Irene Heiman was selling real estate in her childhood home of Hawaii and she was doing pretty well, making money while making a name for herself.
But she would go to sleep every night with this gnawing feeling that she wasn't doing what she was meant to do in this world. So she prayed on it — her faith is her guiding light, she said — asking God to help her find her purpose
Around 2014, the mother of three said she heard a voice that told her to open a doughnut shop.
Never mind that she was not a baker, had no business experience in anything related to a restaurant or food, and, honestly, was not a fan of doughnuts.
She spent a year of trial and error, experimenting with glazes, yeasts, fillings and doughs, and was told by some folks honest enough to deliver bad news that her doughnuts were pretty awful.
She admits she was discouraged, but her husband wasn't. He told her that once she had the proper equipment and space, those doughnuts would be just fine. And when they opened Holy Donuts in the mall of their small hometown of Kailua-Kona in 2015, he was proven right. People loved them.
Irene Heiman is confident people in Tucson will feel the same way.
Early next month, the semiretired Heimans are bringing their doughnut magic to their new hometown of Tucson when they open Irene's Holy Donuts at 340 N. Fourth Ave., in the space that was home for about seven months to the short-lived Cans Deli and concert venue.
Irene Heiman said she hopes to open the week of March 4, after their equipment arrives. Once they settle in, expect the couple to resurrect the live entertainment aspect of Cans to complement a menu that draws from around 300 recipes for sweet and savory doughnuts.
Everything is scratch made, "and by that I mean four to seven ingredients," explained Heiman.
"I think that is really why when people taste the doughnuts, they are like, wow," she said.
Heiman looks at her slightly sweet doughnuts as a blank canvas on which she paints in savory and sweet, from creations draped in a mountain of cookie crumbles topped by an Oreo cookie or decked out in gumdrops, bubble gum and cereal, to meal worthy creations that include a pesto mozzarella, pepperoni pizza, Monte Cristo and fried chicken.
"As long as it's not too sweet, anything that you apply to it is going to taste scrumptious," Heiman said. "A doughnut is .. pretty much a blank palette."
Irene's Holy Donuts will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 6 a.m. to midnight or 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
7 Tucson restaurants that have opened in 2019:
ATL Wings — 802 N. Fourth Ave.
Ralph and Velveia Bankhead like to think a little heavenly intervention led them to the 1950s-era gas station-turned restaurant on the corner of North Fourth Avenue and East University.
It all started with a business networking meeting at their Phoenix church three years ago. Velveia Bankhead was the keynote speaker, and one of the guests, fellow church member Cianna Kirksey, pitched her and her husband Mike’s ATL Wings restaurant chain.
Not long afterward, the Bankheads visited the restaurant in west Phoenix — there are eight locations in the Valley — and discovered something Ralph Bankhead called life-changing.
“These wings do something to you,” he said, sounding like a preacher about to hit that fever pitch of his sermon. “When people eat our wings, they love our wings.”
With so many locations in the Phoenix area, the Bankheads, who own the restaurant with Angela and Alphonso Tyson, turned their attention to Tucson and that 2,000-square-foot former filling station at 802 N. Fourth Ave. that had been converted into a restaurant in 2017.
The Boxyard — 238 N. Fourth Ave.
After more than two years of waiting, The Boxyard, a shipping container food hall on Fourth Avenue, officially opened in January.
They aren't offering any food quite yet, but the bar portion, which has 15 beers on tap, is open and ready for business.
When food is available, you'll be able to nosh on Sonoran dogs, Vietnamese food, barbecue and pita plates.
Charro del Rey — 178 E. Broadway
The seafood-centric restaurant Charro del Rey was opened by the Flores family — the same family behind the popular El Charro Cafe.
Charro del Rey sits at 178 E. Broadway, next door to the Flores family's 2-year-old Charro Steak, 188 E. Broadway.
El Charro President Ray Flores told the Star in October 2018 that the restaurant pays homage to his father, Ray Sr. whose name was often misspelled “Rey.”
Desert Dream Ice Creamery — 210 N. Fourth Ave.
Although Isabella's Ice Cream moved out of their Fourth Avenue location in 2018, ice cream hasn't left the street.
Brothers Zech and Noah Bergeron recently took over Desert Dream Ice Creamery, after closing its former location on Speedway and Campbell Avenue.
Now in Isabella's former location on Fourth, the Bergerons make their own ice cream flavors like Coyote Tracks and Elvis Pretzel with help from the original owner.
El Taquito King — 4602 E. 29th St.
El Taquito King is owned by the masterminds behind the El Sur restaurant on 22nd Street.
The space was formerly El Sur #2, but the owners recently decided to mix things up and create a different menu with tacos, wings, Sonoran dogs and more.
Mission Coffee Imports — 606 N. Fourth Ave.
For the past four years, Brian Jerome Peterson and his partners have peddled their fresh-roasted coffee at area farmers markets.
But those nomad days are behind them.
In late January, Peterson and his partners John Howard and Matthew DeVore opened Mission Coffee Imports in the small street-front space at 606 N. Fourth Ave. that was home for nearly a decade to Revolutionary Grounds Books & Coffee.
Sweetscape Desserts at Casino del Sol — 5655 W. Valencia Road
When walking near the bingo hall at Casino del Sol, you'll come across the eclectic menu at Sweetscape Desserts.
The dessert shop was created by Chef Ryan Clark and his culinary team. The menu includes gelato, shakes, floats, sundaes, breakfast sandwiches and more.
But you'll probably be drawn in by the colorful donuts from pastry chef Gina Skelton. Her whimsical flavors include fluffernutter, fruit cereal and maple bacon.