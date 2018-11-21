Acquisition to Bring Harvest’s Award-Winning Retail, Operations
and Products to Florida, Adding to Footprint Across 10 States
PHOENIX & GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest
Health & Recreation, Inc. (“Harvest”), a vertically integrated
cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in the United
States, today completed the purchase of its previously announced plans
to acquire 100 percent of the issued and outstanding common stock of San
Felasco Nurseries, Inc. (“San Felasco”), a holder of a medical marijuana
dispensary license and authorization to operate as a Medical Marijuana
Treatment Center in the state of Florida that can produce, process and
dispense medical marijuana and marijuana products. Each Medical
Marijuana Treatment Center is allowed to operate up to 25 dispensaries
in the State of Florida, subject to increase in certain circumstances.
With this acquisition Harvest’s footprint now includes more than 40
licenses in 10 states and the company has grown to 425 employees.
“This acquisition ensures Florida patients can finally receive the
highest quality products and experience in the cannabis industry,” said
Harvest CEO and founder Steve White. “Harvest is thrilled to bring its
consistent, safe, fully vertically integrated approach to dozens of
forthcoming stores in the Sunshine State.”
The purchase price for the acquisition as provided for in the agreement
was US$65,676,287.70 comprised of US$34,058,579.32 in cash,
US$29,650,920 in Multiple Voting Stock valued at $390 per share and
$1,966,788.38 in assumption of debt. In addition, the Company agreed to
issue $4,000,000 in Multiple Voting Stock valued at $390 per share to a
lender of San Felasco’s as consideration for waiving certain of its
rights and extending the term of certain debt and other financing
commitments to San Felasco as previously disclosed. The Multiple Voting
Stock issuable in these transactions is subject to a lock-up for a
period of six months from the date of the closing.
About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.:
Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is one of the first consistently
profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the
largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution
includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail
facilities, construction, real estate, technology and operational
expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along
with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The
company has 425 employees with proven experience, expertise and
knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever
Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of
leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its
founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has
licenses in 10 states, with planned expansion into additional states by
2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular
course of business with the media and the interested public. For more
information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.
About San Felasco Nurseries, Inc.:
San Felasco holds a medical marijuana dispensary license and is
authorized to operate as a Medical Marijuana Treatment Center in the
state of Florida that can produce, process and dispense medical
marijuana and marijuana products. Each Medical Marijuana Treatment
Center is allowed to operate up to 25 dispensaries in the State of
Florida, subject to increase in certain circumstances.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking
information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including
statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current
expectations of Harvest with respect to future business activities.
Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,”
“would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,”
“believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions and include
information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of the U.S.
cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve
its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion of Harvest, and (iv)
expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on
historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management’s expectations,
estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on
the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered
reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Harvest
believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking
information are reasonable, such information involves risks and
uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such
information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material
adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the
combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking
information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement
of a going public transaction on relationships, including with
regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;
changes in general economic, business and political conditions,
including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the
ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts
and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public
perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis
and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;
adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the
application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to
taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,
properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company’s business
plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government
regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks
and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or
should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described
herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or
expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,
uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ
materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as
anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does
not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information
except as otherwise required by applicable law.
