PHOENIX & TORONTO Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: HARV)
today announced that it has refiled its listing statement dated November
14, 2018. The refiling was made to correct the description of the
consideration payable pursuant to the San Felasco acquisition described
therein. The amended and restated listing statement was filed
simultaneously with the press release on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The amended and restated listing statement replaces and supersedes the
previously filed version.
About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently
profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the
largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution
includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail
facilities, construction, real estate, technology and operational
expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along
with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The
company has more than 250 employees with proven experience, expertise
and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever
Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of
leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its
founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has
licenses in eight states, with planned expansion into additional states
by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its
regular course of business with the media and the interested public. For
more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.
The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor
disapproved of the contents of this press release.
