Leo Jaschke Joins Executive Team on Heels of Company’s Public Listing

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cannabis--Harvest

Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV), a public vertically

integrated cannabis company with permits and licenses in 11 U.S. states,

announced the appointment of Leo Jaschke as the chief financial officer

(CFO), effective immediately. Jaschke will be a key member of the

executive team, reporting to Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (Harvest)

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Steve White.

“Leo brings integrity, people skills, a strong work ethic and a depth of

experience to Harvest,” said Harvest CEO Steve White. “Leo is an

operational finance, accounting and private equity veteran, who shares

our values, vision and knows our business well. We are excited to have

him with us as we take important next steps as a public company to grow

and move the company forward.”

Jaschke comes to Harvest from WTRMLN WTR™ where he served as CFO. At

WTRMLN WTR™, Jaschke led the company’s financial operations, managed all

financial functions and supported the CEO and Board of Directors in

executing the company’s strategic vision.

Prior to WTRMLN WTR™, Jaschke served as vice president of finance and

then CFO of MBHE Holdings (MBHE) from 2006 to 2016, where he was

responsible for managing the financial functions of MBHE and its

portfolio companies, including accounting, finance, tax, treasury, risk

management and forecasting and budgets.

Previous to that, he was the director of finance, treasury and risk

management for Ultimate Electronics, a former NASDAQ-listed specialty

retailer of consumer electronics with $400 million system-wide revenue

and 32 retail stores.

“I’ve worked with and known Leo for 15 years,” said Harvest President

Steve Gutterman. “He has a superior blend of skills and experience, and

he is the perfect person to lead our growing finance team.”

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (Harvest) is one of the first

consistently profitable, public vertically integrated cannabis companies

with one of the largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete

vertical solution includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing

and retail facilities, construction, real estate, technology and

operational expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing

teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based

applications. The company has 425 employees with proven experience,

expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon

whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is

comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations.

Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year

and now has licenses in 11 U.S. states, with planned expansion into

additional states by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as

part of its regular course of business with the media and the interested

public. For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking

statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are

not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and

projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are

inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control and are

therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual

results to differ materially from the future results expressed or

implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally

can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may,”

“should,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “anticipate,”

“expect,” “believe” or “continue,” or the negative thereof or similar

variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but

are not limited to, information concerning the listing of the

Subordinate Voting Shares, including whether conditions to the listing

of the Subordinate Voting Shares will be satisfied, expectations for the

effects of the Business Combination or the ability of the combined

company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations

for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those

assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to

the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to

identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ

materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or

forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause

results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key

factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the

following: ability to obtain requisite regulatory approvals and the

satisfaction of other conditions to the listing of the Subordinating

Voting Shares; the potential impact of the announcement of the

consummation of the Business Combination on relationships, including

with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;

changes in general economic, business and political conditions,

including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws;

compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of

management time on the Business Combination. Should one or more of these

risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions

underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to

be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially

from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place

undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking

information. The forward-looking information contained in this release

is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to

update or revise any forward looking statements or forward-looking

information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as

required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements

expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All

subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements

attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly

qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody,

570-209-2947

ellen@powerplantstrategies.com

