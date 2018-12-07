PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (HARV: CSE) will hold its Third

Quarter 2018 earnings conference call on:

Tuesday, December 11, 2018

8:30 AM (Eastern Time)

Participating on the call to review Harvest Health & Recreation’s Third

Quarter 2018 financial and operating results will be Jason Vedadi,

Executive Chairman, Steve White, Chief Executive Officer, and Steve

Gutterman, President.

Third quarter results are available at www.harvestinc.com/news.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:



US toll free



 

+1-866-777-2509



 


Canada toll free




+1-866-605-3852



 


UK toll free




+44-080-823-89064



 


International dial in




+1-412-317-5413



 



 

Registration is required; please dial in at least ten minutes prior
to the scheduled start time.

 


Webcast:





https://services.choruscall.com/links/harv181211.html





 

The conference call will be available for replay for 3 months at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/harv181211.html.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is one of the first consistently

profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the

largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution

includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail

facilities, construction, real estate, technology and operational

expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along

with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The

company has 425 employees with proven experience, expertise and

knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever

Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of

leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its

founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has

licenses in 11 states, with planned expansion into additional states by

2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular

course of business with the media and the interested public. For more

information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

Contacts

Powerplant Global Strategies

Alex Howe, Managing Director

(202)

271-7997

alex@powerplantstrategies.com

