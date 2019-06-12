  • Nicole Stanton and Allyson Wilcox join Harvest’s growing
    seven-member legal division with significant regulatory, compliance,
    management and corporate ethics experience as company acquires new
    licenses adding to leading national footprint


  • Veteran legal team will be dedicated to setting industry best
    standards across all business operations to further navigate
    regulatory growth

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest

Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:

HARVOTCQX:

HRVSF) a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the

largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., announced today the

appointment of Nicole Stanton as VP and General Counsel and Allyson

Wilcox as Assistant General Counsel.

The two important additions expand Harvest’s world class executive team,

bolstering its growing legal division of seven experienced lawyers to

oversee and manage regulatory legal growth, compliance and licensing

deals as Harvest continues their national expansion. Stanton and Wilcox

will develop ethical best practices to position Harvest as the leading

vertically integrated cannabis company, navigating state regulations and

driving national cannabis legality and policy approaches.

“Our success is driven by our best-in-class team of experts who

understand the complexities of how to manage the regulatory uncertainty

that exists within the legal cannabis market. We focus on why cannabis

is important for each community we enter into and it takes an in-depth

understanding of community relations and law to allow us to enter the

markets with extreme professionalism,” said Steve White, CEO of Harvest.

“As Harvest continues our growth, we need the highest level of expertise

in understanding regulatory, compliance, management and corporate

ethics. We are thrilled to bring on Nicole and Allyson to guide us in

setting the best standard of operations to create safe and transparent

experiences nationally.”

Prior to her role at Harvest, Stanton held the position of Managing

Partner in the Phoenix office of Quarles & Brady while simultaneously

serving as the firm’s Assistant General Counsel. As a veteran legal and

ethics expert, Stanton was responsible for overseeing over 100 lawyers

and 75 professional legal staff in Phoenix covering 11 different legal

practice areas. Her practice has been in commercial litigation and real

estate. Her storied success as defense counsel for several local and

national law firms, along with representing accounting firms, financial

institutions, and insurance brokers, has garnered her an established and

credible reputation across business practices. Stanton is also a leading

Phoenix figure serving as the First Lady of Phoenix while her husband

was Mayor from 2011-2018 and now a member of the United States Congress

representing Arizona's Ninth Congressional District. She continues to

serve the community dedicated as an activist for children's safety and

wellbeing, specifically through her anti-bullying initiative, Stop

Bullying AZ/The Dion Initiative.

Joining the company in April of this year, Wilcox leads a team of 14 in

the Regulatory Compliance and Licensing Departments. Her exemplary

background of navigating complicated markets stems from her prior

experience at Beam Suntory where she served as the Associate General

Counsel for the Americas Region among other legal roles. At Beam

Suntory, Wilcox had a wide range of responsibilities for the company's

legal and regulatory strategies. In addition to her general corporate

practice, she was a member of the Americas’ Leadership Team and Beam

Suntory’s Environmental Management Committee. Wilcox led the Industry

Affairs group which was responsible for legal and corporate social

responsibility compliance for the marketing, advertising and sales

functions.

“Harvest is at the forefront of shifting the model of licensing and

regulation and I could not think of a better time to join the

exceptional team that has paved the way for disrupting the industry and

is setting a new standard of success for entry into new markets,” said

Stanton. “It is an incredible opportunity to help navigate an emerging

industry while bringing cannabis and its positive uses to more consumers

nationally,” added Wilcox.

Harvest’s legal division plays a pivotal role in setting industry best

practices as Harvest continues a fast-paced growth track, building,

acquiring and expanding brands and distribution across the U.S. to more

than 16 states and territories.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is

a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated

cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced

acquisitions, Harvest will have the largest footprint in the U.S., with

rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 140 are

retail locations, and more than 1,580 employees across 17 states. Since

2011, the company has been committed to aggressively expanding its

Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the

U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and

consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable

growth. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of

cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable

cannabis company in the world. We hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute

"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable

securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,

beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future

business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by

the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan,"

"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and

include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of

the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to

successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion

of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or

competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based

on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's

expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or

events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management

considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although

Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

information are reasonable, such information involves risks and

uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such

information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material

adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the

combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results

to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement

of a going public transaction on relationships, including with

regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;

changes in general economic, business and political conditions,

including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the

ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts

and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public

perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis

and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;

adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the

application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to

taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,

properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business

plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government

regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks

and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or

should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,

uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ

materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as

anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information

except as otherwise required by applicable law.

