Harvest Upgrades to OTCQX Best Market for Better Investor Visibility
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24HARV&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$HARVlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AZMMJ?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AZMMJlt;/agt;--Harvest
Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:
HARV) (OTCQX:
HTHHF), a vertically integrated public cannabis company with one of
the largest footprints in the U.S., announced that is has qualified for,
and is trading on, the OTCQX Best Market. Harvest Health & Recreation
(Harvest) upgraded to the higher visibility OTCQX Best Market and is
trading under the symbol “HTHHF.”
“Trading on the OTCQX Best Market is an important milestone for
Harvest,” said Harvest CEO Steve White. “Trading on OTCQX provides us
with better investor visibility and more opportunities for our global
investors. We look forward to using the OTCQX to continue penetrating
into competitive markets and connect with a more diverse network of
potential investors.”
“Since day one of going public, one of our goals has been to move onto
the OTCQX. Harvest is one of the fastest growing companies in one of the
fastest growing industries in the world, and OTCQX will allow us to
continue harnessing that momentum,” said Harvest Chairman Jason Vedadi.
“Working up the investor ladder as a cannabis company is a monumental
task, and we are excited to continue making strides towards becoming the
biggest cannabis brand in the world.”
Harvest currently holds over 60 licenses across 12 states in the U.S.,
employs more than 525 employees, stands as one of the largest
multi-state operators in the cannabis industry, and is one of the only
consistently profitable cannabis companies in North America.
Harvest was sponsored for OTCQX by Anthony
L.G., PLLC, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing
guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.
About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.:
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently
profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the
largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution
includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail
facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and
brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing
teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based
applications. The company has more than 525 employees with proven
experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are
drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team
is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and
operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint
every year and now has more than 60 licenses in 12 states, with planned
expansion into additional states by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates
and releases as part of its regular course of business with the media
and the interested public. Harvest trades publicly on the Canadian Stock
Exchange (CSE) under the ticker: “HARV” and on the OTCQX Best Market
under the symbol “HTHHF.” For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements which constitute
“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable
securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,
beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future
business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by
the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,”
“anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions and
include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of
the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to
successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion
of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or
competitive factors.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based
on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management’s
expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or
events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management
considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although
Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking
information are reasonable, such information involves risks and
uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such
information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material
adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the
Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are
the following: the potential impact of an announcement of a going public
transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies,
employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general
economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the
financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to
raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it
expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases
in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the
markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable
laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current
laws, including those related to taxation; the inability to locate and
acquire suitable companies, properties and assets necessary to execute
on the Company’s business plans; and increasing costs of compliance with
extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be
affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and
market conditions.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or
should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described
herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or
expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,
uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ
materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as
anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does
not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information
except as otherwise required by applicable law.
Contacts
Media
Leland Radovanovic
Powerplant
Global Strategies
845-200-5249