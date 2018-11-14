PHOENIX & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HARV #canada--Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (the “Company”), formerly

RockBridge Resources Inc. (“RockBridge”), is pleased to announce

that it has completed its previously announced business combination (the

Business Combination”) with Harvest Enterprises Inc. (“Harvest”).

In connection with the Business Combination, on November 13, 2018, an

affiliate of Harvest, HVST Finco (Canada) Inc. (“Harvest Finco Canada”)

completed a brokered private placement offering of subscription receipts

for aggregate gross proceeds in the amount of US$218,149,676 (the “Offering”).

The Offering was co-led by Eight Capital, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and

GMP Securities L.P. (the “Co-lead Agents”), on behalf of a

syndicate of agents including Beacon Securities Limited, Cormark

Securities Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Agents”).

Eight Capital acted as the sole bookrunner in connection with the

Offering.

Completion of the Offering

On November 13, 2018, Harvest Finco Canada completed the Offering

pursuant to which Harvest Finco Canada issued 33,305,294 subscription

receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) at a price of US$6.55 per

Subscription Receipt (the equivalent of C$8.67, based on the Bank of

Canada exchange rate of C$1.3241 per US$1.00 on November 13, 2018) for

gross proceeds of US$218,149,676. In connection with the closing of the

Business Combination, 33,305,294 Subscription Receipts issued pursuant

to the Offering were automatically converted into 33,305,294 common

shares in the capital of Harvest Finco Canada and then exchanged into

subordinate voting shares of the Company on a one-for-one basis.

Completion of the Business Combination and Escrow Release

The Business Combination was completed by way of, among other things,

(i) several share exchanges between existing holders of common shares of

various acquired companies and the Company, pursuant to which such

holders were issued a combination of super voting shares, multiple

voting shares and subordinate voting shares of the Company; (ii) a share

exchange between existing holders of common shares of Harvest FINCO,

Inc. (“Harvest FINCO USA”), an affiliate of Harvest, pursuant to

which holders of common shares of Harvest FINCO USA were issued a

combination of subordinate voting shares and multiple voting shares in

exchange for Harvest FINCO USA common shares; and (iii) a three-cornered

amalgamation among the Corporation, Harvest Finco Canada and 1185928

B.C. Ltd. (“BC Subco”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company,

pursuant to which Harvest Finco Canada shareholders (including former

holders of Subscription Receipts) received subordinate voting shares of

the Company, and pursuant to which BC Subco amalgamated with Harvest

Finco to form a new company, which was subsequently wound up into the

Company.

As part of the Business Combination, the Company implemented a three

class voting structure on November 14, 2018, including the creation of a

new class of subordinated voting shares (the “Subordinate Voting

Shares”), a new class of multiple voting shares (the “Multiple

Voting Shares”) and a new class of super voting shares (the “Super

Voting Shares”) and changed its name to “Harvest Health & Recreation

Inc.” Each Subordinate Voting Share carries the right to one vote per

share on all matters to be voted on by shareholders of the Company, each

Multiple Voting Share carries the right to 100 votes per share on all

matters to be voted on by shareholders of the Company, and each Super

Voting Share carries the right to 200 votes per share on all matters to

be voted on by shareholders of the Company.

The proceeds from the Offering, less certain expenses, were placed into

escrow on completion of the Offering. The escrowed proceeds from the

Offering, less the commission of the Agents and certain fees and

expenses, were released from escrow.

The Company has received conditional approval from the Canadian

Securities Exchange (“CSE”) for the listing of its Subordinate

Voting Shares, which are expected to commence trading on the CSE under

the ticker symbol “HARV” at market open on Thursday, November 15th,

2018. Listing is subject to the Company fulfilling all listing

requirements of the CSE. Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP acted as counsel

and Marquis Partners LP acted as financial advisor to Harvest in

connection with the transaction. Full details of the Company including

the Business Combination are set out in the Company’s listing statement

dated November 14th, 2018 (the “Listing Statement”). A copy

of the Listing Statement can be found under RockBridge’s (now the

Company’s) profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently

profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the

largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution

includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail

facilities, construction, real estate, technology and operational

expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along

with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The

company has more than 250 employees with proven experience, expertise

and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever

Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of

leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its

founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has

licenses in eight states, with planned expansion into additional states

by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its

regular course of business with the media and the interested public. For

more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has in no way passed upon the

merits of the Proposed Business Combination and has neither approved nor

disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This announcement does not constitute an offer, invitation or

recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither

this announcement nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of

any contract or commitment. In particular, this announcement does not

constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy,

securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which

such an offer would be illegal.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be,

registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended

(the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and accordingly

may not be offered or sold within the United States or to “U.S.

persons,” as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the

U.S. Securities Act (“U.S. Persons”), except in compliance with the

registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable

state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This

news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of

an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities to, or for the account

or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons. For more

information about the transactions described herein, please refer to the

Listing Statement.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements

and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based

on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections

about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently

uncertain and outside of the Company’s control and are therefore subject

to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ

materially from the future results expressed or implied by the

forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified

by the use of forward-looking words such as “may,, “should,” “will,”

“could,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe”

or “continue,” or the negative thereof or similar variations.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not

limited to, information concerning the listing of the Subordinate Voting

Shares, including whether conditions to the listing of the Subordinate

Voting Shares will be satisfied, expectations for the effects of the

Business Combination or the ability of the combined company to

successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other

economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and

factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important

factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information,

there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated,

estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information and statements are the following: ability to obtain

requisite regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions

to the listing of the Subordinating Voting Shares; the potential impact

of the announcement of the consummation of the Business Combination on

relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers,

customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and

political conditions, including changes in the financial markets;

changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government

regulation; and the diversion of management time on the Business

Combination. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other

factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the

forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those described herein as intended,

planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. There can be no

assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual

results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated

in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on

forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The

forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the

date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise

any forward looking statements or forward-looking information that are

incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise, except as required by

applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify

any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written

and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the

Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its

entirety by this notice.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Alex Howe for Harvest Health & Recreation

Inc.

Alex@PowerplantStrategies.com

202-271-7997

Ellen Mellody for Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Ellen@PowerplantStrategies.com

570-209-2947

