PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest
Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:
HARV, OTCQX:
HRVSF) will hold its First Quarter 2019 earnings conference call on
Friday, May 31, 2019, 8:00 AM (Eastern Time).
Participating on the call to review Harvest Health & Recreation’s First
Quarter 2019 financial and operating results will be Steve White, Chief
Executive Officer, Steve Gutterman, President and Leo Jaschke, Chief
Financial Officer.
To participate in the conference call, please dial:
US toll free: + 1-844-695-5522
Canada toll free: +
1-866-605-3852
UK toll free: + 08082389064
International
dial in: + 1-412-317-5448
is required; please also plan to dial in at least ten minutes prior
to the scheduled start time.
First quarter results will be available at: https://www.harvestinc.com/investors/investors/#financial-information
The conference call will be available for replay for three months at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/harv190423.html
About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is
a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated
cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced
acquisitions, Harvest will have the largest footprint in the U.S., with
rights to 230 facilities, of which 142 are retail locations and more
than 1,580 employees across 17 states. Since 2011, the company has been
committed to aggressively expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail
and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and
growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and
continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest’s mission is to
improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its
vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We
hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com.
Contacts
Alex Howe, Head of Corporate Communications
(202) 271-7997