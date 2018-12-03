Leo Jaschke Joins Executive Team on Heels of Company’s Public Listing
Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV), a public vertically
integrated cannabis company with permits and licenses in 11 U.S. states,
announced the appointment of Leo Jaschke as the chief financial officer
(CFO), effective immediately. Jaschke will be a key member of the
executive team, reporting to Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (Harvest)
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Steve White.
“Leo brings integrity, people skills, a strong work ethic and a depth of
experience to Harvest,” said Harvest CEO Steve White. “Leo is an
operational finance, accounting and private equity veteran, who shares
our values, vision and knows our business well. We are excited to have
him with us as we take important next steps as a public company to grow
and move the company forward.”
Jaschke comes to Harvest from WTRMLN WTR™ where he served as CFO. At
WTRMLN WTR™, Jaschke led the company’s financial operations, managed all
financial functions and supported the CEO and Board of Directors in
executing the company’s strategic vision.
Prior to WTRMLN WTR™, Jaschke served as vice president of finance and
then CFO of MBHE Holdings (MBHE) from 2006 to 2016, where he was
responsible for managing the financial functions of MBHE and its
portfolio companies, including accounting, finance, tax, treasury, risk
management and forecasting and budgets.
Previous to that, he was the director of finance, treasury and risk
management for Ultimate Electronics, a former NASDAQ-listed specialty
retailer of consumer electronics with $400 million system-wide revenue
and 32 retail stores.
“I’ve worked with and known Leo for 15 years,” said Harvest President
Steve Gutterman. “He has a superior blend of skills and experience, and
he is the perfect person to lead our growing finance team.”
About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (Harvest) is one of the first
consistently profitable, public vertically integrated cannabis companies
with one of the largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete
vertical solution includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing
and retail facilities, construction, real estate, technology and
operational expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing
teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based
applications. The company has 425 employees with proven experience,
expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon
whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is
comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations.
Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year
and now has licenses in 11 U.S. states, with planned expansion into
additional states by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as
part of its regular course of business with the media and the interested
public. For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.
