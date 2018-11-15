Partnership to Bring Award-Winning Products from Evolab and CBx

Sciences to Harvest Stores across Eight States and One of Largest

Footprints in the World

DENVER & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cannabis--Harvest

Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:HARV), a vertically integrated

cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in the United

States, announced the acquisition of CBx Enterprises (“CBx”), whose

technology is utilized by Evolab,

CBx

Sciences and CBx

Essentials.

Harvest

Health & Recreation Inc. (“Harvest”) now holds exclusive

national rights to CBx’s intellectual property, including all

technology, methodologies, trademarks and formulations.

“CBx has established itself as the dominant leader in cannabis product

development, research and innovation, and our partnership is a

game-changer for expansion,” said Harvest Chairman Jason Vedadi.

“Working with the CBx team will allow us to radically slash the lengthy

and costly product development cycles in each new market that we enter

and can now immediately offer some of the most trusted products in the

cannabis industry. Bringing CBx’s team and products to Harvest’s robust

and aggressive portfolio of retail operations combines two of the most

effective names in cannabis.”

CBx’s CO2 extraction, distillation, purification and manufacturing

solutions – which brands such as Evolab utilize – are unrivaled in the

cannabis industry and will be the cornerstone of all Harvest production

facilities. The company has an in-house analytical and product

development laboratory headed by Noel Palmer, Ph.D., which has helped

create top industry-first products, including the first CBG and

Delta-8-THC offerings in Colorado.

“Harvest has created a vast infrastructure already reaching nearly every

major medical and adult-use cannabis market in the U.S.,” said Nicole

Smith, CEO, CBx Enterprises. “This arrangement will allow us to ensure

that patients and consumers across the country have access to premium,

consistent products based on our years of experience and award-winning

technologies.”

CBx’s technology is used in Evolab’s product lines including Chroma™,

Alchemy™, Colors and FreshTerps™, which established reputations as some

of the most innovative cannabis products in the legal market and have

been recognized in many cannabis industry award programs such as the

Cannabis Business Awards, High Times Cannabis Cup, Hemp Connoisseur

Championship and others.

CBx Sciences has introduced a unique line of therapeutic cannabis

topicals, vapes and Gems featuring rare cannabinoids such as CBG and CBN

paired with complementary botanical ingredients. CBx also recently

announced a hemp-derived product line, CBx Essentials, available for

distribution nationwide.

CBx Sciences and Evolab products will be available at Harvest locations

beginning later this year and are currently available at hundreds of

medical and adult-use locations across Colorado.

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:HARV) is a vertically integrated

cannabis company with permits and licenses in 10 U.S. states (including

local approvals in Massachusetts). Harvest’s industry-leading

cultivation, manufacturing, retail facilities, construction, real estate

and technologies are backed by experienced, in-house finance,

compliance, operations, real estate, human resources, marketing and

legal teams, who have a proven and trusted track record in the cannabis

industry. Harvest’s 250+ employees and established best practices are

leveraged daily to consistently drive innovation and growth. Harvest

continues to broaden its operations in the most productive and strategic

markets while servicing patients, consumers and the cannabis industry at

large. A recognized leader in the cannabis industry, Harvest holds

itself to what it believes to be the most stringent health, safety and

quality standards in the industry when it comes to the growth,

production and sale of cannabis medicines and products for consumers

Since Harvest was founded in 2011, the company has donated more than

$500,000 to veterans, seniors, children, patients-in-need and other

charitable recipients. For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

About CBx Enterprises:

CBx Enterprises is an international botanical technology company.

Founded by a team of seasoned experts, the company is dedicated to

advancing the global cannabis industry by offering in-demand services

and creating effective products, formulations and technology platforms.

CBx holds distribution, licensing and intellectual property agreements

with a number of leading cannabis and healthcare brands. Learn more at

CBxSciences.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking

information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including

statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current

expectations of Harvest with respect to future business activities.

Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,”

“would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,”

“believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions and include

information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of the U.S.

cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve

its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion of Harvest, and (iv)

expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on

historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management’s expectations,

estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on

the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered

reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Harvest

believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

information are reasonable, such information involves risks and

uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such

information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material

adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the

combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results

to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement

of a going public transaction on relationships, including with

regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;

changes in general economic, business and political conditions,

including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the

ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts

and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public

perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis

and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;

adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the

application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to

taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,

properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company’s business

plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government

regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks

and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or

should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,

uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ

materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as

anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information

except as otherwise required by applicable law.

