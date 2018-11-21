On the Heels of Going Public in Canada, Harvest Now Holds Two of the
Four Licenses Awarded in North Dakota
Health & Recreation Inc. (Harvest), a vertically integrated
public cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in the United
States and now listed on the CSE in Canada (CSE:HARV), today announced
that its North Dakota affiliate has been awarded a retail license for
the Williston region, the only license awarded by state regulators for
the region. Harvest was chosen because it received the highest score on
its application based on its responses to the set of criteria developed
by the North Dakota Department of Health’s Medical Marijuana Program.
The North Dakota state legislature approved regulations to govern its
new medical cannabis program in March 2018, and sales are expected to
begin by the end of the year. With this latest win Harvest and its
affiliates now have nearly 50 licenses in 10 states across the US.
Harvest was previously granted a retail license for the Bismark-Mundane
region in September.
Founded in 2011, Harvest has the largest footprint in its home state of
Arizona – the third largest medical cannabis market in the U.S. and one
of the oldest regulated cannabis markets in the world. With a truly
comprehensive vertically integrated model, Harvest comprises
industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, retail facilities,
construction, real estate, technological capabilities backed by an
award-winning team of experts with a proven track record in writing and
winning state-based cannabis licensing applications.
“We are proud to be awarded the only retail license in the Williston
region, and now, two of the four licenses awarded in the entirety of
North Dakota,” said Steve White, founder and CEO of Harvest. “We look
forward to opening the first dispensary in the region and offering
Willistonians the highest quality products and top level service that
are the hallmark of Harvest facilities, in every location.”
An international leader in the cannabis industry, Harvest holds itself
to the most stringent health, safety and quality standards in the
industry when it comes to the growth, production and sale of cannabis
medicines, and products for consumers. Harvest’s offerings include a
full line of cannabis products. Since Harvest was founded in 2011, the
company has donated more than $500,000 to veterans, seniors, children,
patients-in-need and other charitable recipients.
About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.:
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently
profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the
largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution
includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail
facilities, construction, real estate, technology and operational
expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along
with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications. The
company has 425 employees with proven experience, expertise and
knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever
Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of
leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations. Since its
founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year and now has
licenses in eight states, with planned expansion into additional states
by 2020. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its
regular course of business with the media and the interested public. For
more information, visit: https://www.harvestinc.com/.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking
information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including
statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current
expectations of Harvest with respect to future business activities.
Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may,"
"would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate,"
"believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include
information regarding: (i) expectations regarding the size of the U.S.
cannabis market, (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve
its business objectives, (iii) plans for expansion of Harvest, and (iv)
expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on
historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's expectations,
estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on
the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered
reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Harvest
believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking
information are reasonable, such information involves risks and
uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such
information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material
adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the
combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking
information are the following: the potential impact of an announcement
of a going public transaction on relationships, including with
regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;
changes in general economic, business and political conditions,
including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the
ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts
and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public
perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis
and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in;
adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the
application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to
taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies,
properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business
plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government
regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks
and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or
should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described
herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or
expected. Although Harvest has attempted to identify important risks,
uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ
materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as
anticipated, estimated or intended. Harvest does not intend, and does
not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information
except as otherwise required by applicable law.
