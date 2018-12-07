PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (HARV: CSE) will hold its Third
Quarter 2018 earnings conference call on:
Tuesday, December 11, 2018
8:30 AM (Eastern Time)
Participating on the call to review Harvest Health & Recreation’s Third
Quarter 2018 financial and operating results will be Jason Vedadi,
Executive Chairman, Steve White, Chief Executive Officer, and Steve
Gutterman, President.
Third quarter results are available at www.harvestinc.com/news.
To participate in the conference call, please dial:
+1-866-777-2509
+1-866-605-3852
+44-080-823-89064
+1-412-317-5413
Registration is required; please dial in at least ten minutes prior
to the scheduled start time.
The conference call will be available for replay for 3 months at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/harv181211.html.
About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.
Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is one of the first consistently
profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the
largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution
includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail
facilities, construction, real estate, technology and operational
expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along
with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The
company has 425 employees with proven experience, expertise and
knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever
Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of
leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its
founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has
licenses in 11 states, with planned expansion into additional states by
2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular
course of business with the media and the interested public. For more
information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.
