12,350,250 Options Granted with Exercise Price of CND $10.20 per

Share

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest

Health & Recreation, Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Harvest")

(CSE:

HARV, OTCQX:

HRVSF), a vertically integrated public cannabis company announces

grants of stock options pursuant to the stock option plan of the

Corporation, whereby the Corporation has granted a total of 12,350,250

stock options to certain officers, directors, employees or consultants

of the Corporation. Each stock option, granted on March 13, 2019, will

entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the

Corporation at a price of CND $10.20 per share (subject to adjustment in

accordance with the stock option plan of the Corporation) until March

13, 2029.

ABOUT HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION, INC.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently

profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the

largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution

includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail

facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and

brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing

teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based

applications. The company has more than 680 employees with proven

experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are

drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team

is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and

operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint

every year, has been ranked as the third largest cultivator in the U.S.

and currently owns licenses for more than 140 facilities across the U.S.

Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular course

of business with the media and the interested public. For more

information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute

"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable

securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,

beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future

business activities. Forward- looking information is often identified by

the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan,"

"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and

include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of

the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to

successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion

of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or

competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based

on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's

expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or

events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management

considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although

Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

information are reasonable, such information involves risks and

uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such

information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material

adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the

Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ

materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are

the following: the potential impact of an announcement of a going public

transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies,

employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general

economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the

financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to

raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it

expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases

in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the

markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable

laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current

laws, including those related to taxation; the inability to locate and

acquire suitable companies, properties and assets necessary to execute

on the Company's business plans; and increasing costs of compliance with

extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be

affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and

market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or

should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,

uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ

materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as

anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information

except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Contacts

Alex Howe

202-271-7997

Powerplant Strategies

alex@powerplantstrategies.com

