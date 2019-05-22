Harvest CEO Steve White, President Steve Gutterman and Director of

Community Outreach to Deliver Keynote and Remarks Over Course of Three

Day Expo and Conference

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest

Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:

HARV) (OTCQX:

HRVSF) (“Harvest”), a vertically integrated cannabis company with

one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., announced that

CEO Steve White will deliver the keynote address at the 6th

annual Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition, May 30th

at the Javits Center in New York City. President Steve Gutterman will

kick off the conference’s investor symposium on May 31st and

Director of Community Outreach Marc Ross will join a panel discussion on

social equity partnerships and research also on the 31st.

Steve White’s keynote, “Cannabis Investing Today and Tomorrow:

Cutting through the Chatter and Focusing on Basic Financials/Growth

Strategies,” will take place May 30th at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

On Friday, May 31st, at 10:00 a.m. EDT, Harvest’s

President, Steve Gutterman, will deliver remarks to open the investor

symposium. Also on Friday, May 31st, from 10-11:30 a.m. EDT,

Harvest’s Director of Community Outreach, Marc Ross will join a

roundtable discussion titled “A Brand New Cannabis World,” which

will discuss how cannabis entrepreneurs and investors discover new

business opportunities through social equity partnerships, global

licensing & expansion, and multinational research.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is

a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated

cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced

acquisitions, Harvest will have the largest footprint in the U.S., with

rights to 230 facilities, of which 142 are retail locations and more

than 1,580 employees across 17 states. Since 2011, the company has been

committed to aggressively expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail

and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and

growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and

continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest’s mission is to

improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its

vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We

hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com.

Facebook: @HarvestHOC

Instagram: @HarvestHOC

Twitter: @HarvestHOC

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute

“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable

securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,

beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future

business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by

the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,”

“anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions and

include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of

the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to

successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion

of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or

competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based

on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management’s

expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or

events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management

considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although

Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

information are reasonable, such information involves risks and

uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such

information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material

adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the

combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results

to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement

of a going public transaction on relationships, including with

regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;

changes in general economic, business and political conditions,

including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the

ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts

and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public

perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis

and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;

adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the

application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to

taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,

properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company’s business

plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government

regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks

and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or

should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,

uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ

materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as

anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information

except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Contacts

Alex Howe, Head of Corporate Communications

ahowe@harvestinc.com

202-271-7997

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles