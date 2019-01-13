Kevin George Brings Decades of Fortune 500 Multinational Consumer
Packaged Goods Marketing Experience, Including Beam Suntory and Unilever
Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:
HARV), a vertically integrated public cannabis company with one of
the largest footprints in the U.S., announced the appointment of Kevin
George as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. George,
the former President and CMO of Mosaic,
one of the largest marketing agencies in the U.S., former global CMO at
Beam Suntory, and former Unilever Vice President and General Manager,
will be a key member of the executive team.
“We are building the strongest team in cannabis to support the continued
development of Harvest’s market leading position, and Kevin’s proven
success in growing household name consumer brands across multiple
categories and running large P/L’s will help us further define and
differentiate in ultra-competitive markets across the country,” said
Harvest CEO Steve White.
George joins Harvest with over two decades of top-level global marketing
experience. Most recently, George served as President and CMO of Mosaic,
a large marketing services agency, where he was responsible for the P&L,
strategy, and client development across a team of 1,400 employees.
“I’m proud to be joining a company that is dedicated to cultivating some
of the best brands in this new industry,” said Harvest CMO Kevin George.
“Harvest’s unmatched team will lead and further shape the cannabis
industry at a critical moment of growth, which requires a thoughtful
vision for building powerful consumer brands. I can’t imagine a more
exciting place to be right now if you are a marketer, and I’m thrilled
to help grow Harvest into the largest cannabis company in the world.”
Prior to Mosaic, George served for six years as global CMO at Beam
Suntory, the third largest spirits company in the world and the
second largest in the United States. During his tenure, Beam became the
fastest growing spirits company in the world behind brands like Jim
Beam, Maker’s Mark and Knob Creek. George oversaw brand investment of
over $650 million, and led the development of the company’s first global
campaign for Jim Beam featuring Mila Kunis. Additionally, Beam Suntory
was named one of Ad Age’s top 10 marketers in U.S. and one of the
world’s most innovative companies by Forbes. George was also part of the
executive leadership team that successfully took Beam public in 2011 and
subsequently sold to Suntory Holdings in 2014.
Previously, he served as Unilever
Vice President/GM of Deodorants and Hair Care in the U.S. There, he led
a team of 200, which grew the deodorant business to market leadership
and established it as the fastest growing Unilever business in the U.S.
George was also key member of the marketing leadership team that
launched the highly successful male grooming brand Axe into the U.S.
Market in 2002.
About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.:
Harvest
Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently profitable,
vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the largest
footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution includes
industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities,
construction, real estate, technology, operational, and brand building
expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along
with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The
company has more than 525 employees with proven experience, expertise
and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever
Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of
leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its
founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has
more than 60 licenses in 12 states, with planned expansion into
additional states by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as
part of its regular course of business with the media and the interested
public. Harvest trades publicly on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE)
under the ticker: “HARV.” For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements which constitute
"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable
securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,
beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future
business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by
the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan,"
"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and
include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of
the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to
successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion
of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or
competitive factors.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based
on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's
expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or
events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management
considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although
Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking
information are reasonable, such information involves risks and
uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such
information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material
adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the
combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking
information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement
of a going public transaction on relationships, including with
regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;
changes in general economic, business and political conditions,
including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the
ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts
and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public
perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis
and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;
adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the
application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to
taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,
properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business
plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government
regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks
and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or
should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described
herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or
expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,
uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ
materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as
anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does
not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information
except as otherwise required by applicable law.
Contacts
Leland Radovanovic
Powerplant Global Strategies
845-200-5249