Kevin George Brings Decades of Fortune 500 Multinational Consumer

Packaged Goods Marketing Experience, Including Beam Suntory and Unilever

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24HARV&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$HARVlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSE?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#CSElt;/agt;--Harvest

Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:

HARV), a vertically integrated public cannabis company with one of

the largest footprints in the U.S., announced the appointment of Kevin

George as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. George,

the former President and CMO of Mosaic,

one of the largest marketing agencies in the U.S., former global CMO at

Beam Suntory, and former Unilever Vice President and General Manager,

will be a key member of the executive team.

“We are building the strongest team in cannabis to support the continued

development of Harvest’s market leading position, and Kevin’s proven

success in growing household name consumer brands across multiple

categories and running large P/L’s will help us further define and

differentiate in ultra-competitive markets across the country,” said

Harvest CEO Steve White.

George joins Harvest with over two decades of top-level global marketing

experience. Most recently, George served as President and CMO of Mosaic,

a large marketing services agency, where he was responsible for the P&L,

strategy, and client development across a team of 1,400 employees.

“I’m proud to be joining a company that is dedicated to cultivating some

of the best brands in this new industry,” said Harvest CMO Kevin George.

“Harvest’s unmatched team will lead and further shape the cannabis

industry at a critical moment of growth, which requires a thoughtful

vision for building powerful consumer brands. I can’t imagine a more

exciting place to be right now if you are a marketer, and I’m thrilled

to help grow Harvest into the largest cannabis company in the world.”

Prior to Mosaic, George served for six years as global CMO at Beam

Suntory, the third largest spirits company in the world and the

second largest in the United States. During his tenure, Beam became the

fastest growing spirits company in the world behind brands like Jim

Beam, Maker’s Mark and Knob Creek. George oversaw brand investment of

over $650 million, and led the development of the company’s first global

campaign for Jim Beam featuring Mila Kunis. Additionally, Beam Suntory

was named one of Ad Age’s top 10 marketers in U.S. and one of the

world’s most innovative companies by Forbes. George was also part of the

executive leadership team that successfully took Beam public in 2011 and

subsequently sold to Suntory Holdings in 2014.

Previously, he served as Unilever

Vice President/GM of Deodorants and Hair Care in the U.S. There, he led

a team of 200, which grew the deodorant business to market leadership

and established it as the fastest growing Unilever business in the U.S.

George was also key member of the marketing leadership team that

launched the highly successful male grooming brand Axe into the U.S.

Market in 2002.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.:

Harvest

Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently profitable,

vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the largest

footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution includes

industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities,

construction, real estate, technology, operational, and brand building

expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along

with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The

company has more than 525 employees with proven experience, expertise

and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever

Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of

leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its

founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has

more than 60 licenses in 12 states, with planned expansion into

additional states by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as

part of its regular course of business with the media and the interested

public. Harvest trades publicly on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE)

under the ticker: “HARV.” For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute

"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable

securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,

beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future

business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by

the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan,"

"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and

include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of

the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to

successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion

of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or

competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based

on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's

expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or

events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management

considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although

Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

information are reasonable, such information involves risks and

uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such

information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material

adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the

combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results

to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement

of a going public transaction on relationships, including with

regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;

changes in general economic, business and political conditions,

including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the

ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts

and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public

perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis

and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;

adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the

application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to

taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,

properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business

plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government

regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks

and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or

should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,

uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ

materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as

anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information

except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Contacts

Leland Radovanovic

Powerplant Global Strategies

Leland@PowerplantStrategies.com

845-200-5249

