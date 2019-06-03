Largest trade association network of independent convenience stores
and gas stations – Asian American Trade Associations Council – to
welcome Colors, CBx Essentials and Harvest branded product lines
through their implementation partner system.
Convenience stores and gas stations expected to capture $8-10b of $22b
CBD market.
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest
HRVSF) (“Harvest”), vertically-integrated cannabis company with one
of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., today announced the
signing of an agreement to bring their popular Colors, CBx Essentials
and Harvest-branded CBD product lines to more than 10,000 retail stores,
including convenience stores and gas stations across the country. The
multi-million-dollar partnership, which will roll out to the Asian
American Trade Associations Council (“AATAC”) retailer network
brings leading CBD products with significant demand to a system of every
day strategic markets in small towns and major metropolitan regions.
“This exclusive partnership enables a massive advance in distribution
for Harvest-owned CBD brands and follows our strategic path of expanding
the scale of our wholesale and retail distribution nationally,” said
Harvest Chairman Jason Vedadi. “Demand for CBD is unprecedented and by
delivering leading products in 10,000 accessible locations gives us an
unparalleled reach to consumers.”
The AATAC is one of the largest trade associations for independent
convenience and gas stations in the country, with 50,000 primary and
affiliate members and a reach of almost 90,000 locations that control
over 60 percent of the market. Although many stores are branded, the
vast majority of all convenience stores and gas stations in America are
considered independent and the industry reaches more Americans on a
daily basis than grocery, drugstore, dollar store and big box stores all
combined. The AATAC’s primary and affiliate members operate many
franchises of the most popular branded retailers such as 7-11, Circle K,
Sunoco, Chevron, 76, BP, Arco, ampm, Kangaroo, Shell, Marathon, and many
others. The group estimates convenience stores and gas stations will
account for $8-10 billion of what The Brightfield Group expects to be a
$22 billion CBD market in three years.
“While many CBD product companies currently experience an artificially
high premium as early adopters flood the market, we realized that only
true quality brands like Harvest’s COLORS and CBx brands, which have a
long and established pedigree will be around after the first wave,” said
AATAC Board of Directors Trustee Paul Rock. “Massive categories like
energy products were built primarily in our retail channel and we expect
Harvest’s line of CBD products to be no different.”
The partnership will include extensive training for store clerks and
associates, an educational campaign about CBD and other cannabinoids and
in-store dedicated shelf space and marketing promotions.
Harvest’s line of products is expected to begin arriving in stores
across the country in the summer of 2019 and may expand to 30,000
locations by the end of the year.
About Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is
a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated
cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced
acquisitions, Harvest will have the largest footprint in the U.S., with
rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 140 are
retail locations and more than 1,580 employees across 17 states. Since
2011, the company has been committed to aggressively expanding its
Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the
U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and
consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable
growth. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of
cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable
cannabis company in the world. We hope you’ll join us on our journey:
Facebook: @HarvestHOC
Instagram: @HarvestHOC
Twitter: @HarvestHOC
About Asian American Trade Associations Council
Asian American Trade Associations Council (AATAC) is composed
of delegates from various business retailer groups across the country
with each group having as few as a 100 or as many as 10,000 or more
retail locations. The aggregate reach of AATAC is 90,000+ retail
locations in the corner store, general retail outlet, convenience store,
and gas station (C-Store) industry. AATAC’s primary and affiliate
members operate many franchises of the most popular branded C-Store
retailers such as 7-11, Circle K, Sunoco, Chevron, 76, BP, Arco, ampm,
Kangaroo, Shell, Marathon, and many others. AATAC was reshaped in
2012 to cohesively aggregate the purchasing power, bargaining ability,
and regulatory feedback that are required to excel in the retailing
industry across multiple sectors throughout North America. AATAC also is
backed by the power of an implementation arm and a marketing division
that not only increases the reach and placement of products and
services, but also can launch and build entire brands within the
industry. AATAC conducts private tradeshows, dinners, events,
gatherings, and face-to-face program implementations, providing its
corporate partners with direct access to retail location owners and
management and leading to a competitive advantage within the marketplace.
The overall C-Store industry reaches more Americans daily than
grocery, drugstore, dollar store, and big box stores combined.
