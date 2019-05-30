  • Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2019 increased 131%
    from prior year.


  • Total revenue for Q1 2019 increased 14% compared to Q4 2018.


  • Adjusted EBITDA for the 3 months ended March 31, 2019 was ($4.7)
    million (all dollars are in U.S. dollars, except where noted).

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest

Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARVOTCQX:

HRVSF), a vertically-integrated cannabis company with one of the

largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., today reported the company’s

first quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results. Harvest has continued

to be successful in winning licenses in non-competitive and competitive

application processes throughout the country, and has made a number of

significant strategic acquisitions and mergers. Harvest’s ability to

combine size, scale, capital, regulatory expertise and operational

excellence are paramount to its success.

Management Commentary

“By adhering to our four core initiatives: building a world class team,

aggressively expanding our retail and wholesale footprint across the

U.S., building, acquiring and expanding brands and distributing them

across our footprint, and continuing on a path of profitable growth, we

believe that we can fulfill our objective of becoming the most valuable

cannabis company in the world,” said Chief Executive Officer Steve White.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019



  • Total revenue was $19.2 million, an increase of 131%, compared to $8.3
    million in the first quarter 2018.


  • Total revenue increased 14% compared to $16.9 million in the fourth
    quarter of 2018.


  • Gross profit, excluding impact of biological assets, was $7.9 million,
    an increase of 83%, up from $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2018.


  • Gross profit margin, excluding the impact of biological assets, was
    41% and 52%, respectively, for first quarter of 2019 and 2018.


  • Adjusted EBITDA was ($4.7) million, compared to $1.9 million in the
    first quarter of 2018.


  • Net loss was $20.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019,
    which is reflective of the planned investments in people and
    infrastructure to support the company’s growth initiatives and planned
    expansion.

Quarter End Highlights

Team Growth



  • In Q1, Harvest significantly added to its management team, including
    the hiring of: John Cochran, COO – Previous experience includes CEO
    Loudpack, President Fiji Water and CEO of Pabst Blue Ribbon, Kevin
    George, CMO – Previous experience includes CMO of Beam Suntory and
    VPGM of Unilever, and Johnnie Hernandez, Head of Integration –
    Previous experience includes Head of Retail Best Buy. John, Kevin and
    Johnnie join a team that combines deep subject matter in cannabis and
    CPG experience with expertise in building high growth businesses.

Harvest continues to build out its infrastructure, and ended Q1 with 476

FTEs, up from 386 FTEs at the end of 2018.

Capital Markets, Financing Activities and Growth Strategy



  • In early 2019, Harvest signed an agreement to offer $500 million of
    convertible debentures. The debentures are issuable, at Harvest’s sole
    discretion, in tranches of $100 million and have a 7% interest rate.
    The initial tranche of debentures will be convertible at the option of
    the holder to Subordinate Voting Shares of Harvest at a price of
    $15.38 per Subordinate Voting Share, and each subsequent tranche will
    be convertible at the option of the holder at a 15% premium to the
    volume weighted average price (or “VWAP”) of our stock as it trades on
    the Canadian Securities Exchange for the five trading day period
    immediately preceding the closing of the relevant tranche.
    Alternatively, Harvest can require that debentures be converted if the
    daily VWAP of our stock is greater than a 40% premium to the
    applicable conversion price of a tranche for any 10 consecutive
    trading day period.


  • Harvest also raised approximately $300 million raised in conjunction
    with its RTO in November 2018. Accordingly, including both the capital
    raised in conjunction with the RTO and the convertible debentures,
    Harvest has secured approximately $800 million in available capital.
    Funds have and will be deployed on planned capital projects and on
    planned acquisitions.

Acquisition Activity



  • During Q1, Harvest announced pending acquisitions that will increase
    its geographic footprint and expand its brand portfolio, including:



    • Falcon, which is expected to serve as a foundation in California
      for cultivation, manufacturing and distribution, as well as adding
      well-regarded brands like Cru and High Garden, as well as key
      personnel to the team.


    • Verano is expected to add licenses throughout the Midwest and East
      Coast, add edibles to our brand suite and will further strengthen
      our senior team.


    • Devine Holdings is expected to add to the Arizona footprint.


    • CannaPharmacy is expected to add to the East Coast footprint.



On a pro forma basis, Harvest along with Falcon, Verano, Devine and

CannaPharmacy, generated $51 million of Revenue in Q1, or over $200

million annualized.

Retail Footprint Expansion

As of March 31, 2019, the Company operated 13 retail locations in 5

states. Significant expansion of cultivation, manufacturing and retail

locations is expected to occur throughout 2019.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity



  • As of March 31, 2019, the Company had $116.3 million of cash and cash
    equivalents.


  • As of March 31, 2019, the Company had $28.9 million of debt
    outstanding.

Please see the supplemental information (unaudited) regarding Non-IFRS

Financial Measures at the end of this press release.

Conference Call & Webcast

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc. will host a conference call and

audio webcast with Chief Executive Officer Steve White, President Steve

Gutterman and Chief Financial Officer Leo Jaschke, Friday May 31st at

8:00am ET.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

US toll free: + 1-844-695-5522

Canada toll free: +

1-866-605-3852

UK toll free: + 08082389064

International

dial in: + 1-412-317-5448

Registration

is required; please also plan to dial in at least ten minutes prior

to the scheduled start time.

First quarter results will be available at: https://www.harvestinc.com/investors/investors/#financial-information

The conference call will be available for replay for three months at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/harv190423.html



HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC.
Unaudited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three
Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in
thousands of United States dollars, except share or per share data)




 

 





For the three months ended




March 31,




2019


 

2018









 

Revenue



$

19,240



$

8,335


Cost of goods sold



 

(11,335

)


 

(4,018


)



Gross profit, before biological asset adjustments



 

7,905



 

4,317

 

Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological asset




5,772




3,929


Cost of goods sold on biological asset transformation



 

(5,735

)


 

(3,559

)

Gross profit



 

7,942



 

4,687

 

Expenses









General and administrative




18,386




2,568


Sales and marketing




1,589




203


Share-based compensation expense




3,303




-


Depreciation and amortization



 

1,493



 

377

 

Total expenses



 

24,771



 

3,148

 

Operating (loss) income




(16,829

)



1,539


Other (expense)









Other (loss)




(49

)



-


Foreign currency (loss)




(375

)



-


Interest expense



 

(775

)


 

(120


)



(Loss) income before taxes and non-controlling interest




(18,028

)



1,419


Income taxes



 

(2,398

)


 

(608


)



(Loss) income before non-controlling interest




(20,426

)



811


Loss (income) attributed to non-controlling interest



 

378



 

435

 

Net (loss) income attributed to Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.



$

(20,048

)


$

1,246

 









 









 

Loss per share - basic and diluted



$

(0.07

)




Attributable to Harvest Health and Recreation Inc. Shareholders



$

(0.07

)




Attributable to non-controlling interest



$

0.00





Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted



 

284,310,532













 









 



HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC.
Unaudited Condensed
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
March
31, 2019 and 2018
(Amounts expressed in thousands of United
States dollars)




 

 









March 31,
2019





December 31,
2018



ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

116,267


$

191,883


Restricted cash




8,000



8,000


Accounts receivable, net




4,033



2,993


Notes receivable, current portion




30,964



13,600


Biological assets




6,825



6,788


Inventory




26,554



23,177


Other current assets



 

8,579


 

1,810


Total current assets




201,222



248,251










 

Notes receivable, net of current portion




1,776



3,076


Property, plant and equipment, net




51,733



31,855


Right-of-use asset




29,860



-


Intangibles assets, net




113,019



112,830


Corporate investments




5,000



5,000


Acquisition deposits




16,416



1,350


Goodwill




69,407



69,407


Other assets



 

5,435


 

6,830


TOTAL ASSETS



$

493,868


$

478,599










 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



$

9,617


$

4,694


Other current liabilities




6,633



6,715


Contingent consideration, current portion




11,520



11,520


Income tax payable




6,018



4,120


Lease liability, current portion




2,172



-


Notes payable, current portion



 

10,480


 

11,806


Total current liabilities




46,440



38,855










 

Notes payable, net of current portion




18,404



19,098


Lease liability, long-term




29,391



-


Deferred tax liability




18,173



18,173


Contingent consideration, net of current portion




18,190



18,190


Other long-term liabilities



 

1,024


 

4,486


TOTAL LIABILITIES




131,622



98,802










 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Capital stock




438,961



435,495


Accumulated deficit



 

(81,909

)

 

(61,270

)

Stockholders' equity attributed to Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.




357,052



374,225


Non-controlling interest



 

5,194


 

5,572


TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



 

362,246


 

379,797


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

493,868


$

478,599










 









 

Non-IFRS Financial and Performance Measures

The Company provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared

in accordance with IFRS. Management uses non-IFRS financial measures, in

addition to IFRS financial measures, to understand and compare operating

results across accounting periods, for financial and operational

decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes and to evaluate

the Company’s financial performance. This non-IFRS financial measure is

Adjusted EBITDA.

Management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures reflect the

Company’s ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful

comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate

comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of

peer companies. Management also believes that these non-IFRS financial

measures enable investors to evaluate the Company’s operating results

and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-IFRS

financial measures may also exclude expenses and gains that may be

unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of the Company’s ongoing

operating results.

As there are no standardized methods of calculating these non-IFRS

measures, the Company’s methods may differ from those used by others,

and accordingly, the use of these measures may not be directly

comparable to similarly titled measures used by others. Accordingly,

these non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information

and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for

measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial and Performance Measures

The table below reconciles Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA for the

periods indicated.



 

 

Three Months Ended




March 31,




2019

 

2018




(unaudited)

Net (loss) income (IFRS) before non-controlling interest



$

(20,426

)


$

811

Add (deduct) impact of:









Net interest and other financing costs




775




120

Income tax




2,398




608

Amortization and depreciation (1)




2,076




377

Other income (loss)




49




-

Foreign currency gain




375




-

Share-based compensation expense




3,303




-

Other expansion expenses (pre-open)




1,130




-

Transaction & other special charges



 

5,622



 

-

Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS)



$

(4,698

)


$

1,916


(1)

 

Includes $583 of depreciation reported in cost of sales.



 



 

About Harvest Health and Recreation

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is

a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated

cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced

acquisitions, Harvest will have the largest footprint in the U.S., with

rights to 230 facilities, of which 142 are retail locations and more

than 1,580 employees across 17 states. Since 2011, the company has been

committed to aggressively expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail

and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and

growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and

continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest’s mission is to

improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its

vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We

hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com.

Facebook: @HarvestHOC

Instagram: @HarvestHOC

Twitter: @HarvestHOC

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements

and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based

on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections

about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently

uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject

to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ

materially from the future results expressed or implied by the

forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of

forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could",

"intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or

"continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not

limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to

successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other

economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and

factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important

factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information,

there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated,

estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company

to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the

ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to

the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or

maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates

or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these

risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions

underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to

be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially

from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place

undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking

information. The forward-looking information contained in this release

is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to

update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking

information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as

required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking

information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral

forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company

or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety

by this notice.

Additional Information

The financial information reported in this news release is based on

unaudited management prepared financial statements for the year ended

December 31, 2018. Accordingly, such financial information may be

subject to change. The audit process is nearly complete and

fully-audited financial statements for the period will be released and

filed under the Company’s profiles on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com by

April 30, 2019. All financial information contained in this news release

is qualified in its entirety with reference to such audited financial

statements. While the Company does not expect there to be any material

changes, to the extent that the financial information contained in this

news release is inconsistent with the information contained in the

Company’s audited financial statements, the financial information

contained in this news release shall be deemed to be modified or

superseded by the Company’s audited financial statements. The making of

a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission

for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made,

constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities

laws.

Contacts

Alex Howe, Head of Corporate Communications

(202) 271-7997

ahowe@harvestinc.com

