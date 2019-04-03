Grand Opening Saturday of Napa’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary

Adds to Company’s California Footprint, Including Upcoming Santa Monica

Dispensary and Pending Acquisition of State-Wide Logistics Leader Falcon

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest

Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:

HARV, OTCQX:

HRVSF) (“Harvest”), a vertically integrated cannabis company with

one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., announced the

opening of its first California cannabis dispensary in Napa, which is

the city’s first medical cannabis location to open its doors to

patients. Pending finalization of an acquisition of Falcon International

Corp.—the state’s leading operator in logistics serving more than 80

percent of dispensaries—Harvest will hold California licenses California

for state-wide distribution, cultivation and manufacturing. Harvest has

an existing additional retail license for one of two dispensary

locations in Santa Monica. Nationwide, pending finalization of a recent

acquisition of Verano Holdings, the largest acquisition in the cannabis

industry to date, Harvest will hold licenses for the right to operate

more than 200 retail and processing facilities in 16 states and

territories across the U.S.

“California is the epicenter of the cannabis universe and we are honored

to be a part of the culture, economy and plant-focused revolution

throughout the state, especially in the heart of wine country,” said

Harvest founder and CEO Steve White. “Harvest has been a patient-focused

company since it began in 2012 and currently operates in eight

additional medical states. We are excited to bring our safe, premium

line of products and dispensary experiences to Napa and throughout the

Golden State.”

Harvest of Napa—the first medical cannabis dispensary in Napa to open

its doors to patients—is located at 2449 N 2nd St., Napa. As

a city that allows only medical sales of cannabis, the store will serve

patients and caregivers with valid California medical marijuana cards.

Patients can obtain a medical card through www.harvest.nuggmd.com

online or in-store. The cost of the card will be deducted from the

patient’s first purchase. Harvest’s new retail location will initially

offer a wide range of products and expects to add more in the coming

weeks. Harvest’s trained staff will also be on site to answer questions

about personalized medical cannabis treatments and products to help

manage patients’ qualifying conditions.

During Saturday’s grand opening, patients can enjoy discounts, live

music and free food. Harvest of Napa is open between 10 a.m. to 6:00

p.m., seven days a week.

California is the largest cannabis market in the world and the first to

legalize medical cannabis. The state is estimated to have registered

more than 1.2 million medical marijuana patients, nearly 10x the number

of registered patients in the second-largest market, Florida.

About Harvest Health and Recreation

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently

profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the

largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution

includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail

facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and

brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing

teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based

applications. The company has more than 680 employees with proven

experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are

drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team

is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and

operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint

every year, has been ranked as the third largest cultivator in the U.S.

and currently owns licenses for more than 140 facilities across the U.S.

Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular course

of business with the media and the interested public. For more

information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute

"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable

securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,

beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future

business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by

the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan,"

"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and

include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of

the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to

successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion

of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or

competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based

on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's

expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or

events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management

considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although

Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

information are reasonable, such information involves risks and

uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such

information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material

adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the

combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results

to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement

of a going public transaction on relationships, including with

regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;

changes in general economic, business and political conditions,

including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the

ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts

and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public

perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis

and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;

adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the

application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to

taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,

properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business

plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government

regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks

and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or

should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,

uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ

materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as

anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information

except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Contacts

Alex Howe

Powerplant

Global Strategies

alex@powerplantstrategies.com

202-271-7997

