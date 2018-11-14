PHOENIX & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HARV #canada--Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (the “Company”), formerly
RockBridge Resources Inc. (“RockBridge”), is pleased to announce
that it has completed its previously announced business combination (the
“Business Combination”) with Harvest Enterprises Inc. (“Harvest”).
In connection with the Business Combination, on November 13, 2018, an
affiliate of Harvest, HVST Finco (Canada) Inc. (“Harvest Finco Canada”)
completed a brokered private placement offering of subscription receipts
for aggregate gross proceeds in the amount of US$218,149,676 (the “Offering”).
The Offering was co-led by Eight Capital, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and
GMP Securities L.P. (the “Co-lead Agents”), on behalf of a
syndicate of agents including Beacon Securities Limited, Cormark
Securities Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Agents”).
Eight Capital acted as the sole bookrunner in connection with the
Offering.
Completion of the Offering
On November 13, 2018, Harvest Finco Canada completed the Offering
pursuant to which Harvest Finco Canada issued 33,305,294 subscription
receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) at a price of US$6.55 per
Subscription Receipt (the equivalent of C$8.67, based on the Bank of
Canada exchange rate of C$1.3241 per US$1.00 on November 13, 2018) for
gross proceeds of US$218,149,676. In connection with the closing of the
Business Combination, 33,305,294 Subscription Receipts issued pursuant
to the Offering were automatically converted into 33,305,294 common
shares in the capital of Harvest Finco Canada and then exchanged into
subordinate voting shares of the Company on a one-for-one basis.
Completion of the Business Combination and Escrow Release
The Business Combination was completed by way of, among other things,
(i) several share exchanges between existing holders of common shares of
various acquired companies and the Company, pursuant to which such
holders were issued a combination of super voting shares, multiple
voting shares and subordinate voting shares of the Company; (ii) a share
exchange between existing holders of common shares of Harvest FINCO,
Inc. (“Harvest FINCO USA”), an affiliate of Harvest, pursuant to
which holders of common shares of Harvest FINCO USA were issued a
combination of subordinate voting shares and multiple voting shares in
exchange for Harvest FINCO USA common shares; and (iii) a three-cornered
amalgamation among the Corporation, Harvest Finco Canada and 1185928
B.C. Ltd. (“BC Subco”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company,
pursuant to which Harvest Finco Canada shareholders (including former
holders of Subscription Receipts) received subordinate voting shares of
the Company, and pursuant to which BC Subco amalgamated with Harvest
Finco to form a new company, which was subsequently wound up into the
Company.
As part of the Business Combination, the Company implemented a three
class voting structure on November 14, 2018, including the creation of a
new class of subordinated voting shares (the “Subordinate Voting
Shares”), a new class of multiple voting shares (the “Multiple
Voting Shares”) and a new class of super voting shares (the “Super
Voting Shares”) and changed its name to “Harvest Health & Recreation
Inc.” Each Subordinate Voting Share carries the right to one vote per
share on all matters to be voted on by shareholders of the Company, each
Multiple Voting Share carries the right to 100 votes per share on all
matters to be voted on by shareholders of the Company, and each Super
Voting Share carries the right to 200 votes per share on all matters to
be voted on by shareholders of the Company.
The proceeds from the Offering, less certain expenses, were placed into
escrow on completion of the Offering. The escrowed proceeds from the
Offering, less the commission of the Agents and certain fees and
expenses, were released from escrow.
The Company has received conditional approval from the Canadian
Securities Exchange (“CSE”) for the listing of its Subordinate
Voting Shares, which are expected to commence trading on the CSE under
the ticker symbol “HARV” at market open on Thursday, November 15th,
2018. Listing is subject to the Company fulfilling all listing
requirements of the CSE. Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP acted as counsel
and Marquis Partners LP acted as financial advisor to Harvest in
connection with the transaction. Full details of the Company including
the Business Combination are set out in the Company’s listing statement
dated November 14th, 2018 (the “Listing Statement”). A copy
of the Listing Statement can be found under RockBridge’s (now the
Company’s) profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently
profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the
largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution
includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail
facilities, construction, real estate, technology and operational
expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along
with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The
company has more than 250 employees with proven experience, expertise
and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever
Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of
leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its
founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has
licenses in eight states, with planned expansion into additional states
by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its
regular course of business with the media and the interested public. For
more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.
The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has in no way passed upon the
merits of the Proposed Business Combination and has neither approved nor
disapproved of the contents of this press release.
This announcement does not constitute an offer, invitation or
recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither
this announcement nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of
any contract or commitment. In particular, this announcement does not
constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy,
securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which
such an offer would be illegal.
The securities described herein have not been, and will not be,
registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended
(the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and accordingly
may not be offered or sold within the United States or to “U.S.
persons,” as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the
U.S. Securities Act (“U.S. Persons”), except in compliance with the
registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable
state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This
news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of
an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities to, or for the account
or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons. For more
information about the transactions described herein, please refer to the
Listing Statement.
Forward Looking Information
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements
and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based
on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections
about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently
uncertain and outside of the Company’s control and are therefore subject
to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ
materially from the future results expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified
by the use of forward-looking words such as “may,, “should,” “will,”
“could,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe”
or “continue,” or the negative thereof or similar variations.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not
limited to, information concerning the listing of the Subordinate Voting
Shares, including whether conditions to the listing of the Subordinate
Voting Shares will be satisfied, expectations for the effects of the
Business Combination or the ability of the combined company to
successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other
economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and
factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information,
there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated,
estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking
information and statements are the following: ability to obtain
requisite regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions
to the listing of the Subordinating Voting Shares; the potential impact
of the announcement of the consummation of the Business Combination on
relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers,
customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and
political conditions, including changes in the financial markets;
changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government
regulation; and the diversion of management time on the Business
Combination. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other
factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the
forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those described herein as intended,
planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. There can be no
assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual
results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated
in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on
forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The
forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the
date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise
any forward looking statements or forward-looking information that are
incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except as required by
applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify
any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written
and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the
Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its
entirety by this notice.
