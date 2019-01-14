Cochran Brings Decades of Experience across Cannabis and

International Consumer Packaged Goods Companies, Including Pabst Brewing

Company and Fiji Water

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24HARV&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$HARVlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AZMMJ?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AZMMJlt;/agt;--Harvest

Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:

HARV), a vertically integrated public cannabis company with one of

the largest footprints in the U.S., announced the appointment of John

Cochran as chief operating officer (COO), effective immediately. Cochran

is the former CEO of multistate cannabis company Loudpack

Inc., former CEO of Ole

Smoky Distillery, former CEO of Pabst

Brewing Company, and former President and COO of Fiji

Water Company. John will report to Harvest President Steve Gutterman

and be a key member of the executive team.

“With an aggressive growth plan for 2019 and beyond, attracting a world

class executive like John to work with our talented team and lead

Harvest’s operations is very exciting.” said Harvest CEO Steve White.

“John’s proven track record with some of the largest and best known,

multinational brands and companies will accelerate our grow as we

aggressively expand into new markets. His cannabis experience is an

added bonus.”

Cochran has a long history leading and driving revenue, profitability

and shareholder value with some of the largest companies in the U.S.,

such as: CEO of Hollandia

Produce, the leading hydroponic farmer, producer and seller of

living greens in North America; CEO of Ole Smoky Distillery, the number

one un-aged whiskey brand; and CEO of Pabst Blue Ribbon, the largest

American owned beer company in the U.S. Prior to Pabst, Cochran also

served as president and COO of Fiji Water Company.

Cochran comes to Harvest from multistate cannabis company Loudpack Inc.,

where he served as CEO. At Loudpack, Cochran led the daily operations of

the business, brought new cultivation and production facilities online,

built an operating team of more than 300 employees and launched eight

different brands and product lines last year.

“I’m excited to bring my leadership, and knowledge of the cannabis

industry, to one of the fastest growing companies in the fastest growing

industry in the world,” said Harvest COO John Cochran. “At a time when

more mainstream consumers are becoming curious about cannabis products

and turning to the plant to help improve their health and wellness, I

look forward to applying my decades of experience and the best of what I

have learned at some of the biggest U.S. companies to create great value

for our shareholders and the cannabis industry at large.”

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.:

Harvest

Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently profitable,

vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the largest

footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution includes

industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities,

construction, real estate, technology, operational, and brand building

expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along

with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The

company has more than 525 employees with proven experience, expertise

and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever

Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of

leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its

founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has

more than 60 licenses in 12 states, with planned expansion into

additional states by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as

part of its regular course of business with the media and the interested

public. Harvest trades publicly on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE)

under the ticker: “HARV.” For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute

"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable

securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,

beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future

business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by

the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan,"

"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and

include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of

the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to

successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion

of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or

competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based

on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's

expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or

events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management

considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although

Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

information are reasonable, such information involves risks and

uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such

information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material

adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the

combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results

to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement

of a going public transaction on relationships, including with

regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;

changes in general economic, business and political conditions,

including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the

ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts

and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public

perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis

and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;

adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the

application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to

taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,

properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business

plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government

regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks

and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or

should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,

uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ

materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as

anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information

except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Contacts

Leland Radovanovic

Powerplant Global Strategies

Leland@PowerplantStrategies.com

845-200-5249

