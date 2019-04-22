  • Total revenue for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2018
    increased 135% and 106%, respectively, from prior year.


  • Total revenue for Q4 2018 increased 52% compared to Q3 2018.


  • The Company continues to operate profitably; Adjusted EBITDA for
    the 12 months ended December 31, 2018 was $10.3 million (all dollars
    are in U.S. dollars, except where noted).


  • In 2018, successfully raised almost $300 million of funds,
    primarily consisting of: $50 million in convertible equity notes, $20
    million in senior debt and $218 million in a brokered private
    placement.

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest

Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARV,

OTCQX:

HRVSF), a vertically-integrated and highly diversified cannabis

company with strong financial and growth profiles, today reported the

company’s fourth quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results. Harvest has

continued to be successful in winning licenses in non-competitive and

competitive application processes throughout the country and has made a

number of significant strategic acquisitions and mergers. Harvest’s

ability to combine size, scale, capital, regulatory expertise and

operational excellence are paramount to its success.

Management Commentary

“2018 continued to set records for Harvest’s growth and momentum across

the United States,” said Chief Executive Officer Steve White. “Three key

initiatives dictated our decisions throughout the year and will continue

to be our focus in 2019: aggressively expanding our retail and wholesale

footprint across the U.S., building, acquiring and expanding our suite

of brands across our footprint and continuing to operate in a

financially disciplined way, while also fueling the revenue growth of

the company.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018



  • Total revenue was $16.9 million, an increase of 135%, compared to $7.2
    million in Q4 2017.


  • Total revenue increased 52% compared to $11.2 million in Q3 2018.


  • Gross profit, excluding impact of biological assets, was $7.2 million,
    an increase of 342%, up from $1.6 million in Q4 2017.


  • Gross profit margin, excluding the impact of biological assets, was
    42% and 23%, respectively, for Q4 2018 and Q4 2017.


  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million, compared to $2.2 million in Q4 2017.


  • Net loss was $71.1 million, for the three months ended December 31,
    2018, and includes a non-recurring, non-cash fair value charge of
    $50.7 million associated with convertible debt that was converted to
    equity during the year.

Financial Highlights for the 12 Months Ended December 31, 2018



  • Total revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018 was $47.0
    million, an increase of 106%, compared to $22.8 million for the same
    period in 2017.


  • Gross profit, excluding the impact of biological assets, was $24.6
    million, an increase of 135% compared to $10.5 million for the 12
    months ended December 31, 2017.


  • Gross profit margin, excluding the impact of biological assets, was
    52% for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 46% in the
    same period the prior year.


  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $10.3 million for the 12 months ended December
    31, 2018, compared to $6.0 million for the same period in 2017.


  • Net loss was $67.5 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018,
    and includes a non-recurring, non-cash fair value charge of $50.7
    million associated with convertible debt that was converted to equity
    during the year.

Year End Highlights

Capital Markets, Financing Activities and Growth Strategy



  • On November 13, 2018, Harvest raised $218.1 million in a brokered
    private placement. In 2018, the company raised approximately $300
    million comprised primarily of: $50 million of convertible debt, which
    converted into equity when Harvest completed a reverse takeover (RTO),
    $20 million of senior debt, and $218 million of equity issuances.
    The
    Company has used this cash to:



  • Continue to expand its retail and wholesale footprint focusing on
    building additional retail, cultivation, and production locations for
    medical and adult use cannabis.


  • Apply for new licenses and successfully receive them in extremely
    competitive markets, further establishing management’s credibility
    through a consistent track record of complying with the industry’s
    stringent regulations.


  • Make selective acquisitions of facilities and brands.



  • On November 14, 2018, the Company completed the RTO and listed its
    subordinated voting shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the
    “CSE”). Harvest trades on the CSE under the ticker symbol “HARV” and
    on the OTCQX under the symbol “HRVSF.”

Acquisition Activity



  • In November 2018, acquired CBx Enterprises LLC, a Colorado
    market-leader and intellectual property company (“CBx”). This expanded
    our brand offering, giving us market-leading manufactured products and
    added depth to our manufacturing team.


  • In November 2018, acquired San Felasco Nurseries, Inc. (“San
    Felasco”), a holder of a medical marijuana license and authorized to
    operate as a Medical Marijuana Treatment Center in the state of
    Florida. Each Medical Marijuana Treatment Center is allowed to operate
    up to 35 dispensaries, as well as a cultivation and production
    facility in Florida.


  • In February 2019 announced pending acquisition of Falcon International
    Corp, a California vertically-integrated operator currently serving
    more than 80% of the legal dispensaries in California. Upon
    finalization of the acquisition it is expected to serve as a beachhead
    in California, providing cultivation, manufacturing and distribution,
    wholesale opportunities, is expected to add well-regarded brands like
    Cru and High Garden to our portfolio and is expected to add key
    personnel to our team.


  • In February 2019 entered into a binding agreement to acquire six
    licenses in Arizona from Devine Holdings, Inc., adding to our national
    footprint and further deepening our market share in our home state.


  • In March 2019 announced pending acquisition of Verano Holdings, LLC
    (“Verano”), one of the largest privately held multi-state, vertically
    integrated licensed operators of cannabis facilities. Upon completion
    of the acquisition it is expected to add licenses throughout the
    Midwest and East Coast, add edibles to our brand suite, and expected
    to further strengthen our senior management team.


  • In April 2019 announced pending acquisition of CannaPharmacy with
    assets in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.

Retail Footprint Expansion



  • As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated ten retail locations in
    four states. Significant expansion of cultivation, manufacturing and
    retail locations will occur throughout 2019.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity



  • As of December 31, 2018, the Company had $191.9 million of cash and
    cash equivalents.


  • As of December 31, 2018, the Company had $30.9 million of debt
    outstanding.


  • The Company has raised nearly $300 million in 2018: approximately $50
    million of convertible equity notes, which converted into common stock
    when Harvest completed the RTO, approximately $20 million of senior
    debt, and over $218 million of equity issuances.


  • For the year, we had a few large non-cash expense items. The largest
    one was the conversion of convertible equity notes, which we raised
    prior to our RTO, into equity at our RTO. Our equity value increased
    between the time we issued the notes and the time we completed our
    RTO. IFRS requires that we record the difference in value between the
    issuance value and the conversion value. In this case, the conversion
    price was $3.26 per share and the RTO stock was issued at $6.55 per
    share, meaning that we expensed $3.29 per share times 15 million
    shares that were issued upon conversion of the notes.

Please see the supplemental information (unaudited) regarding Non-IFRS

Financial Measures at the end of this press release.

Conference Call and Webcast

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc. will host a conference call and

audio webcast with Executive Chairman Jason Vedadi, Chief Executive

Officer Steve White, President Steve Gutterman, and Chief Financial

Officer Leo Jaschke, Tuesday April 23rd at 8:00am ET.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:



US toll free



 

 

 


+1-866-777-2509







 


Canada toll free







+1-866-605-3852







 


UK toll free







+44-080-823-89064







 


International dial in






+1-412-317-5413

Registration is required; please dial in at least ten minutes prior to

the scheduled start time.



Webcast:



 

 

 


https://services.choruscall.com/links/harv190423.html


The conference call will be available for replay for 3 months at:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/harv190423.html


 


HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC.




Consolidated Statements of Operations




For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017




(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars)




Unaudited



 


 

 

 

Three Months Ended


 

 

Twelve Months Ended






December 31,




December 31,






2018


 

2017




2018


 

2017





















 

Revenue




$

16,943



$

7,210




$

46,955



$

22,825


Cost of Goods Sold




 

(9,760

)


 

(5,586

)



 

(22,402

)


 

(12,360

)

Gross Profit Before Biological Asset Adjustments




 

7,183



 

1,624




 

24,553



 

10,465


Unrealized Gain on Changes in Fair Value of Biological Asset





267




2,674





5,958




3,559


Cost of Goods Sold on Biological Asset Transformation




 

-



 

-




 

(3,559

)


 

(111

)

Gross Profit




 

7,450



 

4,298




 

26,952



 

13,913





















 

Expenses




















General and Administrative





22,900




1,780





35,658




7,227


Sales and Marketing





557




272





1,079




683


Share-based compensation expense





1,545




-





1,545




-


Depreciation and Amortization




 

466



 

623




 

1,544



 

850


Total Expenses




 

25,468



 

2,675




 

39,826



 

8,760





















 

Operating (loss) Income





(18,018

)



1,623





(12,874

)



5,153





















 

Other Income (Expenses)




















Gain/(loss) on sale of assets





(995

)



1,423





566




1,423


Other income/(loss)





(50,716

)



-





(50,716

)



-


Foreign currency gain/(loss)





512




-





512




-


Interest income/(expense)




 

(885

)


 

(275

)



 

(1,677

)


 

(371

)

(Loss) income Before Taxes and Non-Controlling Interest





(70,102

)



2,771





(64,189

)



6,205


Income Taxes




 

(1,423

)


 

(444

)



 

(3,877

)


 

(2,090

)

(Loss) Income Before Non-Controlling Interest





(71,525

)



2,327





(68,066

)



4,115


Loss (income) Attributed to Non-Controlling Interest




 

437



 

(1,059

)



 

601



 

(524

)

Net Income (Loss) Attributed to Harvest Health and Recreation Inc.




$

(71,088

)


$

1,268




$

(67,465

)


$

3,591





















 


 


 HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC.




Consolidated Statements of Financial Position




December 31, 2018 and 2017




(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars)




Unaudited



 


 

 

 


December 31,
2018




 


December 31,
2017



ASSETS










Current assets:










Cash and cash equivalents




$

191,883



$

1,099

Restricted cash





8,000




-

Accounts receivable





2,993




497

Notes receivable, current portion





13,600




-

Biological assets





6,788




4,442

Inventory





23,177




1,341

Other current assets




 

1,810



 

313

Total current assets





248,251




7,692










 

Notes receivable, net of current portion





3,076




-

Property, plant and equipment, net





31,855




21,397

Intangibles assets, net





112,830




30,870

Corporate investments





5,000




-

Acquisition deposits





1,350




-

Goodwill





69,407




4,676

Other assets




 

6,831



 

430

TOTAL ASSETS




$

478,600



$

65,065










 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










LIABILITIES










Current liabilities:










Accounts payable




$

4,694



$

1,345

Other current liabilities





6,715




499

Contingent consideration, current portion





11,520




-

Income tax payable





4,120




3,796

Notes payable, current portion




 

11,806



 

2,910

Total current liabilities





38,855




8,550










 

Notes payable, net of current portion





19,098




13,795

Deferred tax liability





18,173




552

Contingent consideration, net of current portion





18,190




-

Other long-term liabilities




 

4,486



 

1,196

TOTAL LIABILITIES





98,802




24,093










 

Capital stock





435,495




34,253

Accumulated (deficit) earnings




 

(61,269

)


 

6,195

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





374,226




40,448

NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST




 

5,572



 

524

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




 

379,798



 

40,972

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




$

478,600



$

65,065










 

Non-IFRS Financial and Performance Measures

The Company provides additional financial metrics that are not prepared

in accordance with IFRS. Management uses non-IFRS financial measures, in

addition to IFRS financial measures, to understand and compare operating

results across accounting periods, for financial and operational

decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes and to evaluate

the Company’s financial performance. This non-IFRS financial measure is

Adjusted EBITDA.

Management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures reflect the

Company’s ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful

comparisons and analysis of trends in the business, as they facilitate

comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of

peer companies. Management also believes that these non-IFRS financial

measures enable investors to evaluate the Company’s operating results

and future prospects in the same manner as management. These non-IFRS

financial measures may also exclude expenses and gains that may be

unusual in nature, infrequent or not reflective of the Company’s ongoing

operating results.

As there are no standardized methods of calculating these non-IFRS

measures, the Company’s methods may differ from those used by others,

and accordingly, the use of these measures may not be directly

comparable to similarly titled measures used by others. Accordingly,

these non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information

and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for

measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial and Performance Measures

The table below reconciles Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA for the

periods indicated.



 

 

 

Three Months Ended


 

 

Twelve Months Ended






December 31,




December 31,






2018


 

2017




2018


 

2017





















 

Net (loss) income (IFRS) before minority interest




$

(71,525

)


$

2,327




$

(68,066

)


$

4,115





















 




















 

Add (deduct) impact of:




















Net interest and other financing costs





885




275





1,677




371


Income tax





1,423




444





3,877




2,090


Amortization and depreciation





466




623





1,544




850


(Gain)/Loss On Assets





995




(1,423

)




(566

)



(1,423

)

Fair Value Adjustment of Liability





50,716




-





50,716




-


Foreign Currency Gain





(512

)



-





(512

)



-


Share-Based Compensation Expense





1,545




-





1,545




-


Other Expansion Expenses (Pre-Opening)





5,876




-





5,876




-


Transaction & Other Special Charges




 

12,760



 

-




 

14,174



 

-


Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS)




$

2,629



$

2,246




$

10,265



$

6,003





















 

About Harvest Health and Recreation

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently

profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the

largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution

includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail

facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and

brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing

teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based

applications. The company has more than 750 employees with proven

experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are

drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team

is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and

operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint

every year, has been ranked as the third largest cultivator in the U.S.

and, subject to completion of announced acquisitions, will have rights

to operate up to 200 facilities, of which 123 are retail locations,

across the U.S. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of

its regular course of business with the media and the interested public.

For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements

and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based

on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections

about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently

uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject

to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ

materially from the future results expressed or implied by the

forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of

forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could",

"intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or

"continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not

limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to

successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other

economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and

factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important

factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information,

there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated,

estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company

to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the

ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to

the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or

maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates

or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these

risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions

underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to

be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially

from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place

undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking

information. The forward-looking information contained in this release

is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to

update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking

information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as

required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking

information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral

forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company

or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety

by this notice.

Additional Information

The financial information reported in this news release is based on

unaudited management prepared financial statements for the year ended

December 31, 2018. Accordingly, such financial information may be

subject to change. The audit process is nearly complete and

fully-audited financial statements for the period will be released and

filed under the Company’s profiles on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com by

April 30, 2019. All financial information contained in this news release

is qualified in its entirety with reference to such audited financial

statements. While the Company does not expect there to be any material

changes, to the extent that the financial information contained in this

news release is inconsistent with the information contained in the

Company’s audited financial statements, the financial information

contained in this news release shall be deemed to be modified or

superseded by the Company’s audited financial statements. The making of

a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission

for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made,

constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities

laws.

Contacts

Alex Howe, Head of Corporate Communications

(202) 271-7997

ahowe@harvestinc.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles