PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest

Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:

HARV; OTCQX:

HRVSF) ("Harvest"), a vertically integrated cannabis company with

one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., is pleased to

announce it has entered into a binding, definitive agreement to acquire

CannaPharmacy, Inc. (“CannaPharmacy”), subject to satisfaction of

customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals

in the relevant states. CannaPharmacy owns or operates (through

management companies) cannabis licenses in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New

Jersey, and Maryland and holds a minority interest in a pending licensee

in Colombia. Harvest expects that the transaction will be accretive to

Harvest’s 2020 revenue and EBITDA.

“All of our efforts back up our three core objectives; to expand and

deepen our retail and wholesale footprint, build national brands and

continue our path to profitable growth, and this CannaPharmacy deal is

no different,” said Jason Vedadi, Executive Chairman of Harvest.

“Harvest has led the cannabis market in the Western United States for

years, and this acquisition will similarly widen and extend our U.S.

foothold to the East Coast. When you add that to our existing dominant

position in the Pennsylvania and Maryland markets, acquisition of CBx

and its suite of brands, as well as our pending acquisitions of Falcon

and Verano, with its holdings throughout the eastern seaboard and brands

and infrastructure to leverage, we are looking at Harvest becoming a

household name throughout the region in a matter of months.”

Expanding Unrivaled National Footprint

CannaPharmacy has operations in four contiguous northeastern U.S.

states. The licenses and assets of CannaPharmacy will add to Harvest’s

extensive national footprint, already the country’s largest and deepest

in terms of licenses and facilities permitted across 17 states and

Puerto Rico. Upon closing of this transaction and closing of its

previously announced acquisition of Verano Holdings LLC (“Verano”)

Harvest will hold licenses that allow it to operate up to 213

facilities, including 130 retail dispensaries.

“We’re seeing significant M&A activity across our industry, but the most

important factors are the price one pays for an acquisition, strength of

the assets relative to the market size and synergies between the

companies,” said Steve White, CEO of Harvest. “Harvest was already fully

funded to build out our entire footprint, inclusive of the significant

assets that come with the Verano acquisition. Our recent $500 million

financing, secured in $100 million traunches for new accretive

acquisitions like CannaPharmacy, continues to solidify Harvest’s

position as the leading company in the cannabis industry in reach,

brands, infrastructure, assets and footprint.”

This acquisition includes:

New Jersey



  • One of six operational (and 12 awarded) fully vertical licenses,
    permitting cultivation, retail sales and manufacturing.


  • Woodbridge, NJ flagship store open and operational on a major highway
    since 2013, one of six in the state, 20 miles from NYC. According to
    the most recent NJ Dept. of Health annual report in April 2018, this
    dispensary has served more patients and completed more cannabis
    transactions since inception than any other dispensary.


  • A satellite store is approved and under construction in Union, NJ, 17
    miles from NYC, on one of the most heavily trafficked highway
    corridors in the state at the intersection of the Garden State
    Parkway, NJ Turnpike, Route 22, and Route 78.


  • Approval pending for a third dispensary in densely populated Monmouth
    County, NJ (the “Jersey Shore”), which presently does not have a
    single dispensary.


  • 43.4% year-over-year revenue growth from 2017 to 2018.


  • New Jersey has 42,000 medical patients and growing 60 percent annually.

Pennsylvania



  • One 46,800 square foot cultivation and processing facility in the
    fifth most populous state in the country, with a statutory cap of 25
    grower-processors;


  • Facility is a former Pepsi bottling plant employing local
    Pennsylvanians.


  • Harvest currently has seven state licenses allowing up to 21 retail
    stores throughout the state.


  • Pennsylvania currently has 116,000 medical patients as of February
    2019 and growing at 10 percent month over month.

Maryland



  • Rights to one dispensary in Prince George’s County.

Delaware



  • One of three fully vertical licenses, permitting cultivation,
    manufacturing, and three retail dispensaries.


  • Newark, DE flagship open and operational on a major highway leading
    into the heart of downtown, one of four stores statewide, in the
    county that hosts 60 percent of the state’s population.


  • Two additional dispensaries expected to open in 2019-2020.


  • Delaware currently has 7,104 medical patients, a 53 percent increase
    from 2017, and is experiencing rapid growth in a state with one of the
    most liberal lists of qualifying conditions in the country.

Harvest recently won every license it applied for in Pennsylvania,

giving the company the ability to open up to 21, the largest retail

network in the state. Harvest received the highest scores on all but one

of its regional applications (where it placed 2nd overall) based on its

responses to the criteria developed by the Pennsylvania Department of

Health.

Building the First National Brands & Infrastructure

“The acquisitions of Falcon and Verano along with our already completed

acquisition of CBx Enterprises will bring our proven best-in-class

logistics and delivery model and suite of premium and best-selling

brands to these vibrant markets to allow Harvest to quickly, safely and

effectively provide the highest-quality cannabis to patients across the

East Coast,” continued White. “These transactions allow us to

effectively reach more than 1,000 dispensaries across the country. This

move will finally enable the first national brands to establish

themselves coast-to-coast in cannabis.”

Harvest’s pending acquisition of Verano Holdings includes:



  • Licenses and operations in 11 states and territories, including seven
    cultivation licenses, 37 retail licenses and potential to reach 150+
    million Americans;


  • Vertically integrated, cash-flow positive operations;


  • Proven executive team with retail, manufacturing, branding, logistics
    and operational experience and 300 employees. Hiring for approximately
    300 new positions in 2019 with a focus on hiring minorities, women and
    veterans;


  • Game changing ethanol extraction technology at pharmaceutical grade
    levels providing new market opportunities for cannabis biotech, food
    and beverage verticals;


  • Portfolio of premium proprietary brands with 150 + product SKUs sold
    in 150 + retail locations;


  • Total cultivation expansion capacity of 900,000 sq. ft in Illinois,
    Nevada & Maryland;


  • Ownership of an interest in nine Zen Leaf™ dispensaries with average
    annual revenues 2.5x higher than retail cannabis industry averages.

Harvest’s pending acquisition of Falcon International includes:



  • A management team comprised of business and cannabis industry
    professionals with expertise managing high-growth companies.


  • 16 cannabis licenses spanning across the industry’s cultivation,
    manufacturing and distribution verticals.


  • Falcon is one of the state’s largest distribution platforms providing
    Harvest with access to over 80 percent of the California storefronts.
    Falcon’s strong distribution network gives Harvest the ability to
    distribute its own high-quality brands to dispensaries across
    California.


  • Sophisticated automation and production capabilities with capacity for
    over one million packaged units per month. The company is currently
    expanding their facility to triple capacity, which includes additional
    space for joint ventures or other colocated manufacturing
    relationships.


  • Deep cultivation expertise and a robust supply chain supporting
    indoor, greenhouse and outdoor flower brands.


  • A portfolio of top-selling California brands including: Cru Cannabis™,
    Littles™ and High Garden™.

Continued Path to Profitable Growth

Harvest recently announced the private placement of US$500 million in

convertible debentures to continue to finance acquisitions and corporate

growth. The company is one of the only U.S. multi-state operators with a

track record of profitability.

Harvest expects the CannaPharmacy transaction will be accretive to the

company’s 2020 revenue and EBITDA.

Closing of the acquisition of CannaPharmacy and the previously announced

acquisition of Verano and Falcon are subject to applicable regulatory

approvals, applicable shareholder or unitholder approvals, approval of

the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as any other approvals that

are customary for transactions of this nature. There can be no

assurances that the transactions will be completed as proposed or at all.

About Harvest Health and Recreation

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently

profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the

largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution

includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail

facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and

brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing

teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based

applications. The company has more than 750 employees with proven

experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are

drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team

is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and

operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint

every year, has been ranked as the third largest cultivator in the U.S.

and currently owns licenses for more than 210 facilities across the U.S.

Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular course

of business with the media and the interested public. For more

information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute

"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable

securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,

beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future

business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by

the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan,"

"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and

include information regarding: (i) the closing of the acquisitions of

CannaPharmacy and Verano, including satisfaction of the conditions to

closing of such acquisitions; (ii) expectations regarding the size of

the U.S. cannabis market, (iii) the ability of the Company to

successfully achieve its business objectives, (iv) plans for expansion

of Harvest, and (v) expectations for other economic, business, and/or

competitive factors; and (vi) expectations for future

revenue and EBITDA.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based

on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's

expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or

events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management

considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although

Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

information are reasonable, such information involves risks and

uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such

information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material

adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the

combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results

to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement

of a going public transaction on relationships, including with

regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;

changes in general economic, business and political conditions,

including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the

ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts

and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public

perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis

and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;

adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the

application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to

taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,

properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business

plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government

regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks

and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or

should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,

uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ

materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as

anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information

except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Non-IFRS Financial and Performance Measures

In this press release, Harvest refers to certain non‐IFRS financial

measures such as EBITDA, being Earnings Before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization. EBITDA measures do not have any

standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to

similar measures presented by other issuers. “EBITDA” is defined as

income from operations before depreciation and amortization and certain

other charges.  Harvest uses EBITDA as an indicator of its principal

business activities prior to consideration of how its activities are

financed and the impact of taxation and non-cash depreciation and

amortization. EBITDA is used by many analysts as one of several

important analytical tools and management of Harvest believes it is

useful for providing readers with additional clarity on Harvest’s

operational performance prior to consideration of how its activities are

financed, taxed, amortized or depreciated.  For a quantitative

reconciliation, please refer to the Company’s MD&A filed from time to

time.

