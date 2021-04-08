Hawes Trail Alliance Announces Partnership with Invitation Homes to Increase Access and Enjoyment of Sustainable Trails for Arizonans

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Hawes Trail Alliance (HTA) is excited to announce a three-year partnership with Invitation Homes [NYSE:INVH] that will focus on maintaining, enhancing, and expanding the Hawes Trail System to be enjoyed by residents of Mesa, Maricopa and Pinal counties, as well as outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. As a Title Sponsor, Invitation Homes will provide $50,000 a year (a total gift of $150,000) to support the HTA “Master Trail Plan” to develop new trails, proper trailheads, expanded and additional designated parking areas, trail signage, trail etiquette/awareness, trail and user safety, and education for the Hawes Trail System.

“We are both ecstatic and grateful for Invitation Homes and their leadership team, to see the need and value of becoming a Title Sponsor of Hawes Trail Alliance. Invitation Homes is not only contributing significant funds to help build out the Master Trail Plan vision, but also will be involving their employees and residents with the opportunity to individually give back to their community through service and volunteer work days,” said Grant Taylor, chairman of the board for HTA. “Hawes Trail Alliance has, at its core, an ethos of being ‘loyal to the soil’ here in the City of Mesa, in Maricopa County, in the great state of Arizona. Having Invitation Homes as part of our extended HTA family connects and strengthens the community at large and all of us.”