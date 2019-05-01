  • Alex Howe brings nearly two decades of Fortune 50, corporate, tech,
    consumer and significant cannabis experience


  • Howe joins a growing roster of top talent at the multi-state
    operator, which now has more than 750 employees across 17 states and
    U.S. territories

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest

Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:

HARVOTCQX:

HRVSF) (“Harvest”), a vertically-integrated cannabis company with

one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., announced the

appointment of Alex Howe as head of corporate communications, effective

immediately.

Howe, the former President of Powerplant Global Strategies, the first

strategic partnerships, communications and investor relations firm

exclusively focused on the legal cannabis industry, will be responsible

for managing and directing the company's internal and external

communications and strategy, reporting to Harvest Chief Marketing

Officer Kevin George.

“As I became more aware of the incredible story happening here at

Harvest, I knew that this was the right time to join this dynamic team,”

said Howe. “The company is truly at an opportune moment: to become the

most valuable cannabis company in the world. And I couldn’t be more

proud and delighted to share and shape this compelling narrative with

our most important stakeholders, including patients and consumers, the

media, regulators, partners, investors, local communities and our

employees.” Harvest CEO Steve White concurred.

“We interact with a very diverse audience on a daily basis, so

communicating the Harvest story to patients, consumers and potential

investors is critical to our success moving forward. Alex’s significant

work with cannabis industry clients and his experience outside of the

sector will help us expand our leadership position and maintain our

growth,” said Harvest CMO Kevin George. “We’ve worked closely with Alex

since prior to going public and are excited to bring him in-house where

he’ll be extremely effective at bringing all of our communications

efforts together.”

Howe brings 17 years of experience to the position, working in corporate

strategy and communications for cannabis, consumer, technology, Fortune

50 and sports and entertainment companies and has helped launch dozens

of companies and build brands across sectors. As a co-founder of

Powerplant Global Strategies, he worked closely with many of the

best-known companies in the cannabis industry, including PAX, Arcview,

Merida Capital Partners, I Heart Jane, THC Design and many others. In

2018, he was named one of Marijuana Venture magazine’s “40

Under 40.”

Prior to joining Powerplant, Howe was a Director at fama, North

America's premier boutique PR firm for technology companies, where he

launched startups and developed thought leadership campaigns for

enterprise companies in the B2C and B2B spaces. Before fama, Alex was a

vice president at Global Strategy Group in New York City, where he

provided public affairs support, digital, traditional and crisis

communications and produced award-winning campaigns for Google, Formula

1, UFC, Nestlé Waters, Time Warner, Inc. and the New York Road Runners.

Alex earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of

Virginia and completed a course of study at the McIntire School of

Commerce.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is

a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated

cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced

acquisitions, Harvest will have the largest footprint in the U.S., with

rights to 219 facilities, of which 142 are retail locations and more

than 1,580 employees across 17 states. Since 2011, the company has been

committed to aggressively expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail

and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and

growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and

continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest’s mission is to

improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its

vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We

hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com.

Contacts

Alex Howe

(202) 271-7997

ahowe@harvestinc.com

