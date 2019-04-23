  • Creates national footprint with right to operate in 200+ facilities
    across 17 states and territories.


  • Strategically combines geographically complementary, like-minded,
    market-leading multi-state operators focused on quality, operating
    excellence and profitable growth.


  • Positioned to compete in rapidly transforming industry due to
    scale, commitment to localism, innovation, growth and superior product
    mix portfolio.


  • Recent acquisitions pave the way for expanded wholesale
    distribution, national brands and infrastructure coast to coast

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest

Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:

HARV, OTCQX:

HRVSF) ("Harvest"), a vertically integrated and highly

diversified cannabis company with a strong financial and growth profile,

would become the largest multi-state operator (MSO) in the U.S.

following closing of a definitive agreement signed on April 22, 2019

(the "Business Combination Agreement") to acquire (the "Transaction")

Verano

Holdings, LLC ("Verano"), as previously announced by

press release dated March 11, 2019. Verano is one of the largest

privately held multi-state, vertically integrated licensed operators of

cannabis facilities with an extensive portfolio of premium branded

products.

Transaction Overview

Pursuant to the terms of the Business Combination Agreement,

securityholders of Harvest and Verano will become securityholders in the

combined company which will carry on the business of Harvest and Verano

(the "Resulting Issuer"). The Transaction will be carried

out by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations

Act (British Columbia) whereby, among other things: (i) Harvest

shareholders will exchange their shares in Harvest for equivalent

securities in the Resulting Issuer on a 1:1 basis, and (ii) Verano

securityholders will be issued a combination of subordinate voting

shares and multiple voting shares in the capital of the Resulting Issuer

in connection with the indirect exchange of their securities in Verano.

The all-stock Transaction has an implied total acquisition cost of

approximately USD $850 million, based on a Harvest share price of CND

$8.79. In addition, the Transaction will include completion of various

Verano pipeline acquisitions, with a combined value of approximately USD

$36 million, additional pipeline acquisitions that are in negotiations

and may include certain entities that are ancillary to Harvest’s

business, payable in shares of the Resulting Issuer.

In connection with the Transaction, an application will be made to list

the Resulting Issuer's subordinate voting shares for trading on the

Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Transaction will require, among other approvals, the approval of at

least 66 2/3% of the votes cast by each class of Harvest shareholders at

a special meeting expected to take place in June 2019 (the "Harvest

Meeting"). The board of directors of Harvest has unanimously

approved the Transaction and will recommend that Harvest shareholders

vote in favour of the Transaction at the Harvest Meeting.

The Transaction is subject to, among other conditions, court approval,

CSE approval, receipt of applicable shareholder approvals at the Harvest

Meeting, certain additional regulatory approvals customary for a

transaction of this nature, and the satisfaction or waiver of all

closing conditions.

The Business Combination Agreement includes covenants typical of

transactions of this nature, including with respect to non-solicitation,

a right granted to each party to match superior proposals, and

provisions entitling each party to a fiduciary-out. In addition, Harvest

and Verano have each agreed to pay a termination fee to the other party

upon the occurrence of certain events.

Full details of the Transaction will be included in the management

information circular of Harvest describing the matters to be considered

at the Harvest Meeting which will be made available on SEDAR under the

issuer profiles of Harvest at www.sedar.com.

Eight Capital acted as Harvest's financial advisor and INFOR Financial

Inc. acted as financial advisor to the special committee of Harvest's

board of directors. In addition, Eight Capital and INFOR Financial Inc.

have each provided an opinion to the board of directors of Harvest that,

as of the date of the opinion and subject to the assumptions,

limitations and qualifications on which the opinions were based, the

consideration being paid by Harvest in connection with the Transaction

is fair, from a financial point of view, to Harvest.

The Transaction is expected to offer synergies related to enhanced scale

of the combined operations, which upon completion is expected to make

Harvest the largest MSO, as measured by facilities allowed, state

footprint, revenue and permitted facilities in today’s market – despite

the potential growth based on changes in U.S. federal laws. Following

closing, Harvest will be able to operate in up to 200+ facilities in 17

U.S. states and territories, including 123 retail dispensaries.

Combining Verano and Harvest, Harvest is one of the few, U.S.

multi-state operators with a track record of operational profitability.

"Expanding our national footprint is paramount at Harvest and allows us

to continue on the path to profitable growth for shareholders," said

Jason Vedadi, Executive Chairman of Harvest. "This accretive transaction

will improve our position by strategically expanding our operating base

to realize the benefits of scale. From day one, both companies focused

on consistent revenue and profit growth. We are excited to bring

Verano's premium brands, depth of management and sound operations into

Harvest."

Steve White, CEO of Harvest, added, "We have long viewed the acquisition

of Verano as a strategically, financially and operationally compelling

opportunity that brings immediate value to shareholders of both

companies. The acquisition provides us with the combined skills and

capacity to bring the promise of cannabis' future value to the masses.

The talent we've assembled with significant, relevant real-world

experience provides Harvest a deep bench from which to scale

responsibly. And to ensure we meet the expectations of a seamless,

value-creating integration, we've engaged one of the leading global

management consulting firms in the world to assist us."

On the completion of the Transaction, Harvest will gain:



  • Operations in 11 states and territories, including seven cultivation
    licenses, and 37 retail licenses;


  • Vertically integrated, cash-flow positive operations that generated
    net revenue exceeding $31 million in 2018;


  • Proven executive team with retail, manufacturing, branding, logistics,
    regulatory and operational experience and 300 employees;


  • Ethanol extraction technology at pharmaceutical grade levels,
    providing new market opportunities for cannabis biotech, food and
    beverage verticals;


  • Premium portfolio of proprietary strains and precisely dosed products
    crafted by artisan chefs that rounds out Harvest's product offering
    with 150 SKUs spanning medical and adult-use;


  • Total cultivation expansion capacity of 900,000 sq. ft in Illinois,
    Nevada & Maryland;


  • Operations and/or management of nine Zen Leaf™ dispensaries; and


  • A newly developed headquarters in Chicago that will serve as a new hub
    of operations for Harvest's operations east of the Mississippi River.

"Our teams are architects of change in the cannabis industry. Both are

geographically complementary and focused on operational excellence and

bringing safe, high-quality, precisely dosed artisanal cannabis options

to our customers," said George Archos, Verano Co-founder and CEO. "We

are crafting a brighter way forward together to grow Harvest's

leadership and profile in key markets and deliver significant value to

customers and shareholders."

Acquisitions Lay Foundation for Expanding

Wholesale Network

"Verano's acquisition brings strong leadership to Harvest's expanding

wholesale network," continued Steve White. "Verano's wholesale product

strategy and expertise has enabled penetration of 80 percent of the

dispensaries in each state in which it operates. By combining that with

our recently announced planned acquisitions of Falcon

(2/14/19), and CannaPharmacy

(4/9/19), and their strong distribution networks, Harvest is now well

positioned to build several national cannabis brands that will meet the

full spectrum of consumer and patient needs."

About Harvest Health and Recreation

Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is one of the first consistently

profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the

largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution

includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail

facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and

brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing

teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based

applications. The company has more than 750 employees with proven

experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are

drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team

is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and

operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint

every year, has been ranked as the third largest cultivator in the U.S.

and, subject to completion of announced acquisitions, will have rights

to operate up to 200 facilities, of which 123 are retail locations,

across the U.S. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of

its regular course of business with the media and the interested public.

For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

Facebook: @HarvestHOC

Instagram:

@HarvestHOC

Twitter:

@HarvestHOC

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute

"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable

securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,

beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future

business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by

the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan,"

"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and

include information regarding: the closing of the acquisitions of

Falcon, CannaPharmacy and Verano, including satisfaction of the

conditions to closing of such acquisitions; expectations regarding the

size of the U.S. cannabis market; the ability of the Company to

successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion of

Harvest; expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive

factors; expectations for future financial performance; expected

synergies arising from the Transaction; timing and receipt of the

required shareholder, court, stock exchange and regulatory approvals for

the Transaction; the timing and ability of Harvest and Verano to satisfy

the conditions precedent to completing the Transaction; the anticipated

timing for the holding of the Harvest Meeting in respect of the

Transaction; and, the anticipated timing to, and the completion of, the

closing of the Transaction.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based

on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's

expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or

events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management

considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although

Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

information are reasonable, such information involves risks and

uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such

information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material

adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the

Resulting Issuer. Among the key factors that could cause actual results

to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information are the following: the potential impact of the Transaction

on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees,

suppliers, customers and competitors; failure to achieve expected

synergies arising from the Transaction and related integration risk;

changes in general economic, business and political conditions,

including changes in the financial markets; the ability of the Resulting

Issuer to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs

that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis;

decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in

the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable

laws; adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws,

including those related to taxation; the inability to locate and acquire

suitable companies, properties and assets necessary to execute on the

Company's business plans; and increasing costs of compliance with

extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be

affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and

market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or

should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,

uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ

materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as

anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information

except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Non-IFRS Financial and Performance Measures

In this press release, Harvest refers to certain non‐IFRS financial

measures such as EBITDA, being Earnings Before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization. EBITDA measures do not have any

standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to

similar measures presented by other issuers. "EBITDA" is defined as

income from operations before depreciation and amortization and certain

other charges. Harvest uses EBITDA as an indicator of its principal

business activities prior to consideration of how its activities are

financed and the impact of taxation and non-cash depreciation and

amortization. EBITDA is used by many analysts as one of several

important analytical tools and management of Harvest believes it is

useful for providing readers with additional clarity on Harvest's

operational performance prior to consideration of how its activities are

financed, taxed, amortized or depreciated. For a quantitative

reconciliation, please refer to the Company's MD&A filed from time to

time.

Contacts

Alex Howe

(202) 271-7997

ahowe@harvestinc.com

