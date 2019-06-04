Jacksonville, North Port and Longwood Stores join two existing
dispensaries open to patients, add to national cannabis operator’s
leading footprint.
Flower products now available at all Florida locations, join
tinctures, vapes and capsules with pre-rolls coming soon.
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest
Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:
HARV, OTCQX:
HRVSF) (“Harvest”), a vertically integrated cannabis company with
one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., announced the
opening of its third, fourth and fifth Florida medical marijuana
dispensaries. Harvest holds licenses in Florida for up to 35 medical
dispensaries, one cultivation facility, one manufacturing facility, and
has operational dispensaries in the Orlando and Tallahassee markets.
Nationwide, pending finalization of recent acquisitions, Harvest will
have rights to operate more than 210 facilities in 17 states and
territories across the country.
The latest Florida openings are Harvest of Jacksonville, located at
10095 Beach Blvd., Suite 450; Harvest of North Port, located at 7050
Sumter Crossing Dr.; and Harvest of Longwood, located at 182 W State
Road 434, #1016. Harvest’s new retail locations are open Monday through
Sunday from 9 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET and will initially offer a wide range
of products, including flower strains, vape pens, and capsules
formulated with CBN and Delta 8, and expect to add more in the coming
weeks. Harvest’s highly trained staff will also be onsite to answer
questions about personalized medical cannabis treatments and products to
help manage patients’ qualifying conditions.
“Florida is the third largest state in the country in terms of
population and a crucial state for Harvest as we look to extend our
depth across the East Coast, as we have done in the West,” said
Executive Chairman, Jason Vedadi. “The explosive growth in Florida’s
medical marijuana program over such a short time is incredibly exciting
to us, and we’re committed to giving patients and caregivers access to
the highest quality products and experience in the cannabis industry. We
look forward to opening many more of our award-winning dispensaries
across Florida.”
The three stores join two existing Harvest House of Cannabis
dispensaries already open in Kissimmee and Tallahassee. Florida is one
of the most highly sought-after markets for cannabis operators. The
state currently has registered more than 209,000 medical marijuana
patients as of December 2018 and more than 2,000 doctors, a 60 percent
increase over the last six months. Most recently, Senate Bill 182, which
amended Florida’s medical marijuana program, was signed into law on
March 18th, 2019, allowing smokable forms of cannabis. A Florida state
senator recently put forth a resolution in Tallahassee to legalize
recreational cannabis use for all residents. The measure, if approved,
would go to voters in 2020 without the need for the petition effort.
About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is
a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated
cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced
acquisitions, Harvest will have the largest footprint in the U.S., with
rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 140 are
retail locations, and more than 1,580 employees across 17 states. Since
2011, the company has been committed to aggressively expanding its
Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the
U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and
consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable
growth. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of
cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable
cannabis company in the world. We hope you’ll join us on our journey:
