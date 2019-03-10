  • One of the Largest U.S. cannabis consolidation in history will give
PHOENIX & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest

Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE:

HARV, OTCQX:

HRVSF) (“Harvest”), a vertically integrated cannabis company with

one of the largest footprints in the U.S., is pleased to announce that

it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Verano

Holdings, LLC (“Verano”), an arm’s length third party, one of the

largest privately held multi-state, vertically integrated licensed

operator of cannabis facilities, in an all-stock transaction for an

estimated purchase price of approximately USD $850,000,000 based on a

share price of CND $8.79. The combined company will be one of the

largest multi-state operators (“MSO”) in the U.S., as measured by

licenses held and facilities permitted. Upon completion of the

transaction and regulatory approval, Harvest will hold licenses that

will allow it to operate up to 200 facilities in 16 states and

territories across the country, including 123 retail dispensaries.

Harvest’s planned acquisition of Verano will include:



  • Licenses and operations in 11 states and territories, including seven
    cultivation licenses, 37 retail licenses and potential to reach 150+
    million Americans;


  • Vertically integrated, cash-flow positive operations;


  • Proven executive team with retail, manufacturing, branding, logistics
    and operational experience and 300 employees. Hiring for approximately
    300 new positions in 2019 with a focus on hiring minorities, women and
    veterans;


  • Game changing ethanol extraction technology at pharmaceutical grade
    levels providing new market opportunities for cannabis biotech, food
    and beverage verticals;


  • Portfolio of premium proprietary brands with 150 + product SKUs sold
    in 150 + retail locations;


  • Total cultivation expansion capacity of 900,000 sq. ft in Illinois,
    Nevada & Maryland;


  • Ownership of an interest in nine Zen Leaf™ dispensaries with average
    annual revenues 2.5x higher than retail cannabis industry averages;

Following completion of the transaction, the combined company is

expected to be operating 30 dispensaries, eight cultivation facilities

and seven manufacturing facilities, with expected further aggressive

operational expansion. By the end of 2019, Harvest expects to have over

70 dispensaries, 13 cultivation facilities and 13 manufacturing

facilities in operation. The company expects continued growth in 2020.

“The combination with Verano fits perfectly with our vision of creating

the world’s most valuable cannabis company,” said Jason Vedadi,

Executive Chairman of Harvest. “We are confident that this is an

opportunity to continue to leverage each of our company’s strengths and

drive continued shareholder value, while at the same time achieving the

scale we know will give us a leadership position in one of the largest

cannabis markets in the world.”

“This is a natural match between like-minded entrepreneurs who have

built our companies from the initial facilities into two of the largest

MSOs in the U.S., with an unwavering focus on operational excellence,

superior quality products and service, and delivering value to customers

and shareholders,” said George Archos, Verano Co-founder and CEO. “Our

growth and unique positioning in key markets allowed us to evaluate some

of the largest players in the space, but we only had one unanimous

choice for a major transaction and that was Harvest.”

“Verano has been creating a brighter way for cannabis production,

products and health and wellness by assembling a stellar team of experts

drawn from the cannabis industry and the top echelons of Fortune 500

corporations,” noted Sam Dorf, Verano Co-founder and Chief Growth

Officer. “We are excited to join forces with Harvest to leverage each of

our strengths to share the benefits of cannabis in innovative new ways

with an ever increasing customer base. Verano and Harvest independently

have always focused on business fundamentals to drive year over year

growth in both revenue and EBITDA. Together, we expect to accelerate

that momentum and raise the bar even higher for the industry.”

The newly combined company plans to continue hubs of operation in both

Arizona and Illinois and merge key leadership talent to create a team of

the most professional operators in cannabis. Both companies have

recently attracted management expertise across consumer-packaged-goods,

beverage, spirits, logistics, branding, horticulture, and extraction

technologies from some of the largest most influential companies in the

world, all supporting the companies’ explosive growth. Similarly, the

combined company expects to grow new and existing brands throughout its

expanded territory.

“From day one, we have operated as a fundamentally sound business

focused on consistent revenue and profit growth. We are excited to bring

Verano’s premium brands and operations into Harvest,” said Steve White,

CEO of Harvest. “We have the unique opportunity to create truly national

brands by deploying these products within the future combined footprint

of states and dispensaries. Most importantly, we share the same mission

as one new company to improve people’s lives through the goodness of

cannabis.”

Pursuant to the binding agreement entered into between Harvest and

Verano on March 10, 2019, the parties agreed to enter into a definitive

agreement within the next 30 days (the “Definitive Agreement).

Upon closing, Verano shareholders will receive, in the aggregate, a

combination of Harvest subordinate voting shares and Harvest multiple

voting shares as mutually agreed between the parties, acting reasonably,

for a total estimated purchase price of USD $850,000,000 based on a CSE

share price of CND $8.79. It is anticipated that the acquisition will

close in the first half of 2019.

Closing is subject to the negotiation and execution of a Definitive

Agreement, applicable shareholder or unitholder approval, approval of

the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as any other approvals for

that are customary for a transaction of this nature. There can be no

assurances that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Harvest and Verano have agreed to a mutual termination fee in the amount

of US $20 million in the event either party fails to enter into the

Definitive Agreement within 30 days from the date of this agreement

(other than as a result of an uncured breach by the other party). The

transaction was negotiated entirely at arms-length. Verano has

approximately US$3.2 million in long term debt which will remain in

place following completion of the transaction. Further, completion of

the transaction will not result in a change of control of Harvest.

Eight Capital is acting as Harvest’s financial advisor in connection

with the transaction and INFOR Financial Inc. is acting as financial

advisor to the special committee of Harvest’s board of directors. In

addition, Eight Capital and INFOR Financial Inc. have each provided an

opinion to the board of directors of Harvest that, as of the date of the

opinion and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications

on which the opinions were based, the consideration being paid by

Harvest in connection with the Transaction is fair, from a financial

point of view to Harvest.

Conference Call and Investor Presentation

Harvest and Verano will hold a webcast conference call, including a

slide presentation, to discuss the Merger.

Date: Monday, March 11, 2019

Time: 3:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time)

USA Toll-Free Participant Call-in: 1-866-777-2509

Canada Toll-Free

Participant Call-in: 1-866-605-3852

International Toll-Free

Participant Call-in: 1-412-317-5413

Participants should

ask to be joined into the Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. call.

Webcast

Link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/harv190311.html

This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be

accessed through the link provided. Audio of the call will be available

to participants through both the conference call line and webcast,

however questions to management may only be submitted via the webcast.

About Harvest Health and Recreation

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently

profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the

largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution

includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail

facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and

brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing

teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based

applications. The company has more than 625 employees with proven

experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are

drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team

is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and

operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint

every year, has been ranked as the third largest cultivator in the U.S.

and currently owns licenses for more than 140 facilities across the U.S.

Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular course

of business with the media and the interested public. For more

information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

About Verano Holdings

Verano™ is a national, vertically integrated operator of licensed

cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and retail facilities dedicated to

improving lives by providing safe access to effective pesticide-free

marijuana products that profoundly impact the communities it serves.

Verano develops and produces a well-rounded suite of limited edition,

lifestyle cannabis products, which offer superior medicinal therapies

and inspirational product options. Verano designs, builds and operates

unique Zen Leaf™ branded dispensary environments that ensure an

exceptional shopping experience with unparalleled customer service and

satisfaction in both medical and adult-use markets. Verano Holdings

distributes cannabis concentrates, edibles, extracts, flower and

topicals, many in precision-dosed THC and CBD formulations, under its

trusted premium brands: GoldLeaf™, Menta™, Sweet Sins™, Encore Company™,

Avexia™ and verano™. For more information, visit http://verano.holdings/

Forward-looking Statements

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain

information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements

under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in

this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be

deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are

often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate",

"expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these

terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news

release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to

accretive earnings, anticipated benefits associated with the acquisition

of Verano, statements with respect to the effect of the Transaction on

the combined company and its strategy going forward, the completion of

any capital project or expansions, the ability to settle the terms of

the Definitive Agreement, the timing for the completion of the

Transaction; the consideration to be received by shareholders of Verano,

which may fluctuate in value due to Harvest shares forming the

consideration; the satisfaction of closing conditions including

shareholder approvals, regulatory approvals and approval of the CSE. In

particular, there can be no assurance that acceptable terms for the

Definitive Agreement will be negotiated or that the Transaction will be

completed. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions

regarding Verano and Harvest, including expected growth, results of

operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. While

Verano and Harvest consider these assumptions to be reasonable, based on

information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers

are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown

risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general

economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and

regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from

internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient

capital on favorable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally,

income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Harvest to implement

its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate

fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers

are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking

statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or

expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information,

although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation,

may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from

those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly

qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as

of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. Verano

and Harvest disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any

forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,

future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Factors that

could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ

materially include, but are not limited to, matters referred to above

and elsewhere in Harvest’s public filings and the material change

reports that will be filed in respect of this Transaction, which are, or

will be, available on SEDAR.

Notice to U.S. Holders. Harvest has been formed outside of the United

States. Transaction will be subject to disclosure requirements of Canada

that are different from those of the United States. Financial statements

included in the documents, if any, will be prepared in accordance with

Canadian accounting standards and may not be comparable to the financial

statements of United States companies. It may be difficult for a

securityholder in the United States to enforce his/her/its rights and

any claim a securityholder may have arising under the U.S. federal

securities laws, since the companies are located in Canada, and some or

all of their officers or directors may be residents of Canada or another

country outside of the United States. A securityholder may not be able

to sue a Canadian company or its officers or directors in a court in

Canada or elsewhere outside of the United States for violations of U.S.

securities laws. It may be difficult to compel a Canadian company and

its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.

Contacts

Alex Howe

Powerplant

Global Strategies

202-271-7997

alex@powerplantstrategies.com

