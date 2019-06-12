Nicole Stanton and Allyson Wilcox join Harvest’s growing
seven-member legal division with significant regulatory, compliance,
management and corporate ethics experience as company acquires new
licenses adding to leading national footprint
Veteran legal team will be dedicated to setting industry best
standards across all business operations to further navigate
regulatory growth
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest
Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:
HARV, OTCQX:
HRVSF) a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the
largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., announced today the
appointment of Nicole Stanton as VP and General Counsel and Allyson
Wilcox as Assistant General Counsel.
The two important additions expand Harvest’s world class executive team,
bolstering its growing legal division of seven experienced lawyers to
oversee and manage regulatory legal growth, compliance and licensing
deals as Harvest continues their national expansion. Stanton and Wilcox
will develop ethical best practices to position Harvest as the leading
vertically integrated cannabis company, navigating state regulations and
driving national cannabis legality and policy approaches.
“Our success is driven by our best-in-class team of experts who
understand the complexities of how to manage the regulatory uncertainty
that exists within the legal cannabis market. We focus on why cannabis
is important for each community we enter into and it takes an in-depth
understanding of community relations and law to allow us to enter the
markets with extreme professionalism,” said Steve White, CEO of Harvest.
“As Harvest continues our growth, we need the highest level of expertise
in understanding regulatory, compliance, management and corporate
ethics. We are thrilled to bring on Nicole and Allyson to guide us in
setting the best standard of operations to create safe and transparent
experiences nationally.”
Prior to her role at Harvest, Stanton held the position of Managing
Partner in the Phoenix office of Quarles & Brady while simultaneously
serving as the firm’s Assistant General Counsel. As a veteran legal and
ethics expert, Stanton was responsible for overseeing over 100 lawyers
and 75 professional legal staff in Phoenix covering 11 different legal
practice areas. Her practice has been in commercial litigation and real
estate. Her storied success as defense counsel for several local and
national law firms, along with representing accounting firms, financial
institutions, and insurance brokers, has garnered her an established and
credible reputation across business practices. Stanton is also a leading
Phoenix figure serving as the First Lady of Phoenix while her husband
was Mayor from 2011-2018 and now a member of the United States Congress
representing Arizona's Ninth Congressional District. She continues to
serve the community dedicated as an activist for children's safety and
wellbeing, specifically through her anti-bullying initiative, Stop
Bullying AZ/The Dion Initiative.
Joining the company in April of this year, Wilcox leads a team of 14 in
the Regulatory Compliance and Licensing Departments. Her exemplary
background of navigating complicated markets stems from her prior
experience at Beam Suntory where she served as the Associate General
Counsel for the Americas Region among other legal roles. At Beam
Suntory, Wilcox had a wide range of responsibilities for the company's
legal and regulatory strategies. In addition to her general corporate
practice, she was a member of the Americas’ Leadership Team and Beam
Suntory’s Environmental Management Committee. Wilcox led the Industry
Affairs group which was responsible for legal and corporate social
responsibility compliance for the marketing, advertising and sales
functions.
“Harvest is at the forefront of shifting the model of licensing and
regulation and I could not think of a better time to join the
exceptional team that has paved the way for disrupting the industry and
is setting a new standard of success for entry into new markets,” said
Stanton. “It is an incredible opportunity to help navigate an emerging
industry while bringing cannabis and its positive uses to more consumers
nationally,” added Wilcox.
Harvest’s legal division plays a pivotal role in setting industry best
practices as Harvest continues a fast-paced growth track, building,
acquiring and expanding brands and distribution across the U.S. to more
than 16 states and territories.
About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is
a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated
cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced
acquisitions, Harvest will have the largest footprint in the U.S., with
rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 140 are
retail locations, and more than 1,580 employees across 17 states. Since
2011, the company has been committed to aggressively expanding its
Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the
U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and
consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable
growth. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of
cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable
cannabis company in the world. We hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements which constitute
"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable
securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,
beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future
business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by
the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan,"
"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and
include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of
the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to
successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion
of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or
competitive factors.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based
on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's
expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or
events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management
considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although
Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking
information are reasonable, such information involves risks and
uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such
information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material
adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the
combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking
information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement
of a going public transaction on relationships, including with
regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;
changes in general economic, business and political conditions,
including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the
ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts
and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public
perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis
and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;
adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the
application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to
taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,
properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business
plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government
regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks
and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or
should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described
herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or
expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,
uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ
materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as
anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does
not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information
except as otherwise required by applicable law.
Contacts
Media Contacts:
Alex Howe, Head of Corporate Communications
(202)
271-7997