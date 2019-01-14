Harvest on Town Hall Panel as One of the Top Multistate Cannabis
Operators in the U.S.
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24HARV&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$HARVlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AZMMJ?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AZMMJlt;/agt;--Harvest
Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:
HARV) (OTC: HTHHF), a vertically integrated public cannabis company
with one of the largest footprints in the U.S., will present at the
upcoming Benzinga
Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach, Florida on Wednesday,
January 16, 2019. Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (Harvest) CEO and
Founder Steve White will be interviewed by Alan
Brochstein, the founder of 420
Investor, during the conference’s Town
Hall Panel: Multistate Operators (MSOs) Respond to a Changing Landscape.
The interview will be a deep dive into how Harvest and other MSOs are
responding to a changing landscape and initiating expansion into the
U.S. and beyond.
The Brochstein-White interview will take place on Wednesday, January 16,
2019 at 12:25 p.m. EST at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference,
which is being held at Eden
Roc Hotel located at 4525
Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida.
Founded in 2011 in Arizona, Harvest is now one of the only consistently
profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S. The
company brings together in-house cultivation, manufacturing, retail
facilities, construction, real estate and technologies, backed by
experienced finance, compliance, operations, real estate, human
resources, marketing and legal teams, who have a proven and trusted
track record in writing applications and working in the cannabis
industry. With more than 525 employees, Harvest plans to continue to
grow its operations across the U.S., including in states like
California, Ohio, Pennsylvania and elsewhere throughout 2019.
About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.:
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently
profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the
largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution
includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail
facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and
brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing
teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based
applications. The company has more than 525 employees with proven
experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are
drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team
is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and
operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint
every year and now has more than 60 licenses in 12 states, with planned
expansion into additional states by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates
and releases as part of its regular course of business with the media
and the interested public. For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.
About Benzinga:
Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that
empowers investors with high-quality, unique content that is coveted by
Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas
that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets –
in real-time with an unmatched caliber.
