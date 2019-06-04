  • Jacksonville, North Port and Longwood Stores join two existing
    dispensaries open to patients, add to national cannabis operator’s
    leading footprint.


  • Flower products now available at all Florida locations, join
    tinctures, vapes and capsules with pre-rolls coming soon.

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest

Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:

HARV, OTCQX:

HRVSF) (“Harvest”), a vertically integrated cannabis company with

one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., announced the

opening of its third, fourth and fifth Florida medical marijuana

dispensaries. Harvest holds licenses in Florida for up to 35 medical

dispensaries, one cultivation facility, one manufacturing facility, and

has operational dispensaries in the Orlando and Tallahassee markets.

Nationwide, pending finalization of recent acquisitions, Harvest will

have rights to operate more than 210 facilities in 17 states and

territories across the country.

The latest Florida openings are Harvest of Jacksonville, located at

10095 Beach Blvd., Suite 450; Harvest of North Port, located at 7050

Sumter Crossing Dr.; and Harvest of Longwood, located at 182 W State

Road 434, #1016. Harvest’s new retail locations are open Monday through

Sunday from 9 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET and will initially offer a wide range

of products, including flower strains, vape pens, and capsules

formulated with CBN and Delta 8, and expect to add more in the coming

weeks. Harvest’s highly trained staff will also be onsite to answer

questions about personalized medical cannabis treatments and products to

help manage patients’ qualifying conditions.

“Florida is the third largest state in the country in terms of

population and a crucial state for Harvest as we look to extend our

depth across the East Coast, as we have done in the West,” said

Executive Chairman, Jason Vedadi. “The explosive growth in Florida’s

medical marijuana program over such a short time is incredibly exciting

to us, and we’re committed to giving patients and caregivers access to

the highest quality products and experience in the cannabis industry. We

look forward to opening many more of our award-winning dispensaries

across Florida.”

The three stores join two existing Harvest House of Cannabis

dispensaries already open in Kissimmee and Tallahassee. Florida is one

of the most highly sought-after markets for cannabis operators. The

state currently has registered more than 209,000 medical marijuana

patients as of December 2018 and more than 2,000 doctors, a 60 percent

increase over the last six months. Most recently, Senate Bill 182, which

amended Florida’s medical marijuana program, was signed into law on

March 18th, 2019, allowing smokable forms of cannabis. A Florida state

senator recently put forth a resolution in Tallahassee to legalize

recreational cannabis use for all residents. The measure, if approved,

would go to voters in 2020 without the need for the petition effort.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is

a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated

cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced

acquisitions, Harvest will have the largest footprint in the U.S., with

rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 140 are

retail locations, and more than 1,580 employees across 17 states. Since

2011, the company has been committed to aggressively expanding its

Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the

U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and

consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable

growth. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of

cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable

cannabis company in the world. We hope you’ll join us on our journey:

https://harvestinc.com.

Facebook: @HarvestHOC

Instagram: @HarvestHOC

Twitter: @HarvestHOC

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute

"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable

securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,

beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future

business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by

the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan,"

"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and

include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of

the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to

successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion

of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or

competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based

on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's

expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or

events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management

considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although

Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

information are reasonable, such information involves risks and

uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such

information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material

adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the

combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results

to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement

of a going public transaction on relationships, including with

regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;

changes in general economic, business and political conditions,

including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the

ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts

and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public

perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis

and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;

adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the

application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to

taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,

properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business

plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government

regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks

and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or

should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,

uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ

materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as

anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information

except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Contacts

Alex Howe, Head of Corporate Communications

(202) 271-7997

ahowe@harvestinc.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles