On the Heels of Going Public in Canada, Harvest Now Holds Two of the

Four Licenses Awarded in North Dakota

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HARV #CSE--Harvest

Health & Recreation Inc. (Harvest), a vertically integrated

public cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in the United

States and now listed on the CSE in Canada (CSE:HARV), today announced

that its North Dakota affiliate has been awarded a retail license for

the Williston region, the only license awarded by state regulators for

the region. Harvest was chosen because it received the highest score on

its application based on its responses to the set of criteria developed

by the North Dakota Department of Health’s Medical Marijuana Program.

The North Dakota state legislature approved regulations to govern its

new medical cannabis program in March 2018, and sales are expected to

begin by the end of the year. With this latest win Harvest and its

affiliates now have nearly 50 licenses in 10 states across the US.

Harvest was previously granted a retail license for the Bismark-Mundane

region in September.

Founded in 2011, Harvest has the largest footprint in its home state of

Arizona – the third largest medical cannabis market in the U.S. and one

of the oldest regulated cannabis markets in the world. With a truly

comprehensive vertically integrated model, Harvest comprises

industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, retail facilities,

construction, real estate, technological capabilities backed by an

award-winning team of experts with a proven track record in writing and

winning state-based cannabis licensing applications.

“We are proud to be awarded the only retail license in the Williston

region, and now, two of the four licenses awarded in the entirety of

North Dakota,” said Steve White, founder and CEO of Harvest. “We look

forward to opening the first dispensary in the region and offering

Willistonians the highest quality products and top level service that

are the hallmark of Harvest facilities, in every location.”

An international leader in the cannabis industry, Harvest holds itself

to the most stringent health, safety and quality standards in the

industry when it comes to the growth, production and sale of cannabis

medicines, and products for consumers. Harvest’s offerings include a

full line of cannabis products. Since Harvest was founded in 2011, the

company has donated more than $500,000 to veterans, seniors, children,

patients-in-need and other charitable recipients.

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.:

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently

profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the

largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution

includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail

facilities, construction, real estate, technology and operational

expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along

with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The

company has 425 employees with proven experience, expertise and

knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever

Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of

leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its

founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has

licenses in eight states, with planned expansion into additional states

by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its

regular course of business with the media and the interested public. For

more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking

information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including

statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current

expectations of Harvest with respect to future business activities.

Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may,"

"would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate,"

"believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include

information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of the U.S.

cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve

its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion of Harvest, and (iv)

expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on

historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's expectations,

estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on

the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered

reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Harvest

believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

information are reasonable, such information involves risks and

uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such

information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material

adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the

combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results

to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking

information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement

of a going public transaction on relationships, including with

regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;

changes in general economic, business and political conditions,

including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the

ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts

and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public

perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis

and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;

adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the

application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to

taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,

properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business

plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government

regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks

and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or

should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described

herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or

expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,

uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ

materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as

anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information

except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Contacts

Leland Radovanovic

Powerplant Strategies

Leland@PowerplantStrategies.com

845-200-5249

