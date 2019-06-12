  • Pasadena marks seventh license in California showcasing aggressive
    growth in state and expanding national footprint of retail and
    wholesale licenses across U.S.


  • Harvest among top scoring applicants in highly regulated district
    noted for quality-driven retail operations and commitment to improving
    the local community

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest

Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:

HARVOTCQX:

HRVSF) (“Harvest”), a vertically integrated cannabis company with

one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., was awarded a

dispensary license to operate in Pasadena1, (subject to the

local Conditional Use Permit process and state regulatory requirements),

marking the seventh California license for the fast-growing company.

Harvest was among the top-scoring applicants from a pool of 128

applications to obtain licenses in the city, receiving top recognition

for its high-level of sophistication, best-in-class experience, and

world-renowned team of experts in operating quality-driven retail stores

with a focus on bettering the community.

“Pasadena’s affluent community and close proximity to the world’s

largest cannabis market of Los Angeles, makes it an ideal destination

for Harvest’s growing retail operations that focus on high-quality and

safe cannabis experiences and education,” said Steve White, Harvest’s

CEO. “Pasadena’s extensive application process and rigorous requirements

show the city’s commitment to only allowing operations that appeal to

the community’s prestigious standards. This is a big win for Harvest as

we continue to grow our presence in California and drive premiere retail

environments that are safe for consumers introducing the people of

Pasadena to our leading products, award-winning storefronts and

knowledgeable staff.”

Harvest’s dedication to building, acquiring and expanding brands and

distribution across its national footprint, provides greater cannabis

accessibility for consumers seeking high-quality and trusted

experiences. With California as the largest cannabis market in the

world, the company’s continued growth in the state sets leading industry

standards across operations and vertical integration. Additionally, in

California, Harvest recently opened a dispensary in Napa, which is the

city’s first medical cannabis location to open its doors to patients,

announced retail licenses for one of two dispensary locations in Santa

Monica, are soon to open a new location in Venice and are finalizing the

acquisition of Falcon International Corp.—the state’s leading operator

in logistics serving more than 80 percent of dispensaries. With

disciplined business practices, Harvest has excelled past competitors to

hold licenses for the right to operate more than 200 retail and

processing facilities in 17 states and territories across the U.S.

1 Steve White, CEO of Harvest, Health & Recreation, Inc.,

holds 100% ownership of the winning license entity, Harvest of Pasadena,

LLC, for the benefit of Harvest, Health & Recreation, Inc.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is

a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated

cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced

acquisitions, Harvest will have the largest footprint in the U.S., with

rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 140 are

retail locations, and more than 1,580 employees across 17 states. Since

2011, the company has been committed to aggressively expanding its

Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the

U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and

consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable

growth. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of

cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable

cannabis company in the world. We hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute

"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable

securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,

beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future

business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by

the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan,"

"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and

include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of

the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to

successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion

of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or

competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based

on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's

expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or

events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management

considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although

Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

information are reasonable, such information involves risks and

uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such

information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material

adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the

combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results

to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement

of a going public transaction on relationships, including with

regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;

changes in general economic, business and political conditions,

including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the

ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts

and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public

perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis

and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;

adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the

application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to

taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,

properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business

plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government

regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks

and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or

should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,

uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ

materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as

anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information

except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Contacts

Alex Howe, Head of Corporate Communications

(202) 271-7997

ahowe@harvestinc.com

