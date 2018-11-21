Acquisition to Bring Harvest’s Award-Winning Retail, Operations

and Products to Florida, Adding to Footprint Across 10 States

PHOENIX & GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest

Health & Recreation, Inc. (“Harvest”), a vertically integrated

cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in the United

States, today completed the purchase of its previously announced plans

to acquire 100 percent of the issued and outstanding common stock of San

Felasco Nurseries, Inc. (“San Felasco”), a holder of a medical marijuana

dispensary license and authorization to operate as a Medical Marijuana

Treatment Center in the state of Florida that can produce, process and

dispense medical marijuana and marijuana products. Each Medical

Marijuana Treatment Center is allowed to operate up to 25 dispensaries

in the State of Florida, subject to increase in certain circumstances.

With this acquisition Harvest’s footprint now includes more than 40

licenses in 10 states and the company has grown to 425 employees.

“This acquisition ensures Florida patients can finally receive the

highest quality products and experience in the cannabis industry,” said

Harvest CEO and founder Steve White. “Harvest is thrilled to bring its

consistent, safe, fully vertically integrated approach to dozens of

forthcoming stores in the Sunshine State.”

The purchase price for the acquisition as provided for in the agreement

was US$65,676,287.70 comprised of US$34,058,579.32 in cash,

US$29,650,920 in Multiple Voting Stock valued at $390 per share and

$1,966,788.38 in assumption of debt. In addition, the Company agreed to

issue $4,000,000 in Multiple Voting Stock valued at $390 per share to a

lender of San Felasco’s as consideration for waiving certain of its

rights and extending the term of certain debt and other financing

commitments to San Felasco as previously disclosed. The Multiple Voting

Stock issuable in these transactions is subject to a lock-up for a

period of six months from the date of the closing.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.:

Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is one of the first consistently

profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the

largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution

includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail

facilities, construction, real estate, technology and operational

expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along

with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The

company has 425 employees with proven experience, expertise and

knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever

Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of

leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its

founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has

licenses in 10 states, with planned expansion into additional states by

2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular

course of business with the media and the interested public. For more

information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

About San Felasco Nurseries, Inc.:

San Felasco holds a medical marijuana dispensary license and is

authorized to operate as a Medical Marijuana Treatment Center in the

state of Florida that can produce, process and dispense medical

marijuana and marijuana products. Each Medical Marijuana Treatment

Center is allowed to operate up to 25 dispensaries in the State of

Florida, subject to increase in certain circumstances.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking

information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including

statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current

expectations of Harvest with respect to future business activities.

Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,”

“would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,”

“believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions and include

information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of the U.S.

cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve

its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion of Harvest, and (iv)

expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on

historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management’s expectations,

estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on

the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered

reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Harvest

believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

information are reasonable, such information involves risks and

uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such

information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material

adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the

combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results

to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement

of a going public transaction on relationships, including with

regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;

changes in general economic, business and political conditions,

including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the

ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts

and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public

perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis

and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;

adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the

application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to

taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,

properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company’s business

plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government

regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks

and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or

should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,

uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ

materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as

anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information

except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:

Alex Howe for Harvest Health & Recreation,

Inc.

alex@powerplantstrategies.com

