Cochran Brings Decades of Experience across Cannabis and
International Consumer Packaged Goods Companies, Including Pabst Brewing
Company and Fiji Water
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24HARV&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$HARVlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AZMMJ?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AZMMJlt;/agt;--Harvest
Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:
HARV), a vertically integrated public cannabis company with one of
the largest footprints in the U.S., announced the appointment of John
Cochran as chief operating officer (COO), effective immediately. Cochran
is the former CEO of multistate cannabis company Loudpack
Inc., former CEO of Ole
Smoky Distillery, former CEO of Pabst
Brewing Company, and former President and COO of Fiji
Water Company. John will report to Harvest President Steve Gutterman
and be a key member of the executive team.
“With an aggressive growth plan for 2019 and beyond, attracting a world
class executive like John to work with our talented team and lead
Harvest’s operations is very exciting.” said Harvest CEO Steve White.
“John’s proven track record with some of the largest and best known,
multinational brands and companies will accelerate our grow as we
aggressively expand into new markets. His cannabis experience is an
added bonus.”
Cochran has a long history leading and driving revenue, profitability
and shareholder value with some of the largest companies in the U.S.,
such as: CEO of Hollandia
Produce, the leading hydroponic farmer, producer and seller of
living greens in North America; CEO of Ole Smoky Distillery, the number
one un-aged whiskey brand; and CEO of Pabst Blue Ribbon, the largest
American owned beer company in the U.S. Prior to Pabst, Cochran also
served as president and COO of Fiji Water Company.
Cochran comes to Harvest from multistate cannabis company Loudpack Inc.,
where he served as CEO. At Loudpack, Cochran led the daily operations of
the business, brought new cultivation and production facilities online,
built an operating team of more than 300 employees and launched eight
different brands and product lines last year.
“I’m excited to bring my leadership, and knowledge of the cannabis
industry, to one of the fastest growing companies in the fastest growing
industry in the world,” said Harvest COO John Cochran. “At a time when
more mainstream consumers are becoming curious about cannabis products
and turning to the plant to help improve their health and wellness, I
look forward to applying my decades of experience and the best of what I
have learned at some of the biggest U.S. companies to create great value
for our shareholders and the cannabis industry at large.”
About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.:
Harvest
Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently profitable,
vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the largest
footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution includes
industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities,
construction, real estate, technology, operational, and brand building
expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along
with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The
company has more than 525 employees with proven experience, expertise
and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever
Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of
leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its
founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has
more than 60 licenses in 12 states, with planned expansion into
additional states by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as
part of its regular course of business with the media and the interested
public. Harvest trades publicly on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE)
under the ticker: “HARV.” For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements which constitute
"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable
securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,
beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future
business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by
the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan,"
"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and
include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of
the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to
successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion
of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or
competitive factors.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based
on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's
expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or
events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management
considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although
Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking
information are reasonable, such information involves risks and
uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such
information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material
adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the
combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking
information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement
of a going public transaction on relationships, including with
regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;
changes in general economic, business and political conditions,
including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the
ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts
and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public
perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis
and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;
adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the
application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to
taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,
properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business
plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government
regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks
and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or
should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described
herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or
expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,
uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ
materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as
anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does
not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information
except as otherwise required by applicable law.
Contacts
Leland Radovanovic
Powerplant Global Strategies
845-200-5249