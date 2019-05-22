Harvest CEO Steve White, President Steve Gutterman and Director of
Community Outreach to Deliver Keynote and Remarks Over Course of Three
Day Expo and Conference
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest
Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:
HARV) (OTCQX:
HRVSF) (“Harvest”), a vertically integrated cannabis company with
one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., announced that
CEO Steve White will deliver the keynote address at the 6th
annual Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition, May 30th
at the Javits Center in New York City. President Steve Gutterman will
kick off the conference’s investor symposium on May 31st and
Director of Community Outreach Marc Ross will join a panel discussion on
social equity partnerships and research also on the 31st.
Steve White’s keynote, “Cannabis Investing Today and Tomorrow:
Cutting through the Chatter and Focusing on Basic Financials/Growth
Strategies,” will take place May 30th at 10:30 a.m. EDT.
On Friday, May 31st, at 10:00 a.m. EDT, Harvest’s
President, Steve Gutterman, will deliver remarks to open the investor
symposium. Also on Friday, May 31st, from 10-11:30 a.m. EDT,
Harvest’s Director of Community Outreach, Marc Ross will join a
roundtable discussion titled “A Brand New Cannabis World,” which
will discuss how cannabis entrepreneurs and investors discover new
business opportunities through social equity partnerships, global
licensing & expansion, and multinational research.
About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is
a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated
cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced
acquisitions, Harvest will have the largest footprint in the U.S., with
rights to 230 facilities, of which 142 are retail locations and more
than 1,580 employees across 17 states. Since 2011, the company has been
committed to aggressively expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail
and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and
growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and
continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest’s mission is to
improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its
vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We
hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com.
Facebook: @HarvestHOC
Instagram: @HarvestHOC
Twitter: @HarvestHOC
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements which constitute
“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable
securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,
beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future
business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by
the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,”
“anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions and
include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of
the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to
successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion
of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or
competitive factors.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based
on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management’s
expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or
events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management
considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although
Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking
information are reasonable, such information involves risks and
uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such
information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material
adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the
combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking
information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement
of a going public transaction on relationships, including with
regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;
changes in general economic, business and political conditions,
including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the
ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts
and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public
perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis
and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;
adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the
application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to
taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,
properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company’s business
plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government
regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks
and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or
should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described
herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or
expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,
uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ
materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as
anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does
not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information
except as otherwise required by applicable law.
Contacts
Alex Howe, Head of Corporate Communications
202-271-7997