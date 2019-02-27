New Appointments Draw Community Leadership from Boston Police

Department and City of Boston Ombudsman

the largest footprints in the U.S., announced the appointments of two

new local advisors, who will focus on helping guide the strategic

direction of the company in the City of Boston. The City of Boston

Ombudsman and humanitarian executive J.

Larry Mayes will serve as the Strategic Advisor for Humanitarian and

Public Affairs, and 34-year veteran of the Boston Police Department

Detective and former president of Massachusetts Association of Minority

Law Enforcement Officers, Inc. (MAMLEO) Larry Ellison joins the company

as the Assistant Director of Security. Mayes and Ellison have also

agreed to become minority equity owners of Harvest Health & Recreation

Inc.’s subsidiary applicant entity Suns Mass, Inc.

“We are thrilled to welcome Larry Mayes and Larry Ellison to our team,”

said Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (Harvest) Founder and CEO Steve

White. “Both leaders are highly respected experts in their fields, who

bring an invaluable understanding of key issues in the City of Boston

and its diverse communities. With their guidance, we will work to

strengthen our understanding of key issues facing the City of Boston and

drive more responsible policies and practices forward that ensure a

responsible cannabis industry is implemented across the City.”

About J. Larry Mayes

J. Larry Mayes, a current resident of

Hyde Park, brings two decades of experience working with government

officials, elected officials and community leaders to create public

safety initiatives and drive human development and social capital

forward.

In 2014, Mayes was appointed by the City of Boston Mayor

Martin J. Walsh as the Community

Ombudsman Oversight Panel (CO-OP), which reviews Boston Police

Department Internal Affairs Division cases that are on appeal from

citizens and certain investigated cases.

From 2004 to 2010, Mayes

served as the Cabinet Chief of Human Services under the Mayor Thomas M.

Menino Administration. In that role, he led: joint government- and

community-based initiatives focused on reducing crime and stabilize

communities; launching a campaign to counter “Stop Snitching” sentiments

in the court system; and expanding access to summer programs for youth.

Mayes has also served on the boards of several human services

organizations, including Beth

Israel Deaconess Medical Center, The

Greater Boston Food Bank and Tenacity,

which works to close the opportunity and achievements gaps and increase

high school and college graduation for Boston Public School students.

Throughout

his career, Mr. Mayes has been a contributor to the Boston Globe, Boston

Herald, Commonwealth Magazine, CNN, WBUR, ABC News, along

with a variety of other media outlets. Mayes holds a Master of Arts in

Public Policy from Regent University.

About Larry Ellison

In 1982, a year after graduation from

South Boston High School, Larry Ellison entered the Boston

Police Academy as a cadet at the same time he was pursuing a

Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice at Northeastern

University on a full academic scholarship. Upon graduation from the

Boston Police Academy in 1985, Ellison served at a number of District

Area Stations.

From 1989 to 2005, Larry served as a Boston Police

Department Detective working in the Narcotics Division. Then in 2005,

Ellison was assigned to the Boston School Unit Investigations, where he

continues to serve.

In 2010 and serving five consecutive terms,

Ellison was elected President of the Massachusetts

Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers, Inc. (MAMLEO), a

400 member organization that advocates for more minority officers in

higher positions, protection of minority officers’ rights and provides

pro bono attorneys in challenging lawsuits. During his tenure at MAMLEO,

Ellison focused on forming strong partnerships with community agencies

for youth programming, food basket giveaways at Thanksgiving time, toy

drives at Christmas and working to encourage MAMLEO membership to

volunteer in neighborhoods. Upon ending his tenure as president of

MAMLEO, Ellison stated to the membership, “I know it is not an easy

fight, but it is simply wrong if someone is intimidated when voicing

their rights. We can help pave the way. I know I can, and we can be the

change agent for our future, just like someone has done for us.”

After

three decades serving in the Boston Police Department, Larry remains

committed and determined to see his peers and incoming police members

treated fairly and given the same level of access to promotions.

Larry

and his wife Monique live in the Greater Boston area with their daughter

Lauren.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Harvest

Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently profitable,

vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the largest

footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution includes

industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities,

construction, real estate, technology, operational, and brand building

expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along

with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The

company has more than 525 employees with proven experience, expertise

and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever

Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of

leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its

founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year, has been

ranked as the third largest cultivator in the U.S. and currently owns

licenses for more than 130 facilities across the U.S. Harvest shares

timely updates and releases as part of its regular course of business

with the media and the interested public. For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains

statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the

meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding

the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with

respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is

often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will,"

"intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or

similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) expectations

regarding the size of the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the

Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for

expansion of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic,

business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are

cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical

facts but instead reflects Harvest management's expectations, estimates

or projections concerning future results or events based on the

opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable

at the date the statements are made. Although Harvest believes that the

expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are

reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue

reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or

unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future

results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key

factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the

potential impact of an announcement of a going public transaction on

relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers,

customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and

political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in

particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity

capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes

in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices

for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company

operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in

the application or enforcement of current laws, including those related

to taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,

properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business

plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government

regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks

and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

Should

one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should

assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect,

actual results may vary materially from those described herein as

intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,

uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ

materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as

anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information

except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Contacts

Ellen Mellody

570-209-2947

ellen@powerplantstrategies.com

