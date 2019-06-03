  • Largest trade association network of independent convenience stores
    and gas stations – Asian American Trade Associations Council – to
    welcome Colors, CBx Essentials and Harvest branded product lines
    through their implementation partner system.


  • Convenience stores and gas stations expected to capture $8-10b of $22b
    CBD market.

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest

Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARVOTCQX:

HRVSF) (“Harvest”), vertically-integrated cannabis company with one

of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., today announced the

signing of an agreement to bring their popular Colors, CBx Essentials

and Harvest-branded CBD product lines to more than 10,000 retail stores,

including convenience stores and gas stations across the country. The

multi-million-dollar partnership, which will roll out to the Asian

American Trade Associations Council (“AATAC”) retailer network

brings leading CBD products with significant demand to a system of every

day strategic markets in small towns and major metropolitan regions.

“This exclusive partnership enables a massive advance in distribution

for Harvest-owned CBD brands and follows our strategic path of expanding

the scale of our wholesale and retail distribution nationally,” said

Harvest Chairman Jason Vedadi. “Demand for CBD is unprecedented and by

delivering leading products in 10,000 accessible locations gives us an

unparalleled reach to consumers.”

The AATAC is one of the largest trade associations for independent

convenience and gas stations in the country, with 50,000 primary and

affiliate members and a reach of almost 90,000 locations that control

over 60 percent of the market. Although many stores are branded, the

vast majority of all convenience stores and gas stations in America are

considered independent and the industry reaches more Americans on a

daily basis than grocery, drugstore, dollar store and big box stores all

combined. The AATAC’s primary and affiliate members operate many

franchises of the most popular branded retailers such as 7-11, Circle K,

Sunoco, Chevron, 76, BP, Arco, ampm, Kangaroo, Shell, Marathon, and many

others. The group estimates convenience stores and gas stations will

account for $8-10 billion of what The Brightfield Group expects to be a

$22 billion CBD market in three years.

“While many CBD product companies currently experience an artificially

high premium as early adopters flood the market, we realized that only

true quality brands like Harvest’s COLORS and CBx brands, which have a

long and established pedigree will be around after the first wave,” said

AATAC Board of Directors Trustee Paul Rock. “Massive categories like

energy products were built primarily in our retail channel and we expect

Harvest’s line of CBD products to be no different.”

The partnership will include extensive training for store clerks and

associates, an educational campaign about CBD and other cannabinoids and

in-store dedicated shelf space and marketing promotions.

Harvest’s line of products is expected to begin arriving in stores

across the country in the summer of 2019 and may expand to 30,000

locations by the end of the year.

About Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is

a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated

cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced

acquisitions, Harvest will have the largest footprint in the U.S., with

rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 140 are

retail locations and more than 1,580 employees across 17 states. Since

2011, the company has been committed to aggressively expanding its

Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the

U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and

consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable

growth. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of

cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable

cannabis company in the world. We hope you’ll join us on our journey:

https://harvestinc.com.

Facebook: @HarvestHOC

Instagram: @HarvestHOC

Twitter: @HarvestHOC

About Asian American Trade Associations Council

The

Asian American Trade Associations Council (AATAC) is composed

of delegates from various business retailer groups across the country

with each group having as few as a 100 or as many as 10,000 or more

retail locations. The aggregate reach of AATAC is 90,000+ retail

locations in the corner store, general retail outlet, convenience store,

and gas station (C-Store) industry. AATAC’s primary and affiliate

members operate many franchises of the most popular branded C-Store

retailers such as 7-11, Circle K, Sunoco, Chevron, 76, BP, Arco, ampm,

Kangaroo, Shell, Marathon, and many others. AATAC was reshaped in

2012 to cohesively aggregate the purchasing power, bargaining ability,

and regulatory feedback that are required to excel in the retailing

industry across multiple sectors throughout North America. AATAC also is

backed by the power of an implementation arm and a marketing division

that not only increases the reach and placement of products and

services, but also can launch and build entire brands within the

industry. AATAC conducts private tradeshows, dinners, events,

gatherings, and face-to-face program implementations, providing its

corporate partners with direct access to retail location owners and

management and leading to a competitive advantage within the marketplace.

The overall C-Store industry reaches more Americans daily than

grocery, drugstore, dollar store, and big box stores combined.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements

and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based

on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections

about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently

uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject

to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ

materially from the future results expressed or implied by the

forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of

forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could",

"intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or

"continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not

limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to

successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other

economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and

factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important

factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information,

there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated,

estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company

to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the

ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to

the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or

maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates

or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these

risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions

underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to

be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially

from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place

undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking

information. The forward-looking information contained in this release

is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to

update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking

information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as

required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking

information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral

forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company

or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety

by this notice.

Contacts

Alex Howe, Head of Corporate Communications

(202) 271-7997

ahowe@harvestinc.com

