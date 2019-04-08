New assets and licenses in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland
and Delaware extend Harvest’s unrivaled national U.S. presence
allowing up to 213 facilities in 17 states and territories.
Harvest to quickly bring leading brands/product lines, logistics
and infrastructure from Falcon, CBx Enterprises and Verano to eastern
retail and wholesale markets.
Move comes as a result of recent $500MM financing that will
continue to be used entirely for purchase of subsequent strategic
assets.
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest
Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:
HARV, OTCQX:
HRVSF) (“Harvest”), a vertically integrated cannabis company with
one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., is pleased to
announce it has entered into a binding, definitive agreement to acquire
CannaPharmacy, Inc. (“CannaPharmacy”), subject to satisfaction of
customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals
in the relevant states. CannaPharmacy owns or operates (through
management companies) cannabis licenses in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New
Jersey, and Maryland and holds a minority interest in a pending licensee
in Colombia. Harvest expects that the transaction will be accretive to
Harvest’s 2020 revenue and EBITDA.
“All of our efforts back up our three core objectives; to expand and
deepen our retail and wholesale footprint, build national brands and
continue our path to profitable growth, and this CannaPharmacy deal is
no different,” said Jason Vedadi, Executive Chairman of Harvest.
“Harvest has led the cannabis market in the Western United States for
years, and this acquisition will similarly widen and extend our U.S.
foothold to the East Coast. When you add that to our existing dominant
position in the Pennsylvania and Maryland markets, acquisition of CBx
and its suite of brands, as well as our pending acquisitions of Falcon
and Verano, with its holdings throughout the eastern seaboard and brands
and infrastructure to leverage, we are looking at Harvest becoming a
household name throughout the region in a matter of months.”
Expanding Unrivaled National Footprint
CannaPharmacy has operations in four contiguous northeastern U.S.
states. The licenses and assets of CannaPharmacy will add to Harvest’s
extensive national footprint, already the country’s largest and deepest
in terms of licenses and facilities permitted across 17 states and
Puerto Rico. Upon closing of this transaction and closing of its
previously announced acquisition of Verano Holdings LLC (“Verano”)
Harvest will hold licenses that allow it to operate up to 213
facilities, including 130 retail dispensaries.
“We’re seeing significant M&A activity across our industry, but the most
important factors are the price one pays for an acquisition, strength of
the assets relative to the market size and synergies between the
companies,” said Steve White, CEO of Harvest. “Harvest was already fully
funded to build out our entire footprint, inclusive of the significant
assets that come with the Verano acquisition. Our recent $500 million
financing, secured in $100 million traunches for new accretive
acquisitions like CannaPharmacy, continues to solidify Harvest’s
position as the leading company in the cannabis industry in reach,
brands, infrastructure, assets and footprint.”
This acquisition includes:
New Jersey
One of six operational (and 12 awarded) fully vertical licenses,
permitting cultivation, retail sales and manufacturing.
Woodbridge, NJ flagship store open and operational on a major highway
since 2013, one of six in the state, 20 miles from NYC. According to
the most recent NJ Dept. of Health annual report in April 2018, this
dispensary has served more patients and completed more cannabis
transactions since inception than any other dispensary.
A satellite store is approved and under construction in Union, NJ, 17
miles from NYC, on one of the most heavily trafficked highway
corridors in the state at the intersection of the Garden State
Parkway, NJ Turnpike, Route 22, and Route 78.
Approval pending for a third dispensary in densely populated Monmouth
County, NJ (the “Jersey Shore”), which presently does not have a
single dispensary.
43.4% year-over-year revenue growth from 2017 to 2018.
New Jersey has 42,000 medical patients and growing 60 percent annually.
Pennsylvania
One 46,800 square foot cultivation and processing facility in the
fifth most populous state in the country, with a statutory cap of 25
grower-processors;
Facility is a former Pepsi bottling plant employing local
Pennsylvanians.
Harvest currently has seven state licenses allowing up to 21 retail
stores throughout the state.
Pennsylvania currently has 116,000 medical patients as of February
2019 and growing at 10 percent month over month.
Maryland
Rights to one dispensary in Prince George’s County.
Delaware
One of three fully vertical licenses, permitting cultivation,
manufacturing, and three retail dispensaries.
Newark, DE flagship open and operational on a major highway leading
into the heart of downtown, one of four stores statewide, in the
county that hosts 60 percent of the state’s population.
Two additional dispensaries expected to open in 2019-2020.
Delaware currently has 7,104 medical patients, a 53 percent increase
from 2017, and is experiencing rapid growth in a state with one of the
most liberal lists of qualifying conditions in the country.
Harvest recently won every license it applied for in Pennsylvania,
giving the company the ability to open up to 21, the largest retail
network in the state. Harvest received the highest scores on all but one
of its regional applications (where it placed 2nd overall) based on its
responses to the criteria developed by the Pennsylvania Department of
Health.
Building the First National Brands & Infrastructure
“The acquisitions of Falcon and Verano along with our already completed
acquisition of CBx Enterprises will bring our proven best-in-class
logistics and delivery model and suite of premium and best-selling
brands to these vibrant markets to allow Harvest to quickly, safely and
effectively provide the highest-quality cannabis to patients across the
East Coast,” continued White. “These transactions allow us to
effectively reach more than 1,000 dispensaries across the country. This
move will finally enable the first national brands to establish
themselves coast-to-coast in cannabis.”
Harvest’s pending acquisition of Verano Holdings includes:
Licenses and operations in 11 states and territories, including seven
cultivation licenses, 37 retail licenses and potential to reach 150+
million Americans;
Vertically integrated, cash-flow positive operations;
Proven executive team with retail, manufacturing, branding, logistics
and operational experience and 300 employees. Hiring for approximately
300 new positions in 2019 with a focus on hiring minorities, women and
veterans;
Game changing ethanol extraction technology at pharmaceutical grade
levels providing new market opportunities for cannabis biotech, food
and beverage verticals;
Portfolio of premium proprietary brands with 150 + product SKUs sold
in 150 + retail locations;
Total cultivation expansion capacity of 900,000 sq. ft in Illinois,
Nevada & Maryland;
Ownership of an interest in nine Zen Leaf™ dispensaries with average
annual revenues 2.5x higher than retail cannabis industry averages.
Harvest’s pending acquisition of Falcon International includes:
A management team comprised of business and cannabis industry
professionals with expertise managing high-growth companies.
16 cannabis licenses spanning across the industry’s cultivation,
manufacturing and distribution verticals.
Falcon is one of the state’s largest distribution platforms providing
Harvest with access to over 80 percent of the California storefronts.
Falcon’s strong distribution network gives Harvest the ability to
distribute its own high-quality brands to dispensaries across
California.
Sophisticated automation and production capabilities with capacity for
over one million packaged units per month. The company is currently
expanding their facility to triple capacity, which includes additional
space for joint ventures or other colocated manufacturing
relationships.
Deep cultivation expertise and a robust supply chain supporting
indoor, greenhouse and outdoor flower brands.
A portfolio of top-selling California brands including: Cru Cannabis™,
Littles™ and High Garden™.
Continued Path to Profitable Growth
Harvest recently announced the private placement of US$500 million in
convertible debentures to continue to finance acquisitions and corporate
growth. The company is one of the only U.S. multi-state operators with a
track record of profitability.
Harvest expects the CannaPharmacy transaction will be accretive to the
company’s 2020 revenue and EBITDA.
Closing of the acquisition of CannaPharmacy and the previously announced
acquisition of Verano and Falcon are subject to applicable regulatory
approvals, applicable shareholder or unitholder approvals, approval of
the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as any other approvals that
are customary for transactions of this nature. There can be no
assurances that the transactions will be completed as proposed or at all.
About Harvest Health and Recreation
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently
profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the
largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution
includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail
facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and
brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing
teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based
applications. The company has more than 750 employees with proven
experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are
drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team
is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and
operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint
every year, has been ranked as the third largest cultivator in the U.S.
and currently owns licenses for more than 210 facilities across the U.S.
Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular course
of business with the media and the interested public. For more
information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements which constitute
"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable
securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,
beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future
business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by
the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan,"
"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and
include information regarding: (i) the closing of the acquisitions of
CannaPharmacy and Verano, including satisfaction of the conditions to
closing of such acquisitions; (ii) expectations regarding the size of
the U.S. cannabis market, (iii) the ability of the Company to
successfully achieve its business objectives, (iv) plans for expansion
of Harvest, and (v) expectations for other economic, business, and/or
competitive factors; and (vi) expectations for future
revenue and EBITDA.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based
on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's
expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or
events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management
considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although
Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking
information are reasonable, such information involves risks and
uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such
information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material
adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the
combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking
information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement
of a going public transaction on relationships, including with
regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;
changes in general economic, business and political conditions,
including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the
ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts
and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public
perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis
and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;
adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the
application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to
taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,
properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business
plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government
regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks
and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or
should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described
herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or
expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,
uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ
materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as
anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does
not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information
except as otherwise required by applicable law.
Non-IFRS Financial and Performance Measures
In this press release, Harvest refers to certain non‐IFRS financial
measures such as EBITDA, being Earnings Before Interest, Taxes,
Depreciation and Amortization. EBITDA measures do not have any
standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to
similar measures presented by other issuers. “EBITDA” is defined as
income from operations before depreciation and amortization and certain
other charges. Harvest uses EBITDA as an indicator of its principal
business activities prior to consideration of how its activities are
financed and the impact of taxation and non-cash depreciation and
amortization. EBITDA is used by many analysts as one of several
important analytical tools and management of Harvest believes it is
useful for providing readers with additional clarity on Harvest’s
operational performance prior to consideration of how its activities are
financed, taxed, amortized or depreciated. For a quantitative
reconciliation, please refer to the Company’s MD&A filed from time to
time.
