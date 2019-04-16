PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest

Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARV,

OTCQX:

HRVSF) will hold its Fourth Quarter 2018 earnings conference call on:

Tuesday, April 23, 2019

8:00 AM (Eastern Time)

Participating on the call to review Harvest Health & Recreation’s Fourth

Quarter 2018 financial and operating results will be Jason Vedadi,

Executive Chairman, Steve White, Chief Executive Officer, and Steve

Gutterman, President.

Fourth quarter results will be available at: https://www.harvestinc.com/investors/investors/#financial-information

To participate in the conference call, please dial:



US toll free



 

 

+1-866-777-2509




 


Canada toll free





+1-866-605-3852




 


UK toll free





+44-080-823-89064




 


International dial in





+1-412-317-5413




 


Registration is required; please dial in at least ten minutes
prior to the scheduled start time.






 


Webcast:






https://services.choruscall.com/links/harv190423.html






 

The conference call will be available for replay for 3 months at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/harv190423.html

About Harvest Health and Recreation

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently

profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the

largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution

includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail

facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and

brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing

teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based

applications. The company has more than 750 employees with proven

experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are

drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team

is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and

operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint

every year, has been ranked as the third largest cultivator in the U.S.

and currently owns licenses for 200 facilities, of which 123 are retail

locations, across the U.S. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as

part of its regular course of business with the media and the interested

public. For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/

Contacts

Alex Howe

(202) 271-7997

ahowe@harvestinc.com

