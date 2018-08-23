After 15 years, Marana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ed Stolmaker has decided to step down at the end of 2018.
The chamber’s Board of Directors is conducting a search for a new president/CEO.
“It has been my pleasure to serve the business interests in Marana and the surrounding region,” Stolmaker said in a news release. “The chamber is fortunate to have great members and I have been lucky to work with a dedicated and supportive staff.”
During Stolmaker’s tenure, membership nearly tripled. In addition to implementing a comprehensive strategic plan, Stolmaker served on the board of Arizona Chamber Executives from 2005 to 2009 and again since 2017. He also spent 10 years on the Marana Health Center Board of Directors.
“The town owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to Ed and the chamber,” Marana Mayor Ed Honea said in the news release. “He has been an outstanding leader for the chamber and friend of the town and its businesses.”
The Marana Chamber of Commerce, with a budget of over $400,000, works to build economic growth and quality of life in the community it serves.
The listed salary for the new chamber president/CEO is $60,000 to $68,000 depending on experience. The new leader will also oversee the town’s visitor’s center.
For more information on the search, visit maranachamber.com/Marana-Chamber-CEO-job-description.pdf.