or arrange up to

$100 million to fund AWW projects they approve. AWW, through the

participation of its members, plans to focus on serving clients in the

cannabis marketplace and combines deep family office private wealth

management advisory capabilities, cannabis-industry and real-estate

development expertise, and an extensive cannabis industry real-estate

footprint.

AWW plans to buy, develop and finance new construction projects, engage

in land purchases, capital improvements and sale-leasebacks to Harvest

and other operators in the cannabis industry. AWW plans to offer Harvest

lease rates below current market providers and then source permanent

financing for the properties it acquires. In addition to financing,

Harvest may use AWW for its construction and real-estate development

needs. In addition, Harvest has committed to lend AWW a minimum of up to

$30 million in short-term financing to permit AWW to seek out

acquisition projects, each of which is subject to the approval of AWW

and Harvest in their sole discretion. These funds will be replaced by

permanent financing provided or sourced by Stadlen and Aina.

“AWW gives Harvest an excellent funding option for the development of

cultivations, manufacturing facilities and dispensaries. This new

vehicle, combined with the approximate $290 million we raised in

conjunction with our recent debt and equity financing transactions,

affiliate roll-up, and recently completed acquisitions leading up to and

following our listing on the CSE, gives us one of the strongest balance

sheets in the industry,” said Harvest President Steve Gutterman. “To

create AWW, we brought together the perfect trifecta of real estate,

investment and cannabis experts.”

Harvest owns more than 40 cannabis licenses with a domestic footprint

that includes real estate, equipment and other assets in 11 states,

including Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland,

Massachusetts, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Selected

existing and new projects are expected to be folded into AWW.

“Real estate is the lifeblood of the cannabis economy and a huge piece

of any company’s bottom line,” said Harvest Executive Chairman Jason

Vedadi. “With this partnership, AWW has been structured to turn a

significant cost center into a potential profit driver and to become a

potentially attractive source of financing for Harvest’s expected

expansion.”

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is one of the first consistently

profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the

largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution

includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail

facilities, construction, real estate, technology and operational

expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along

with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The

company has 425 employees with proven experience, expertise and

knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever

Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of

leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its

founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has

licenses in 11 states, with planned expansion into additional states by

2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular

course of business with the media and the interested public. For more

information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

About We Would and Stadlen

We Would is the commercial real estate development arm of Stadlen

Family Holdings, LLC. Its principals have nearly 50 years’ combined

experience. We Would is a professionally managed organization with the

objective to develop and leaseback real estate. We Would exists to

profitably acquire, develop, lease, maintain and exit retail real estate

holdings for the cannabis industry. Its current portfolio includes

cultivation, processing and dispensary locations throughout Florida.

About AINA

Aina Advisors LLC is the capital markets subsidiary of a multifamily

office based in Coral Gables, FL and Honolulu, HI. AINA focuses on the

acquisition, financing, development, and sale of all conventional

property types, with a focus on cannabis investments including

cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities, triple net leased

assets, retail shopping centers, multifamily apartment complexes,

medical office buildings, and senior living facilities, as well as

conventional private equity investments. The key principals of AINA have

a combined 40+ years of transaction experience.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute

“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable

securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,

beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future

business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by

the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,”

“anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions and

include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding completion of

committed financing sources, (ii) the size of the U.S. cannabis market,

(iii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business

objectives, (iv) plans for expansion of Harvest, and (v) expectations

for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based

on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management’s

expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or

events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management

considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although

Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

information are reasonable, such information involves risks and

uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such

information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material

adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the

combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results

to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement

of a going public transaction on relationships, including with

regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;

changes in general economic, business and political conditions,

including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the

ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts

and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public

perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis

and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;

adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the

application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to

taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,

properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company’s business

plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government

regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks

and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or

should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,

uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ

materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as

anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information

except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:

Alex Howe, Powerplant Global Strategies

alex@powerplantstrategies.com

m: 202.271.7997

