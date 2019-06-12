Pasadena marks seventh license in California showcasing aggressive
growth in state and expanding national footprint of retail and
wholesale licenses across U.S.
Harvest among top scoring applicants in highly regulated district
noted for quality-driven retail operations and commitment to improving
the local community
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest
Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:
HARV, OTCQX:
HRVSF) (“Harvest”), a vertically integrated cannabis company with
one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., was awarded a
dispensary license to operate in Pasadena1, (subject to the
local Conditional Use Permit process and state regulatory requirements),
marking the seventh California license for the fast-growing company.
Harvest was among the top-scoring applicants from a pool of 128
applications to obtain licenses in the city, receiving top recognition
for its high-level of sophistication, best-in-class experience, and
world-renowned team of experts in operating quality-driven retail stores
with a focus on bettering the community.
“Pasadena’s affluent community and close proximity to the world’s
largest cannabis market of Los Angeles, makes it an ideal destination
for Harvest’s growing retail operations that focus on high-quality and
safe cannabis experiences and education,” said Steve White, Harvest’s
CEO. “Pasadena’s extensive application process and rigorous requirements
show the city’s commitment to only allowing operations that appeal to
the community’s prestigious standards. This is a big win for Harvest as
we continue to grow our presence in California and drive premiere retail
environments that are safe for consumers introducing the people of
Pasadena to our leading products, award-winning storefronts and
knowledgeable staff.”
Harvest’s dedication to building, acquiring and expanding brands and
distribution across its national footprint, provides greater cannabis
accessibility for consumers seeking high-quality and trusted
experiences. With California as the largest cannabis market in the
world, the company’s continued growth in the state sets leading industry
standards across operations and vertical integration. Additionally, in
California, Harvest recently opened a dispensary in Napa, which is the
city’s first medical cannabis location to open its doors to patients,
announced retail licenses for one of two dispensary locations in Santa
Monica, are soon to open a new location in Venice and are finalizing the
acquisition of Falcon International Corp.—the state’s leading operator
in logistics serving more than 80 percent of dispensaries. With
disciplined business practices, Harvest has excelled past competitors to
hold licenses for the right to operate more than 200 retail and
processing facilities in 17 states and territories across the U.S.
1 Steve White, CEO of Harvest, Health & Recreation, Inc.,
holds 100% ownership of the winning license entity, Harvest of Pasadena,
LLC, for the benefit of Harvest, Health & Recreation, Inc.
About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is
a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated
cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced
acquisitions, Harvest will have the largest footprint in the U.S., with
rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 140 are
retail locations, and more than 1,580 employees across 17 states. Since
2011, the company has been committed to aggressively expanding its
Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the
U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and
consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable
growth. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of
cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable
cannabis company in the world. We hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com.
Facebook: @HarvestHOC
Instagram: @HarvestHOC
Twitter: @HarvestHOC
Contacts
Alex Howe, Head of Corporate Communications
(202) 271-7997