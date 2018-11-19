PHOENIX & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HARV #CSE--Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: HARV)

today announced that it has refiled its listing statement dated November

14, 2018. The refiling was made to correct the description of the

consideration payable pursuant to the San Felasco acquisition described

therein. The amended and restated listing statement was filed

simultaneously with the press release on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The amended and restated listing statement replaces and supersedes the

previously filed version.

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently

profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the

largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution

includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail

facilities, construction, real estate, technology and operational

expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along

with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The

company has more than 250 employees with proven experience, expertise

and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever

Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of

leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its

founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has

licenses in eight states, with planned expansion into additional states

by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its

regular course of business with the media and the interested public. For

more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor

disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Alex Howe for Harvest Health & Recreation

Inc.

Alex@PowerplantStrategies.com

202-271-7997

Ellen Mellody for Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Ellen@PowerplantStrategies.com

570-209-2947

