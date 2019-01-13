Company becomes the first multi-state operator to achieve vertical

integration in the Buckeye state.

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24HARV&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$HARVlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSE?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#CSElt;/agt;--Harvest

Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:

HARV), a vertically integrated public cannabis company with one of

the largest footprints in the U.S., announced the Ohio Department of

Commerce, pending background checks, will award the company a

provisional processor license under Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control

Program. The application scored among the top 26 after being judged on a

series of standards and merits, including relevant experience across

multiple verticals in the cannabis space, prior demonstration of

compliance, financial viability and proposed community benefits. With

the win, Harvest will hold a processing license, a tier 1 cultivation

license and three retail dispensary licenses in Ohio, making it the only

multi-state operator to be organically vertically integrated in the

state. Harvest holds over 60 licenses nationally, expanding its national

footprint across 12 U.S. states.

“Ohio has an important long-term role in the cannabis industry,” said

Steve White, founder and CEO of Harvest. “It has the seventh largest

state economy, a skilled manufacturing workforce and a growing patient

count. We are thrilled to open fully vertical operations, and look

forward to contributing to the Buckeye economy for years to come. This

is a solid win for us coming on the heels of big retail victories in

Pennsylvania and Santa Monica, California.”

Founded in 2011 in Arizona, Harvest is now one of the only consistently

profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S. The

company brings together in-house cultivation, manufacturing, retail

facilities, construction, real estate and technologies, backed by

experienced finance, compliance, operations, real estate, human

resources, marketing and legal teams, who have a proven and trusted

track record in writing applications and working in the cannabis

industry. With more than 525 employees, Harvest plans to continue to

grow its operations across the U.S. throughout 2019 and beyond.

An international leader in the cannabis industry, Harvest holds itself

to the most stringent health, safety and quality standards in the

industry when it comes to the growth, production and sale of cannabis

medicines and products for consumers. Since its founding, the company

has donated more than $500,000 to veterans, seniors, children,

patients-in-need and other charitable recipients.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.:

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently

profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the

largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution

includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail

facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and

brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing

teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based

applications. The company has more than 525 employees with proven

experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are

drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team

is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and

operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint

every year and now has more than 60 licenses in 12 states, with planned

expansion into additional states by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates

and releases as part of its regular course of business with the media

and the interested public. For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute

"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable

securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,

beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future

business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by

the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan,"

"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and

include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of

the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to

successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion

of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or

competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based

on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's

expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or

events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management

considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although

Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

information are reasonable, such information involves risks and

uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such

information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material

adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the

combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results

to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement

of a going public transaction on relationships, including with

regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;

changes in general economic, business and political conditions,

including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the

ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts

and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public

perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis

and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;

adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the

application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to

taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,

properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business

plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government

regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks

and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or

should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,

uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ

materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as

anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information

except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Contacts

Ellen Mellody, Powerplant Global Strategies

570-209-2947

ellen@powerplantstrategies.com

