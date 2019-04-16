PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest
Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARV,
HRVSF) will hold its Fourth Quarter 2018 earnings conference call on:
Tuesday, April 23, 2019
8:00 AM (Eastern Time)
Participating on the call to review Harvest Health & Recreation’s Fourth
Quarter 2018 financial and operating results will be Jason Vedadi,
Executive Chairman, Steve White, Chief Executive Officer, and Steve
Gutterman, President.
Fourth quarter results will be available at: https://www.harvestinc.com/investors/investors/#financial-information
To participate in the conference call, please dial:
+1-866-777-2509
+1-866-605-3852
+44-080-823-89064
+1-412-317-5413
The conference call will be available for replay for 3 months at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/harv190423.html
About Harvest Health and Recreation
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently
profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the
largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution
includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail
facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and
brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing
teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based
applications. The company has more than 750 employees with proven
experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are
drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team
is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and
operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint
every year, has been ranked as the third largest cultivator in the U.S.
and currently owns licenses for 200 facilities, of which 123 are retail
locations, across the U.S. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as
part of its regular course of business with the media and the interested
public. For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/
Contacts
Alex Howe
(202) 271-7997