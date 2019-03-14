12,350,250 Options Granted with Exercise Price of CND $10.20 per
Share
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest
Health & Recreation, Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Harvest")
(CSE:
HARV, OTCQX:
HRVSF), a vertically integrated public cannabis company announces
grants of stock options pursuant to the stock option plan of the
Corporation, whereby the Corporation has granted a total of 12,350,250
stock options to certain officers, directors, employees or consultants
of the Corporation. Each stock option, granted on March 13, 2019, will
entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the
Corporation at a price of CND $10.20 per share (subject to adjustment in
accordance with the stock option plan of the Corporation) until March
13, 2029.
ABOUT HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION, INC.
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently
profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the
largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution
includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail
facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and
brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing
teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based
applications. The company has more than 680 employees with proven
experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are
drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team
is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and
operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint
every year, has been ranked as the third largest cultivator in the U.S.
and currently owns licenses for more than 140 facilities across the U.S.
Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular course
of business with the media and the interested public. For more
information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains statements which constitute
"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable
securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,
beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future
business activities. Forward- looking information is often identified by
the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan,"
"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and
include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of
the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to
successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion
of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or
competitive factors.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based
on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's
expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or
events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management
considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although
Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking
information are reasonable, such information involves risks and
uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such
information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material
adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the
Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are
the following: the potential impact of an announcement of a going public
transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies,
employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general
economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the
financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to
raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it
expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases
in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the
markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable
laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current
laws, including those related to taxation; the inability to locate and
acquire suitable companies, properties and assets necessary to execute
on the Company's business plans; and increasing costs of compliance with
extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be
affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and
market conditions.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or
should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described
herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or
expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,
uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ
materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as
anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does
not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information
except as otherwise required by applicable law.
