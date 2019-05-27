PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest

Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:

HARV, OTCQX:

HRVSF) will hold its First Quarter 2019 earnings conference call on

Friday, May 31, 2019, 8:00 AM (Eastern Time).

Participating on the call to review Harvest Health & Recreation’s First

Quarter 2019 financial and operating results will be Steve White, Chief

Executive Officer, Steve Gutterman, President and Leo Jaschke, Chief

Financial Officer.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

US toll free: + 1-844-695-5522

Canada toll free: +

1-866-605-3852

UK toll free: + 08082389064

International

dial in: + 1-412-317-5448

Registration

is required; please also plan to dial in at least ten minutes prior

to the scheduled start time.

First quarter results will be available at: https://www.harvestinc.com/investors/investors/#financial-information

The conference call will be available for replay for three months at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/harv190423.html

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is

a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated

cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced

acquisitions, Harvest will have the largest footprint in the U.S., with

rights to 230 facilities, of which 142 are retail locations and more

than 1,580 employees across 17 states. Since 2011, the company has been

committed to aggressively expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail

and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and

growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and

continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest’s mission is to

improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its

vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We

hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com.

Facebook: @HarvestHOC

Instagram: @HarvestHOC

Twitter: @HarvestHOC

Contacts

Alex Howe, Head of Corporate Communications

(202) 271-7997

ahowe@harvestinc.com

