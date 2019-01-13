Company becomes the first multi-state operator to achieve vertical
integration in the Buckeye state.
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24HARV&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$HARVlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSE?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#CSElt;/agt;--Harvest
Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:
HARV), a vertically integrated public cannabis company with one of
the largest footprints in the U.S., announced the Ohio Department of
Commerce, pending background checks, will award the company a
provisional processor license under Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control
Program. The application scored among the top 26 after being judged on a
series of standards and merits, including relevant experience across
multiple verticals in the cannabis space, prior demonstration of
compliance, financial viability and proposed community benefits. With
the win, Harvest will hold a processing license, a tier 1 cultivation
license and three retail dispensary licenses in Ohio, making it the only
multi-state operator to be organically vertically integrated in the
state. Harvest holds over 60 licenses nationally, expanding its national
footprint across 12 U.S. states.
“Ohio has an important long-term role in the cannabis industry,” said
Steve White, founder and CEO of Harvest. “It has the seventh largest
state economy, a skilled manufacturing workforce and a growing patient
count. We are thrilled to open fully vertical operations, and look
forward to contributing to the Buckeye economy for years to come. This
is a solid win for us coming on the heels of big retail victories in
Pennsylvania and Santa Monica, California.”
Founded in 2011 in Arizona, Harvest is now one of the only consistently
profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S. The
company brings together in-house cultivation, manufacturing, retail
facilities, construction, real estate and technologies, backed by
experienced finance, compliance, operations, real estate, human
resources, marketing and legal teams, who have a proven and trusted
track record in writing applications and working in the cannabis
industry. With more than 525 employees, Harvest plans to continue to
grow its operations across the U.S. throughout 2019 and beyond.
An international leader in the cannabis industry, Harvest holds itself
to the most stringent health, safety and quality standards in the
industry when it comes to the growth, production and sale of cannabis
medicines and products for consumers. Since its founding, the company
has donated more than $500,000 to veterans, seniors, children,
patients-in-need and other charitable recipients.
About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.:
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently
profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the
largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution
includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail
facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and
brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing
teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based
applications. The company has more than 525 employees with proven
experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are
drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team
is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and
operations. Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint
every year and now has more than 60 licenses in 12 states, with planned
expansion into additional states by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates
and releases as part of its regular course of business with the media
and the interested public. For more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements which constitute
"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable
securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,
beliefs and current expectations of Harvest with respect to future
business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by
the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan,"
"anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and
include information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of
the U.S. cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to
successfully achieve its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion
of Harvest, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or
competitive factors.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based
on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's
expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or
events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management
considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although
Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking
information are reasonable, such information involves risks and
uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such
information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material
adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the
combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking
information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement
of a going public transaction on relationships, including with
regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;
changes in general economic, business and political conditions,
including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the
ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts
and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public
perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis
and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;
adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the
application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to
taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,
properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business
plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government
regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks
and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or
should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described
herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or
expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,
uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ
materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as
anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does
not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information
except as otherwise required by applicable law.
