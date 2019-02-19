Did you know?

Holy Donuts is about to hit the small screen. The Hawaii donut shop, which next month will open an outpost on North Fourth Avenue in Tucson, will be featured in May on Netflix in the new Canadian docuseries "Restaurants On the Edge." Producers spent a day or two at Holy Donuts in Hawaii filming inside the shop. Owner Irene Heiman said the show is holding her shop up as an example of a successful restaurant to restaurants that are struggling.