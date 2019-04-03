Grand Opening Saturday of Napa’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary
Adds to Company’s California Footprint, Including Upcoming Santa Monica
Dispensary and Pending Acquisition of State-Wide Logistics Leader Falcon
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest
Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:
HARV, OTCQX:
HRVSF) (“Harvest”), a vertically integrated cannabis company with
one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., announced the
opening of its first California cannabis dispensary in Napa, which is
the city’s first medical cannabis location to open its doors to
patients. Pending finalization of an acquisition of Falcon International
Corp.—the state’s leading operator in logistics serving more than 80
percent of dispensaries—Harvest will hold California licenses California
for state-wide distribution, cultivation and manufacturing. Harvest has
an existing additional retail license for one of two dispensary
locations in Santa Monica. Nationwide, pending finalization of a recent
acquisition of Verano Holdings, the largest acquisition in the cannabis
industry to date, Harvest will hold licenses for the right to operate
more than 200 retail and processing facilities in 16 states and
territories across the U.S.
“California is the epicenter of the cannabis universe and we are honored
to be a part of the culture, economy and plant-focused revolution
throughout the state, especially in the heart of wine country,” said
Harvest founder and CEO Steve White. “Harvest has been a patient-focused
company since it began in 2012 and currently operates in eight
additional medical states. We are excited to bring our safe, premium
line of products and dispensary experiences to Napa and throughout the
Golden State.”
Harvest of Napa—the first medical cannabis dispensary in Napa to open
its doors to patients—is located at 2449 N 2nd St., Napa. As
a city that allows only medical sales of cannabis, the store will serve
patients and caregivers with valid California medical marijuana cards.
Patients can obtain a medical card through www.harvest.nuggmd.com
online or in-store. The cost of the card will be deducted from the
patient’s first purchase. Harvest’s new retail location will initially
offer a wide range of products and expects to add more in the coming
weeks. Harvest’s trained staff will also be on site to answer questions
about personalized medical cannabis treatments and products to help
manage patients’ qualifying conditions.
During Saturday’s grand opening, patients can enjoy discounts, live
music and free food. Harvest of Napa is open between 10 a.m. to 6:00
p.m., seven days a week.
California is the largest cannabis market in the world and the first to
legalize medical cannabis. The state is estimated to have registered
more than 1.2 million medical marijuana patients, nearly 10x the number
of registered patients in the second-largest market, Florida.
About Harvest Health and Recreation
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently
profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the
largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution
includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail
facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and
brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing
teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based
applications. The company has more than 680 employees with proven
experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are
drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team
is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and
operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint
every year, has been ranked as the third largest cultivator in the U.S.
and currently owns licenses for more than 140 facilities across the U.S.
Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular course
of business with the media and the interested public. For more
information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.
