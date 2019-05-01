Alex Howe brings nearly two decades of Fortune 50, corporate, tech,
consumer and significant cannabis experience
Howe joins a growing roster of top talent at the multi-state
operator, which now has more than 750 employees across 17 states and
U.S. territories
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest
Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:
HARV, OTCQX:
HRVSF) (“Harvest”), a vertically-integrated cannabis company with
one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., announced the
appointment of Alex Howe as head of corporate communications, effective
immediately.
Howe, the former President of Powerplant Global Strategies, the first
strategic partnerships, communications and investor relations firm
exclusively focused on the legal cannabis industry, will be responsible
for managing and directing the company's internal and external
communications and strategy, reporting to Harvest Chief Marketing
Officer Kevin George.
“As I became more aware of the incredible story happening here at
Harvest, I knew that this was the right time to join this dynamic team,”
said Howe. “The company is truly at an opportune moment: to become the
most valuable cannabis company in the world. And I couldn’t be more
proud and delighted to share and shape this compelling narrative with
our most important stakeholders, including patients and consumers, the
media, regulators, partners, investors, local communities and our
employees.” Harvest CEO Steve White concurred.
“We interact with a very diverse audience on a daily basis, so
communicating the Harvest story to patients, consumers and potential
investors is critical to our success moving forward. Alex’s significant
work with cannabis industry clients and his experience outside of the
sector will help us expand our leadership position and maintain our
growth,” said Harvest CMO Kevin George. “We’ve worked closely with Alex
since prior to going public and are excited to bring him in-house where
he’ll be extremely effective at bringing all of our communications
efforts together.”
Howe brings 17 years of experience to the position, working in corporate
strategy and communications for cannabis, consumer, technology, Fortune
50 and sports and entertainment companies and has helped launch dozens
of companies and build brands across sectors. As a co-founder of
Powerplant Global Strategies, he worked closely with many of the
best-known companies in the cannabis industry, including PAX, Arcview,
Merida Capital Partners, I Heart Jane, THC Design and many others. In
2018, he was named one of Marijuana Venture magazine’s “40
Under 40.”
Prior to joining Powerplant, Howe was a Director at fama, North
America's premier boutique PR firm for technology companies, where he
launched startups and developed thought leadership campaigns for
enterprise companies in the B2C and B2B spaces. Before fama, Alex was a
vice president at Global Strategy Group in New York City, where he
provided public affairs support, digital, traditional and crisis
communications and produced award-winning campaigns for Google, Formula
1, UFC, Nestlé Waters, Time Warner, Inc. and the New York Road Runners.
Alex earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of
Virginia and completed a course of study at the McIntire School of
Commerce.
About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is
a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated
cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced
acquisitions, Harvest will have the largest footprint in the U.S., with
rights to 219 facilities, of which 142 are retail locations and more
than 1,580 employees across 17 states. Since 2011, the company has been
committed to aggressively expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail
and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and
growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and
continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest’s mission is to
improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its
vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We
hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com.
Contacts
Alex Howe
(202) 271-7997